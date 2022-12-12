Note from Editor Susy Schultz: Many people in Evanston talk about Evanston Township High School as being the heart of the city. If you believe that, or if you believe as Nelson Mandela said that there can be no keener revelation of a society’s soul than the way it treats its children. This issue of The Evanstonian is giving the community a rare gift, a clear insight into its own heart and soul. We really urge our readers to follow the suggestion from our journalism colleague Ahania Soni, executive editor of The Evanstonian, who wrote: “We hope that you take the time to read as many of these pieces as possible, identify the broader trends and tensions that exist and consider the vision of this community that we have presented you with alongside your own views and experiences.”

