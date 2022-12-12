ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At This Time

The beloved Evanston Children’s Choir pauses at their final rehearsal before Sunday’s holiday concert. Their free holiday show—the choir’s first in three years—starts at 7 p.m. at St. Nicholas Church. “We celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa,” said choir director Gary Geiger. “You can see our group is diverse. We need these kids to be ambassadors for how we adults should live.” The choir along with the Pope John XXIII School Choir will perform 17 songs at the church, 806 Ridge Ave. “You’re going to hear something you love,” promised Geiger. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
One year after gun lockdown, ETHS student newspaper looks at public safety in special issue

Note from Editor Susy Schultz: Many people in Evanston talk about Evanston Township High School as being the heart of the city. If you believe that, or if you believe as Nelson Mandela said that there can be no keener revelation of a society’s soul than the way it treats its children. This issue of The Evanstonian is giving the community a rare gift, a clear insight into its own heart and soul. We really urge our readers to follow the suggestion from our journalism colleague Ahania Soni, executive editor of The Evanstonian, who wrote: “We hope that you take the time to read as many of these pieces as possible, identify the broader trends and tensions that exist and consider the vision of this community that we have presented you with alongside your own views and experiences.”
Survey finds lack of confidence in EPD treatment of people of color

A survey by the Equity and Empowerment Commission found that 67% of Black participants had little to no confidence in the Evanston Police Department’s ability to treat Black, Indigenous and people of color the same as white people. The results also show that almost 50% of each racial demographic...
