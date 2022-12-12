Read full article on original website
Craig Wright had a decades-long interest in finance and transactions, says former colleague Robert Jenkins
Dr. Craig S. Wright was “highly intellectual” and demonstrated deep knowledge on topics related to security and digital ledgers, according to Australian IT professional Robert Jenkins. Jenkin’s stories of Wright’s past came out during his testimony before the Oslo District Court in the “Hodlonaut trial,” in which Dr. Wright defended his case against Twitter troll Marcus Granath.
FTX Japan granted 3-month extension on its business suspension
Japanese regulators have granted approval to FTX Japan to extend the suspension of its business operations by three months. As CoinGeek previously reported, the Financial Services Agency (FSA) issued a business suspension order to FTX Japan, the Japanese subsidiary of collapsed global exchange FTX in mid-November. The FSA order prohibited the exchange from conducting any business until December 9.
Zero-Knowledge Proof Hackathon finalists reveal exciting new app concepts for Bitcoin
New games, private identity verification, and proof-of-reserves for exchanges are among the 10 finalists selected in the 2022 Zero-Knowledge Proof Hackathon. The online event began in early November, with developers working to develop concept prototypes of applications that could radically expand Bitcoin and blockchain’s potential. Zero-Knowledge Proofs (usually called...
The corruption of ‘crypto’ is unique
This post originally appeared on ZeMing M. Gao’s website, and we republished with permission from the author. Read the full piece here. I already wrote about FTX and digital currency exchanges in general (see, Crypto exchanges are an obstacle to blockchain and DLT). Mainly due to disgust, I try not to make more comments on FTX, but couldn’t help because the story is being spun in directions that are away from the core truth.
The uncertain liabilities of digital asset advertising
“Don’t be like Larry. Don’t miss out on the next big thing. FTX.”. This message, now painfully ironic, was plastered across millions of screens in the U.S. and worldwide on February 13 during a Super Bowl ad break. Little did FTX know it really would be the ‘next big thing’—in fraud, scandal, and bankruptcy proceedings.
EUBS: India is ready for the blockchain revolution, organizers say
India is home to the largest population of digital currency owners, with one study finding there are over 100 million owners. The country is now pivoting away from digital currency speculation and toward the adoption of the underlying blockchain technology. According to Joe Holles De Peyer and Rohan Sharan, the Asian giant is ready for the blockchain revolution.
Jonathan Dayao on CoinGeek Backstage: We have to equip young minds with skills for emerging technology
The world is increasingly going digital, Jonathan Dayao believes we need to have a shift in our education systems to better prepare young students with relevant skills. Speaking to CoinGeek Backstage, the Vice President at Mapua Malayan Digital College stated that the Philippines needs more courses that cater to emerging technologies like blockchain.
Reserve Bank of Australia weighs pros and cons of CBDCs amid massive interest from financial firms
Australia’s quest for central bank digital currency (CBDC) received a jolt during the week after it received over 140 use case proposals from operators in the finance industry. However, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) warned that using CBDCs could usher in several unforeseen problems for the financial system....
Binance denies solvency issues as exchange endures record outflow
Binance’s CEO is trying to curb a massive outflow of assets as the digital exchange’s name gets dragged through the mud on Capitol Hill. On Wednesday, the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs held a hearing into the collapse of the FTX exchange, whose former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested Monday on fraud and money laundering charges. The hearing followed Tuesday’s hearing by the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee, part of Washington’s frantic efforts to appear as if they’re on top of this debacle.
Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX had the corporate governance of a college fraternity, congressman says
FTX staff reportedly used Slack for filing company expense reports. "It would be laughable were it not so serious," a congressman said.
Bank of England invites applications for CBDC wallet proof of concept
The Bank of England (BoE) is inviting applications from companies on a sample wallet that could one day hold its central bank digital currency (CBDC). The BoE has been conducting research on the viability of a digital pound for years now, although it has yet to commit to developing one. However, it has previously revealed that if it did develop its CBDC, it would not produce the wallet.
Philippines central bank reminds exchanges to ensure proper risk management measures
Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has issued a circular to all virtual asset service providers (VASPs) in the country to ensure that best practices are employed in handling customers’ funds. The memo was specifically directed to VASPs involved in the custody of digital assets “to ensure that customers’ virtual...
RockWallet: An innovative self-custodial, multi-asset, mobile wallet built on BRD open-source tech
Delaware USA, 13 December 2022: Building on the BRD open-source wallet platform that has been trusted by millions of users since 2014, RockWallet LLC has launched the next evolution of BRD technology as an enhanced self-custodial, multi-asset wallet that enables customers to send, store, receive, buy, and swap a variety of digital assets including BSV, ETH, and BTC, in an easy-to-use mobile app available for free in the iOS and Google Play stores.
Celsius Network ordered to return $44 million to customers
Some of Celsius Network’s customers are set to receive their funds back after a United States judge ordered the collapsed lender to refund a portion of the digital assets it currently holds. U.S. bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn ordered Celsius to release digital currencies worth $44 million and return them...
RockWallet: A new non-custodial wallet with swaps and credit card purchases, and supports BSV
If you’re a Bitcoin SV (BSV) user looking for a simple wallet to hold, swap, or buy digital assets, there’s a new option available. RockWallet is a classic-style, self-custodial wallet supporting many of the most popular coins and tokens with the ability to swap directly between assets, where users keep their own private keys and don’t need to create login accounts.
New Zealand regulator warns against 2 entities allegedly engaged in digital asset fraud
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) of New Zealand has issued a warning to the public against two alleged digital asset scams operating in the country. The warnings were directed at Krypto Security and Bay Exchange, which the regulator said are charging non-existent fees and participating in unregulated market activity. “We...
2022: A year in regulation
2022 has been a fascinating year for digital asset regulation. Anyone paying attention knew going into the year that it would be a big one for regulators and law enforcement looking to reel in the industry. Many of those aware of this will also have been cautiously waiting for the day when one of the industry’s many ticking time bombs detonate, though trying to predict precisely which bomb would go first and when it would happen was fool’s gold.
Germany’s financial regulator warns users of Rtcoin’s unlicensed operation
German financial watchdog Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) has issued a public warning to citizens against investing funds in Cayman-based Rtcoin. In a strongly worded advisory, BaFin confirmed that it is investigating Rtcoin over alleged violations of the provisions of section 37 (4) of the German Banking Act. The Act provides that firms keen on offering banking services in Germany have to obtain a license and be supervised by BaFin.
US securities regulator demands listed companies disclose ‘crypto’ contagion
In the past several years, many publicly-listed United States companies have invested in digital assets and some are considered the biggest companies in the space. This year, a downturn in fortunes and the collapse of dozens of giants in the industry have tainted the industry and led to hundreds of billions of dollars in losses. Now, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) wants to know which listed companies were affected and to what extent.
