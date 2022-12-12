ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

No. 10 Arizona takes on Texas A&M-CC after Tubelis' 21-point performance

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (5-4) at Arizona Wildcats (8-1, 1-1 Pac-12)

Tucson, Arizona; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Arizona hosts the Texas A&M-CC Islanders after Azuolas Tubelis scored 21 points in Arizona's 89-75 win against the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Wildcats have gone 4-0 at home. Arizona is third in the Pac-12 shooting 37.0% from deep, led by Matthew Lang shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Islanders are 0-3 on the road. Texas A&M-CC is second in the Southland scoring 38.4 points per game in the paint led by De'Lazarus Keys averaging 6.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tubelis is scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Wildcats. Oumar Ballo is averaging 18.7 points and 9.6 rebounds while shooting 75.9% for Arizona.

Ross Williams averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc. Isaac Mushila is averaging 15.9 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals for Texas A&M-CC.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azdesertswarm.com

How to watch and what to expect when Arizona women’s basketball hosts Texas Southern

Arizona women’s basketball won’t be playing someone the caliber of the team it played last week or the one it will play later this week, but the game against Texas Southern is important for many other reasons. There’s the experience question for all of Arizona’s newcomers, but the bigger reason is its place in the Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Former Arizona DLs Kyon Barrs, JB Brown announce transfer destinations

A pair of former Arizona defensive linemen whose careers in Tucson extend back multiple coaches have picked their next programs, and both have a connection to the Wildcats. Kyon Barrs announced Wednesday he had committed to USC for the 2023 season, whom the UA will visit next fall, while JB Brown is headed to UMass to play for former Arizona defensive coordinator Don Brown.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona volleyball transfer merry-go-round gets started

The transfer merry-go-round that is the college offseason is fully underway for Arizona volleyball. Players both leaving and coming into the program have begun making their announcements. The commitments started over the weekend when former Wildcat libero Kamaile Hiapo was reported to be on her way to BYU for her...
TUCSON, AZ
The Spun

Penalties Revealed For Arizona After FBI Investigation

The IARP has announced all of the sanctions for the Arizona basketball program following an FBI investigation. Former Wildcats head coach Sean Miller — now with Xavier — received no penalties or sanctions. Here are the FBI's findings, per an official release:. "A University of Arizona former assistant...
TUCSON, AZ
Antelope Valley Press

SOFIA taking off for final home: Arizona museum

PALMDALE — NASA’s retired flying telescope will be making one more trip from Palmdale, this time to its new home at the Pima Air and Space Museum in Tucson, Ariz. The Stratospheric Observatory For Infrared Astronomy, better known as SOFIA, is expected to depart to its new permanent home, on Tuesday.
TUCSON, AZ
rdzphotographyblog.com

Tucson – November 2022 – Franklin Auto Museum

As the city of Tucson grew it often took over large areas of the desert that were ranch lands. Today some of ranches still exist, often being surrounded by suburbia. The Franklin Auto Museum is in one of those areas. Thomas Hubbard became a collector of Franklin Automobiles in 1950,...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

A very cold start to the day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Bundle up!. It's going to be a very cold start to the day, with most areas dipping to the 20s. A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect through 9 AM, today and tomorrow morning. Highs will also run 10-15° below normal over the next few...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Some positive news as Pima County’s “tripledemic” rages on

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The “tripledemic” is still doing a job on Arizona, although according to the Pima County Health Department, there are some bright spots. The number of new RSV cases has begun to level off and may begin a downward trend if Pima County follows a nationwide trend.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
9K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy