PENNS MANOR SCHOOL BOARD HEARS FROM PUBLIC ABOUT ONGOING NEGOTIATIONS
The ongoing negotiations between the teachers union and the School board were a topic of discussion at Wednesday night’s Penns Manor School board meeting. Some members of the public spoke out in favor of the teachers and the students during public comment. Chad Kuzemchak said that the board had to find the solution that would be fair to them and fair to the teachers.
explorejeffersonpa.com
School Closings and Delays for Thursday, December 15, 2022
A look at area school closings and delays for Jefferson County and surrounding areas for Thursday, December 15, 2022, brought to you by Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar. Updated: 9:08 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. TWO-HOUR DELAY. Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District. Brookville Head Start 1. Brookville Head Start 2.
butlerradio.com
Tri-County Workforce Investment Board Names Employers Of The Year
The Tri-County Workforce Investment Board is naming its employers of the year. Butler Health System took home the top honor in Butler County. Tri-County officials say no one dealt with the ravages of the pandemic more than the Butler Health System. They cited the hospital’s commitment to employee retention and support during that time.
wdadradio.com
DAY TWO OF TEDDY BEAR FUND DRIVE WEEK ANOTHER STRONG DAY FOR DONATIONS
Day two of the Teddy Bear Fund Drive collection week is in the books, and collections were about as strong yesterday as they were on Monday. On Tuesday, volunteers collected $3,561 at the collection points at 7th and Philadelphia streets in Downtown Indiana. This comes after the week started with over $4000 in donations. Teddy Bear Fund Drive week will continue through Friday. This is part of Renda Media and Digital’s annual fundraiser to benefit child care at Indiana Regional Medical Center and the Free Care Fund of Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Vote for your favorite in the Paint the Plow Program
(WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 9 invites the public to vote on 11 plows decorated by high school students in Bedford, Cambria, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties as part of the annual Paint the Plow program. The plow photo that receives the most votes between 12:01 a.m. on Monday, December 12, and […]
wtae.com
CommUNITY Champion: Pittsburgh social worker discusses addiction, disabilities in book
A Pittsburgh man is offering hope through the written word. Jeff Parker faced some dark chapters in his life. Now, he wants to help others escape those places by sharing his story. "I started with epilepsy at a very early age," Parker told Pittsburgh's Action News 4. "I had very...
Westmoreland will cut ties with renowned pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht
Westmoreland County is cutting ties with renowned forensic pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht. The county commissioners Thursday are expected to approve a one-year contract with Wecht’s former assistant to do autopsies for Coroner Tim Carson and rent the autopsy suite at Westmoreland’s forensics center in Hempfield. Wecht, 92, has...
Punxsy high school principal arrested 3 times on DUI, PFA charges
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In the past four months, a co-principal at Punxsutawney Area High School has been arrested three times on charges from a DUI and for violating a protection from abuse order (PFA). Paul Hetrick, 45, was arrested by Punxsutawney Borough police for violating a PFA order on Dec. 8, according to court documents. […]
wdadradio.com
SUCCESSFUL DAY ONE OF TEDDY BEAR FUND DRIVE COLLECTIONS
The first day of the Teddy Bear Fund Drive collection week in Downtown Indiana was a resounding success. On the first day of collections at the corner of 7th and Philadelphia streets, volunteers were able to bring in $4013 in donations. Renda Media and Digital regional vice president Mark Bertig said that he was happy with the first day’s results.
Young kids who died in fatal Sewickley fire identified
The children killed in a Sewickley house Fire Tuesday have been identified. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner says 6-year-old Jack Wylde Lightner and 9-year-old Lyric Keys both died on scene.
Leechburg officials continue projects spearheaded by late mayor Wayne Dobos
Leechburg Mayor Tony Roppolo is back doing one of the things he enjoys most: serving the community. A Leechburg native, Roppolo returned to public life in March. Council appointed him mayor after the death of former Mayor Wayne Dobos on March 2. In 2009, Roppolo was elected mayor of the...
wdadradio.com
HOMER CITY FIREFIGHTERS, HOMER-CENTER SCHOOL TO HELP FIRE VICTIMS
An effort is being organized to help people recently impacted by a fire Wednesday morning in Homer City. The fire reported at 7:39 a.m. yesterday was at the home of Gerard Desalt. He was the only one home at the time, and made it out safely. Children who lived in the home were in school at the time.
Bedford County woman missing for weeks, last seen in Altoona
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The search is on for an Everett woman that was last seen in Altoona on Nov. 25. State police in Bedford are looking for 27-year-old Zoe Thomas. She is described as a 5-foot-4 white woman weighing 130 pounds. She has pink hair and blue eyes. No photo was provided by […]
Pa. daycare owner to pay $367K to IRS
A daycare owner convicted of withholding payroll tax from the IRS was sentenced.
wdadradio.com
PUNXSUTAWNEY CO-PRINCIPAL ARRESTED FOR THIRD TIME
An official with the Punxsutawney Area School District is in legal trouble again after reports say he was arrested for the third time in the last four months. Reports say 45-year-old Paul Hetrick, the co-principal for the high school, was arrested for violating a protection from abuse order earlier this month, marking the second time he violated the order. The first was in October.
Pitt visionary remembered for her legendary leadership
A centenarian praised for a lifetime of leadership in America is being remembered for her tireless dedication to the Girl Scouts organization, the University of Pittsburgh and numerous global endeavors. Frances Hesselbein, of Easton, died at her residence Sunday, Dec. 11. She was 107. The former CEO of Girls Scouts...
Solar farm raising concern in Bradford Township
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Solar energy is a way to cut electric costs but in Bradford Township a solar farm is raising concerns with residents. At a recent township meeting, supervisors and residents were surprised to learn of a new solar farm moving into the area. Concerns were expressed during the agenda, such as the […]
fox8tv.com
Towne Manor Motel Condemed
The Towne Manor motel in Johnstown has been condemned by city officials for what they call poor living conditions. The legal notice was posted on the motel doors Monday afternoon and now residents have just forty-eight hours to leave. About a dozen people have been staying in The Towne Manor...
Volunteers unpack greenery for annual Wreaths Across America ceremony at local cemetery
BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. — More than 15,000 wreaths will get placed on the graves of veterans at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies this Saturday. But before that happens, around two dozen volunteers spent Wednesday morning unloading boxes and boxes of greenery to set the stage for the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony.
