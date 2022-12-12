ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX slides after U.S. Fed hikes rates by half percentage point

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies underperformed emerging market peers on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve's projection for its target federal funds rate came in higher than expected, while Brazil's real slid on shrinking economic activity. The Fed raised interest rates by half a percentage point and projected...
Fed Likely To Raise Interest Rates Next Week

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Labor Department reported that its Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.3% in November to a 7.4% annual pace. In October, the PPI was running at an 8.1% annual pace, so wholesale inflation is cooling off due largely to the fact that big surges in the PPI over a year ago are being “cut off” in the annual calculation.
Dollar To Rebound, Accumulate Safe-haven Strength In 2023: Reuters Poll

The dollar will rebound against most currencies over the coming months, with the growing threat of recession in the U.S. and elsewhere keeping it firm in 2023 through safe-haven flows, according to market strategists polled by Reuters. While most said there was not much scope for further dollar upside based...
Euro zone banks hand back another $472 billion of ECB cash

FRANKFURT, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Euro zone banks are set to repay early another 447.5 billion euros ($472 billion) in multi-year loans from the European Central Bank, bringing the total reduction of outstanding loans to nearly 800 billion euros in just a few weeks, the ECB said on Friday.
EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies, stocks rise as dollar weakens

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Most Asian emerging stock markets and currencies rose on Friday against a softer dollar, after China's move to drop key parts of its stringent zero-COVID regime improved sentiment, although there was caution ahead of a week full of risk events, including the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting due next week.
POLL-Philippine central bank to raise rates by 50 bps on Dec. 15

BENGALURU, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank will opt for a more modest 50 basis point interest rate hike on Thursday, matching an expected U.S. Federal Reserve move the day before, despite inflation running at a 14-year high, a Reuters poll found. Following a 75 basis point hike...
Hedge Against Rising Rates With Ultra-Short Bond ETFs

The Federal Reserve once again raised interest rates but the pace of the rate hike slowed down. It raised rates by 50 bps as expected and signaled more increases next year to rein in inflation. This marks the seventh rate hike this year. The rate hike brings the benchmark interest rate to 4.25%-4.50% — the highest level in 15 years (read: ETFs to Benefit as Inflation Drops to One-Year Low).
TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise on higher headline inflation, consumer sentiment

NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yield gained on Friday after data showed U.S. monthly producer prices came in higher than expected for November and consumer sentiment improved, suggesting interest rates will remain higher for longer. However, the year-on-year rate for underlying producer prices, which exclude food and...
Crude Climbs on Forecasts of Demand Rebound

The energy sector is set for a higher start, supported by strength in the crude complex. U.S. equity futures are trading near the flatline ahead of the Federal Reserve’s two day policy meeting, where the Fed is expected to raise interest rates by 50-basis points. WTI and Brent crude...
Dutch economic growth to slow to 0.6% in 2023 -IMF

AMSTERDAM, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Economic growth in the Netherlands is set to slow to 0.6% next year as high inflation hits domestic spending and puts a brake on exports, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday.
POLL-India cenbank likely to set cut-off yield for 2032 bond at 7.31%

MUMBAI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Indian government is aiming to raise at least 280 billion rupees ($3.41 billion) through the sale of bonds on Friday. The Reserve Bank of India will likely set the cut-off yields for these notes in a range of 7.20% to 7.40%, according to a Reuters poll of 14 traders.

