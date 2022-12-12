ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Liverpool FC Women Draw Chelsea in Women’s FA Cup

Liverpool FC Women have drawn Chelsea — who they beat on the opening day of this WSL season — away in the fourth round of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup. The Reds will travel to London to face one of the strongest sides in the competition and current holders of the Women’s FA Cup.
BBC

Women's Champions League: Who needs what to reach quarter-finals?

English sides Chelsea and Arsenal are both on course to reach the Women's Champions League quarter-finals as group winners. Who could they face in the knockouts?. With two rounds of group fixtures to go former winners Barcelona and Lyon also look set to book their spots in the next round.
BBC

Women's FA Cup: Holders Chelsea to host newly promoted Liverpool in fourth round

Holders Chelsea have been drawn at home to newly promoted Liverpool in the fourth round of the Women's FA Cup. Fellow Women's Super League side Aston Villa will aim to avoid an upset as they host lower-league opposition - either Solihull Moors or AFC Fylde. Cardiff City will visit either...
BBC

Sunderland 1-2 West Bromwich Albion: Baggies move out of drop zone

West Bromwich Albion produced a superb second-half comeback to beat Sunderland and climb out of the Championship relegation zone. Sunderland dominated the first half, deservedly going 1-0 up through Amad Diallo's 19th-minute penalty. But the Baggies hit back when Tom Rogic curled a leveller with the outside of his boot...
BBC

WSL: Tottenham 0-3 Everton - Gio adds third in added time

That was fun - if you are an Everton fan. Not so much if Spurs are your team. Thanks for your company tonight. We will be back with the WSL when it returns on 14 January after the winter break. Laterz!. FULL-TIME. Tottenham 0-3 Everton. All over! A professional and...
NBC Sports

Bournemouth confirm takeover by Vegas Golden Knights owner

Bill Foley, an American billionaire who owns the Vegas Golden Knight in the NHL, has completed a move to buy Premier League side Bournemouth. Bournemouth’s current owner Maxim Demin had been in ‘advanced talks’ with a group led by Bill Foley and now the deal has been confirmed, with reports suggesting Bournemouth were sold close to $185 million.
BBC

Doddie Weir memorial service to be streamed live

A memorial service for Doddie Weir in the Borders will be streamed live by Scottish Rugby. The former Scotland international died last month at the age of 52, six years after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND). The memorial service is at Melrose Parish Church at 13:00 on Monday...

Comments / 0

Community Policy