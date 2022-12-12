Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Liverpool FC Women Draw Chelsea in Women’s FA Cup
Liverpool FC Women have drawn Chelsea — who they beat on the opening day of this WSL season — away in the fourth round of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup. The Reds will travel to London to face one of the strongest sides in the competition and current holders of the Women’s FA Cup.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Giakoumakis, Kent, Jota, Hibs, King, Yilmaz, Leeds, Galatasaray, Livingston, Bradley, Cathro
Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, who is thought to be unhappy about the terms offered by the Scottish champions to extend his current contract to 2026, could be tempted by a life-changing move to Saudi Arabia, while clubs in England and Germany are also thought to be keeping a close eye on the 28-year-old's situation. (Scottish Sun)
BBC
Women's Champions League: Who needs what to reach quarter-finals?
English sides Chelsea and Arsenal are both on course to reach the Women's Champions League quarter-finals as group winners. Who could they face in the knockouts?. With two rounds of group fixtures to go former winners Barcelona and Lyon also look set to book their spots in the next round.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Johnston, Cho Gue-sung, Doig, Porteous, Cathro, Celtic, Rangers, Hibernian, St Mirren
Former Hibs defender Josh Doig is being lined up by Inter Milan for a shock January transfer just months after he made the move to Verona in Serie A. (Football Scotland) New Celtic arrival Alistair Johnston reveals he only needed 10 minutes with Callum McGregor to know he'd "go to war" with the club captain. (Scottish Sun)
BBC
Women's FA Cup: Holders Chelsea to host newly promoted Liverpool in fourth round
Holders Chelsea have been drawn at home to newly promoted Liverpool in the fourth round of the Women's FA Cup. Fellow Women's Super League side Aston Villa will aim to avoid an upset as they host lower-league opposition - either Solihull Moors or AFC Fylde. Cardiff City will visit either...
BBC
Nottingham Forest: Third-choice keeper Jordan Smith on how famous save changed Reds' fate
That save. One moment - summed up in two words in club folklore - defines Jordan Smith's 20 years at Nottingham Forest, his cult status among Reds fans and the part he played in getting the Tricky Trees back to the Premier League. "It's the save that will haunt me...
BBC
Sunderland 1-2 West Bromwich Albion: Baggies move out of drop zone
West Bromwich Albion produced a superb second-half comeback to beat Sunderland and climb out of the Championship relegation zone. Sunderland dominated the first half, deservedly going 1-0 up through Amad Diallo's 19th-minute penalty. But the Baggies hit back when Tom Rogic curled a leveller with the outside of his boot...
BBC
Arsenal v Lyon: Gunners manager Jonas Eidevall demands 'incredible performance' against Lyon
Jonas Eidevall says only an "incredible performance" against Lyon will ensure Arsenal qualify for the next round of the Women's Champions League. The Gunners will go through if they beat the reigning champions at Emirates Stadium on Thursday. They thrashed Lyon 5-1 in the reverse fixture and a draw will...
Rugby-Black Ferns' triumph underlines sport's capricious edge
Dec 15 (Reuters) - Nothing sums up the unpredictability of sport better than the final seconds of the Women's Rugby World Cup final when huge favourites England, after a 30-game winning streak, looked set for glory against New Zealand but ended up distraught.
BBC
WSL: Tottenham 0-3 Everton - Gio adds third in added time
That was fun - if you are an Everton fan. Not so much if Spurs are your team. Thanks for your company tonight. We will be back with the WSL when it returns on 14 January after the winter break. Laterz!. FULL-TIME. Tottenham 0-3 Everton. All over! A professional and...
Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus explains why he is 'really pleased' with Tony Mowbray
It appears that, for once, the owner and manager are on the same page at Sunderland.
NBC Sports
Bournemouth confirm takeover by Vegas Golden Knights owner
Bill Foley, an American billionaire who owns the Vegas Golden Knight in the NHL, has completed a move to buy Premier League side Bournemouth. Bournemouth’s current owner Maxim Demin had been in ‘advanced talks’ with a group led by Bill Foley and now the deal has been confirmed, with reports suggesting Bournemouth were sold close to $185 million.
Report: Chelsea To Rival PSG For Real Madrid Castilla Defender Rafa Marin
Chelsea are set to rival PSG for the signing of Real Madrid Castilla centre-back Rafa Martin.
BBC
Warren Gatland: Returning head coach believes he can get Wales winning again
Warren Gatland believes he can get Wales back to winning ways following his shock return as head coach. Gatland is already Wales' most successful and longest-serving coach, having won three Grand Slams during his previous 12-year reign. Just as when he first arrived in 2007, the Kiwi takes over a...
Report: Chelsea Target Rafael Leao May Not Extend AC Milan Contract
Chelsea target Rafael Leao may not extend his current AC Milan contract.
BBC
Doddie Weir memorial service to be streamed live
A memorial service for Doddie Weir in the Borders will be streamed live by Scottish Rugby. The former Scotland international died last month at the age of 52, six years after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND). The memorial service is at Melrose Parish Church at 13:00 on Monday...
