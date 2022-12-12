AM Prep-Kickers

MAN AT “WAR” WITH SQUIRRELS CHARGED WITH SHOOTING AT BEDROOM WINDOW

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (AP) - A 76-year-old Minnesota man is facing criminal charges for allegedly shooting at a squirrel and hitting a child’s bedroom window nearby. Police in East Grand Forks say the man was arrested yesterday after neighbors reported bullet holes in the side of their home and a hole in the window of their son’s bedroom. The man told officers he was watching ball games on TV and saw a squirrel on his bird feeder, so he shot at it with a .22-caliber rifle. He told officers he has been at “war” with squirrels and had shot at them at least six times in the past two years. Police say the man’s wife told him as he was being arrested, “Well, I told you.”

SHIPWRECKED PANTS SELL FOR $114,000

RENO, Nev. (AP) - A pair of pants taken from an 1857 shipwreck off the coast of North Carolina has sold at auction for $114,000. Holabird Western American Auctions sold the white, heavy-duty miner’s pants with a five-button fly over the weekend. The debate is on, however, as to whether they have any connection to Levi Strauss, who created the modern blue jeans. The pants look like jeans, but they predate the ones Strauss first manufactured in San Francisco in 1873.

BULL SPERM STOLEN IN GERMANY

BERLIN (AP) - Police in western Germany are looking for stolen sperm before it’s too late. Authorities in the town of Olfen say about 60 containers of bull sperm were stolen from a farm last week. The sperm was intended for artificial insemination and must be supercooled with liquid nitrogen at -320 degrees Fahrenheit. Police are seeking tips from the public.

300 SANTAS SKI DOWN MAINE MOUNTAIN

NEWRY, Maine (AP) - Look! Coming down the mountain -- it’s Santa Claus! And another one, and another one. More than 300 people dressed as Santa -- plus one Grinch and a Christmas tree -- took to the slopes of Sunday River ski resort in Newry, Maine, to raise money for charity. The only thing missing: snow. The resort’s snow-making machines made enough for the annual tradition, since Mother Nature did not come through.

OFFICIAL QUITS AFTER EMPLOYEES PAID TWICE

ELK RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - The village manager in the northern Michigan community of Elk Rapids has resigned after public workers were accidentally paid twice. The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports the mistake was made in October 2021, but it did not come to light until recently when a resident began asking questions. An investigation revealed that nearly 40 people were paid extra because of a $32,000 mistake that debited bank accounts twice. At least $15,000 has not been repaid.