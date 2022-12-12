Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Belarus Joining Ukraine War Could Be 'Devastating' to Lukashenko's Army
Belarus announced a combat readiness drill on Tuesday, adding to recent concerns that it could join the war.
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Top 5 reasons America must support Ukraine and help it defeat Russia
Top 5 reasons America must support Ukraine and help it defeat Russia include how it has been an inexpensive way to degrade Russia’s ability to invade Europe.
Russia may increase grain export quota - Interfax cites agriculture minister
Dec 14 (Reuters) - Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Wednesday that Moscow could increase its grain export quota for the current 2022/23 season from its current level of 25.5 million tonnes, the Interfax news agency reported. (Reporting by Reuters) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions -...
India would consider allowing additional sugar exports -govt official
NEW DELHI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - India, the world's biggest sugar producer, would consider allowing additional sugar exports in January after assessing local production, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said on Thursday. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj Editing by David Goodman ) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions - http://about.reuters.com/fulllegal.asp...
Ukrainian grain traders ask government to ensure power supply to silos
KYIV, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian grain traders union UGA asked the government on Tuesday to ensure priority supplies of electricity to grain silos to reduce potential damage to the harvest. Russia has been targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure with missile and drone strikes since October. The UGA said this...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukraine army chief warns Moscow preparing for new Kyiv attack as Putin seeks new economic ties
Valeriy Zaluzhny warns Putin’s forces regrouping before renewed attack in 2023; Russia looking to overcome impact of sanctions
UPDATE 1-EU countries have another go at Russia sanctions amid Polish, Baltic concerns
BRUSSELS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - European Union countries will make another push to agree on a ninth package of sanctions against Moscow on Thursday after Poland and Lithuania blocked a deal over concerns it might benefit Russian oligarchs in the fertilizer business. The two countries rejected the package saying it...
Grain ships leave Odesa ports after pause following Russian attacks
KYIV, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Eight ships loaded with grain left ports in Ukraine's Odesa region on Tuesday after a pause caused by power cuts following Russian missile strikes, the Ukrainian infrastructure ministry said. The Black Sea port of Odesa did not operate on Sunday and the ports of Chornomorsk...
UN hopeful on Russian fertiliser exports breakthrough
GENEVA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - A U.N. senior official on Thursday voiced optimism that there would be a breakthrough in negotiations to ease exports of Russian fertilisers. "I am cautiously optimistic that we can have important progress soon," U.N. senior official Rebeca Grynspan told reporters in Geneva. She declined to give further details.
GRAINS-U.S. wheat, corn futures jump after strike on Ukraine port
CHICAGO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat and corn futures rallied on Monday after a weekend attack that temporarily shut down key port for Ukrainian exports raised concerns about disruptions to grain shipments, traders said. Soybean futures dropped following rains in Argentina that alleviated concerns about crop shortfalls from that...
REFILE-China launches suit at WTO against U.S. chip export curbs - Global Times
(Fixes spelling in the lede) Dec 13 (Reuters) - China on Monday launched a suit at the World Trade Organization against the United States over its chip export control measures, the state-backed Global Times said in a tweet on Tuesday, citing China's commerce ministry. The move is a way of...
UAE to host next WTO ministerial meeting - sources
GENEVA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will host the next major meeting of the World Trade Organization set to take place by March 2024, according to three trade sources familiar with the matter, citing a preliminary agreement. The UAE and Cameroon were both vying to host...
Indonesia's Bulog to import 200,000 T of rice by year end -official
JAKARTA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia food procurement agency Bulog has arranged to import 200,000 tonnes of rice this month and may execute its remaining import quota early next year before if rice stocks remain low, a company official said on Wednesday. Authorities have given Bulog an import quota of...
UPDATE 1-WTO's Okonjo-Iweala urges progress on environmental goods and services pact
WASHINGTON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - World Trade Organization Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on Tuesday said the global trade body needed to revive work on an environmental goods and services pact that would lower or eliminate tariffs on certain products that helped countries build their resilience to and tackle climate change. Okonjo-Iweala,...
UPDATE 6-U.S. consults with Japan, Netherlands on chip restrictions as China pushes back
(Adds China's WTO suit, plan to support its industry) Dec 13 (Reuters) - The U.S.-China row over technology has ratcheted up this week, with Washington confirming talks with Japan and the Netherlands about tightening exports of semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China, and Beijing hitting back. China on Monday launched a...
GRAINS-Wheat hits one-week high on Ukrainian export worries; soybeans firm
SINGAPORE, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, fuelled by concerns over exports from the Black Sea region after a weekend attack temporarily shut down a key Ukrainian port, disrupting grain shipments. Soybeans edged up after closing lower on Monday, although rains in...
UPDATE 2-Somalia not at famine levels between October and December - U.N. agencies, aid groups
MOGADISHU, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Food insecurity and acute malnutrition in Somalia has not reached "IPC Phase 5 Famine" levels between October and December 2022, although the situation there is still a crisis, U.N. agencies and aid groups said on Tuesday. The assessment was issued by the Integrated Food Security...
