Heidi Montag's Boss Brent On 'The Hills' 'Memba Him?!
American entrepreneur and TV personality Brent Bolthouse was 36 years old when he was cast as Heidi Montag's boss on MTV's "The Hills" from 2006 to 2009. Brent famously fired Montag from Brent Bolthouse Productions during the show's 4th season, after Heidi was allegedly tossing one back at a work function.
Today’s Al Roker breaks down in tears as weatherman’s co-hosts surprise him at home in emotional new video
TODAY show meteorologist Al Roker has broken down in tears as his co-hosts surprise him at his house. He has been at home recovering from a hospital stay to treat blood clots in his legs and lungs. On Wednesday's show, the Today hosts sat around the couch and talked about...
Will Smith says 'Emancipation' costar Ben Foster didn't speak to him or make eye contact while on set for 6 months
The Oscar-winning actor appeared on the latest episode of "Red Table Talk" to discuss the challenges of his latest film, "Emancipation."
Diddy's Mystery Baby Mama Revealed as 28-Year-Old Cyber Security Specialist
Diddy shocked the world when he revealed he had recently welcomed a new baby girl into the world ... and now we've learned more about the baby's mother. According to the baby's birth certificate, Love Sean Combs was born October 15 in Newport Beach, CA. Diddy is listed as the father and 28-year-old Dana Tran is the mother. Dana goes by Dana Tee on most of her socials ... though it appears her Instagram was recently deleted.
DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Checked Into Motel One Day Before Body Was Found
We're learning more about the details surrounding the sudden and tragic death of DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss ... including what those who interacted with him in the hours leading up to his suicide say they observed. Sources with direct knowledge tell us Stephen checked into a motel less than one...
Veteran Rapper Grand Daddy I.U. Dead at 54
Grand Daddy I.U., a prominent member of early rap label Cold Chillin' Records, has died at the age of 54 ... TMZ Hip Hop has learned. Legendary hip hop producer Pete Rock, a longtime advocate for GDIU's skills as a lyricist, revealed to his followers the Queens-born rapper died peacefully in his sleep.
Tina Turner's Son, Ronnie's Cause of Death Revealed
Ronnie Turner, son of Tina Turner, passed away after a battle with colon cancer ... according to the L.A. County Coroner's Office. TMZ has confirmed Ronnie's autopsy results, which say the 62-year-old actor died due to "complications of metastatic colon carcinoma." The coroner says the cancer was stage 4. The...
Beatles legend Paul McCartney releases ultimate singles box set for fans
Shopping for that special Paul McCartney fan in your life this holiday season?
‘Better Call Saul’ Producer Mark Johnson Partners with ViX+ and Exile Content for Spanish-language Series, ‘Amen’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Academy and Emmy award-winning producer Mark Johnson whose credits include acclaimed series “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul” and Oscar-winning pic “Rainman,” is venturing into his first-ever Spanish-language series, partnering with TelevisaUnivison’s premium streamer ViX+ and LA-based Exile Content on the Church scandal dramatic series, “Amen” (a working title). Now in development, the upcoming ViX+ Original limited series will be produced under the banner of Televisa Alternative Originals (TAO), TelevisaUnivision’s premium content division, which has made such notable titles as “Un extraño enemigo,” “El candidato” and “Diablo guardian.” “Amen” tells the story of Father Marcial Maciel, the Mexican priest who was denounced...
DJ Akademiks Threatens to 'Beat Brakes' Off 'Grown-ish' Star Luka Sabbat
DJ Akademiks and Yung Miami are having an intense war of words over Diddy's surprise baby -- but that's led to Ak threatening a physical showdown with Luka Sabbat ... after the "grown-ish" actor inserted himself into the beef!!!. On Tuesday, Luka tweeted a question, wondering why Ak never went...
Actor Henry Cavill Will Not Return as Superman in Upcoming Film
Henry Cavill did a 180 on Wednesday night ... saying he's out as Superman in the film series ... just months after announcing he would be returning as Clark Kent. The actor shared the shocking news to his 23 million Instagram followers after meeting with newly-minted DC Studios cochairmen James Gunn and Peter Safran, both of whom are producing the next installment of the "Man of Steel."
78 Christmas Jokes That Will Have You Ho Ho Ho-Ing
Why are Christmas trees so bad at knitting, you ask? Because they always drop their needles!
The Kardashians-Jenners Throw Christmas Party for All Their Businesses
'Tis the season, and the Kardashians threw a lavish workplace Christmas party to toast a year of success, just like your office does. Well, maybe a little more lavish than yours. The celebration went down Tuesday night at the fam's longtime go-to restaurant, Casa Vega ... and Kylie Jenner made...
Lil Wayne Gets 1st Diamond Certification With 'Lollipop'
Lil Wayne's signature hit "Lollipop" is now certified DIAMOND by the Recording Industry Association of America ... adding yet another sparkling notch in the Young Money CEO's storied career!!!. After the RIAA announcement Wednesday morning, an appreciative Lil Wayne sent out a video thanking all the 10 million fans who...
Guess Who This Sweet Kid Turned Into!
Before this sweet girl in her blue poncho turned into an actress and a YouTube influencer, she was just trying to stay dry at Niagara Falls before heading off to California State University to study journalism. After she had a successful career in fashion blogging, she moved over to the...
Kevin Love Mourns tWitch's Death, Urges People To 'Be Kind, Reach Out'
Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love -- one of the NBA's most outspoken proponents of mental health -- is mourning the loss of Stephen "tWitch" Boss on Wednesday ... and is urging people to reach out to their loved ones and to spread kindness to prevent future tragedies. Love took to...
'Below Deck' Captain Lee Rosbach Leaving Show Amid Health Struggles
"Below Deck" star Captain Lee Rosbach, AKA "The Stud of the Sea," is officially stepping back onto dry land ... leaving his luxury boat as his health struggles get worse. Captain Rosbach dropped the bombshell on Monday's episode of the Bravo show -- telling his crew he had no choice but to leave the mega yacht after boarding at the beginning of season 10 with serious nerve issues.
Olive Garden Fires Manager Who Said, 'If Your Dog Died, Bring It In and Prove It' | TMZ TV
