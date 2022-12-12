Read full article on original website
Related
Energizer (ENR) Up 9.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Energizer Holdings (ENR). Shares have added about 9.6% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Energizer due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Are Investors Undervaluing Mercury General (MCY) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
Should Value Investors Buy CF Bankshares (CFBK) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more...
Upcoming Dividend Run For CAH?
This morning a "Potential Dividend Run Alert" went out for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH), at our DividendChannel.com Dividend Alerts service (a free email alerts feature). Let's look at the situation in greater detail, shall we?. First of all, what is a "Dividend Run" anyway? This is an interesting concept...
Why Should You Stay Invested in Arch Capital (ACGL) Stock?
Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s ACGL new business opportunities, rate increases, growth in existing accounts and solid capital position make it worth retaining in one’s portfolio. ACGL has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed estimates in three of the last reported quarter while missing it in one, the...
Mid-America Apartment (MAA) Shares Up 6.1% QTD: Here's Why
Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities MAA — commonly known as MAA — have risen 6.1% so far in the quarter, outperforming the industry’s increase of just 0.4%. This residential REIT is engaged in owning, managing, acquiring, developing and redeveloping quality apartment communities, mainly in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. MAA recently announced a common stock cash dividend of $1.40 per share, marking a 12% hike over the prior payment and the 13th consecutive annual increase in the company’s dividend.
Why it is Worth Adding MPLX Stock to Your Portfolio Now
MPLX LP MPLX has seen upward earnings estimate revisions for 2022 in the past 30 days. The stock, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is likely to witness earnings growth of 29.7% this year. What’s Favoring the Stock?. Being a leading midstream energy player, MPLX has the least exposure...
Here's Why You Should Invest in IDEXX (IDXX) Stock for Now
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. IDXX has been gaining from strong international growth. The ongoing strength in the company’s Companion Animal Group (CAG) business buoys optimism. However, foreign exchange headwinds and escalating expenses do not bode well. In the past year, shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have lost...
Here's Why Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) is a Strong Growth Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Is Flex (FLEX) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Improve Your Retirement Income with These 3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks
Here's an eye-opening statistic: older Americans are more afraid of running out of money than of death itself. And unfortunately, even retirees who have built a nest egg have good reason to be concerned - with the traditional approaches to retirement planning, income may no longer cover expenses. That means retirees are dipping into principal to make ends meet, setting up a race against time between dwindling investment balances and longer lifespans.
Here's Why You Should Retain AMERISAFE (AMSF) Stock Now
AMERISAFE, Inc. AMSF is well-poised to grow on the back of cost-curbing efforts and a rebounding economy. Improving the net loss ratio will boost its profitability in the coming days. AMERISAFE, with a market cap of $967.8 million, is a leading specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance, which markets and...
CyberArk (CYBR): A Trade Becomes an Investment Opportunity
Trading and investing are two different things, but every now and again they intersect and what starts out as a trade can become an investment. You can buy something with a specific target in mind based on a technical signal or whatever, but then, when it gets there, decide to hold on for longer. Usually, those decisions are unintentional, prompted by changes in the fundamental outlook for a company or industry, or for the overall economy. Sometimes, though, they are intentional, when you buy a stock based on a technical level with the idea of trimming rather than closing your position when a certain level is reached and running the balance for a long time.
Is Sumitomo (SSUMY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more...
U.S. Bancorp (USB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
U.S. Bancorp (USB) closed the most recent trading day at $44.25, moving +1.82% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had...
Consumer Sector Update for 12/14/2022: ASPU, DOOO, DOO.TO, KSPN, JFBR, SPRC
Consumer stocks were lower late in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) easing about 0.1% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) down 0.8%. In company news, Aspen Group (ASPU) fell over 22% after the for-profit educator reported a Q2 net loss of...
Is Realty Income's (O) Latest Dividend Hike Sustainable?
Realty Income Corporation O announced its 118th common stock monthly dividend hike since the company’s NYSE listing in 1994. Delighting its shareholders, the company will pay out 24.85 cents per share in the dividend compared with the 24.80 cents paid earlier. The increased dividend will be paid out on...
Abbott (ABT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Abbott (ABT) closed at $111.53, marking a +1.86% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of infant formula,...
British American Tobacco (BTI) Crossed Above the 200-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors
After reaching an important support level, British American Tobacco (BTI) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. BTI surpassed resistance at the 200-day moving average, suggesting a long-term bullish trend. The 200-day simple moving average helps traders and analysts determine overall long-term market trends for stocks, commodities,...
Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) closed at $567.23, marking a -0.73% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.17%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
