Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX slides after U.S. Fed hikes rates by half percentage point
Dec 14 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies underperformed emerging market peers on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve's projection for its target federal funds rate came in higher than expected, while Brazil's real slid on shrinking economic activity. The Fed raised interest rates by half a percentage point and projected...
ValueWalk
Fed Likely To Raise Interest Rates Next Week
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Labor Department reported that its Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.3% in November to a 7.4% annual pace. In October, the PPI was running at an 8.1% annual pace, so wholesale inflation is cooling off due largely to the fact that big surges in the PPI over a year ago are being “cut off” in the annual calculation.
International Business Times
Dollar To Rebound, Accumulate Safe-haven Strength In 2023: Reuters Poll
The dollar will rebound against most currencies over the coming months, with the growing threat of recession in the U.S. and elsewhere keeping it firm in 2023 through safe-haven flows, according to market strategists polled by Reuters. While most said there was not much scope for further dollar upside based...
Euro zone banks hand back another $472 billion of ECB cash
FRANKFURT, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Euro zone banks are set to repay early another 447.5 billion euros ($472 billion) in multi-year loans from the European Central Bank, bringing the total reduction of outstanding loans to nearly 800 billion euros in just a few weeks, the ECB said on Friday.
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies, stocks rise as dollar weakens
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Most Asian emerging stock markets and currencies rose on Friday against a softer dollar, after China's move to drop key parts of its stringent zero-COVID regime improved sentiment, although there was caution ahead of a week full of risk events, including the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting due next week.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Business Insider
Days after the EU's $60/barrel price cap kicked in, oil prices slump to pre-Ukraine war levels over economic uncertainty
Oil futures slumped Tuesday to levels not seen before Russia invaded Ukraine. Traders are worried about oil demand in the face of economic uncertainties. They reduced their net long positions in Brent oil by about one-third in the week to last Tuesday. Just days after an EU price cap of...
NASDAQ
POLL-Philippine central bank to raise rates by 50 bps on Dec. 15
BENGALURU, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank will opt for a more modest 50 basis point interest rate hike on Thursday, matching an expected U.S. Federal Reserve move the day before, despite inflation running at a 14-year high, a Reuters poll found. Following a 75 basis point hike...
ECB to raise deposit rate by 50 bps on Dec 15 as bloc enters winter recession: Reuters Poll
LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will take its deposit rate up by 50 basis points next week to 2.00%, despite the euro zone economy almost certainly being in recession, as it battles inflation running at five times its target, a Reuters poll found.
Egypt inflation jumps to five-year high of 18.7% in November
CAIRO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Egypt's annual urban consumer inflation rate surged to a five-year high of 18.7% in November, closely matching analyst expectations, data from the statistics agency CAPMAS showed on Thursday.
NASDAQ
British American Tobacco (BTI) Crossed Above the 200-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors
After reaching an important support level, British American Tobacco (BTI) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. BTI surpassed resistance at the 200-day moving average, suggesting a long-term bullish trend. The 200-day simple moving average helps traders and analysts determine overall long-term market trends for stocks, commodities,...
NASDAQ
Hedge Against Rising Rates With Ultra-Short Bond ETFs
The Federal Reserve once again raised interest rates but the pace of the rate hike slowed down. It raised rates by 50 bps as expected and signaled more increases next year to rein in inflation. This marks the seventh rate hike this year. The rate hike brings the benchmark interest rate to 4.25%-4.50% — the highest level in 15 years (read: ETFs to Benefit as Inflation Drops to One-Year Low).
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise on higher headline inflation, consumer sentiment
NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yield gained on Friday after data showed U.S. monthly producer prices came in higher than expected for November and consumer sentiment improved, suggesting interest rates will remain higher for longer. However, the year-on-year rate for underlying producer prices, which exclude food and...
European prosecutor requests immunity lifted from two Greek MEPs
BRUSSELS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The European chief prosecutor requested on Thursday that the European Parliament lift the immunity from prosecution of two Greek members over suspicions of fraud.
Ukraine's consumer inflation falls in November, GDP fall slows in Q3
KYIV, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine's monthly consumer inflation slowed to 0.7% in November from 2.5% the previous month, the State Statistics Committee said on Friday. It said consumer inflation slowed to 26.5% in November year-on-year.
NASDAQ
Crude Climbs on Forecasts of Demand Rebound
The energy sector is set for a higher start, supported by strength in the crude complex. U.S. equity futures are trading near the flatline ahead of the Federal Reserve’s two day policy meeting, where the Fed is expected to raise interest rates by 50-basis points. WTI and Brent crude...
Banco BPM repaid 12.5 billion euros of ECB loans - source
MILAN Dec 9 (Reuters) - Italy's Banco BPM (BAMI.MI) has repaid on Friday around 12.5 billion euro ($13.2 billion) in loans from the European Central Bank (ECB), a source close to the bank said.
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar gain as inflation data sends mixed signals
NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The dollar gained and stocks on Wall Street edged up on Friday after data on U.S. producer prices in November stirred hope inflation is moderating but also raised fears the Federal Reserve will need to keep interest rates higher for longer. The producer price...
Dutch economic growth to slow to 0.6% in 2023 -IMF
AMSTERDAM, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Economic growth in the Netherlands is set to slow to 0.6% next year as high inflation hits domestic spending and puts a brake on exports, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday.
NASDAQ
POLL-India cenbank likely to set cut-off yield for 2032 bond at 7.31%
MUMBAI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Indian government is aiming to raise at least 280 billion rupees ($3.41 billion) through the sale of bonds on Friday. The Reserve Bank of India will likely set the cut-off yields for these notes in a range of 7.20% to 7.40%, according to a Reuters poll of 14 traders.
Comments / 0