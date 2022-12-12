Read full article on original website
mendofever.com
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Seeks Comment on PG&E Potter Valley Project Bald Eagle Nest Removal Application
The following is a press release issued by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service:. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service received an eagle nest removal application from the Pacific Gas and Electric Company under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act. The Service prepared an Environmental Assessment to assess the impacts of nest removal, which resulted in a Finding of No Significant Impact. The Service is seeking public comment on the assessment and finding for two weeks beginning on December 14. A public information meeting will be held on December 20.
mendofever.com
A New County CEO, the Strategic Plan, PG&E Settlement Funds, Drought Solutions—Supervisor Haschak Looks Back at 2022
The following is a monthly letter written by Mendocino County’s 3rd District Supervisor John Haschak to constituents:. The last Board of Supervisors meeting of 2022 was on Tuesday so I thought that this would be a good time to look back at what has transpired over the year and then look forward to the New Year.
mendofever.com
Mendocino County’s Director of Public Health Anne Molgaard Abruptly Retires After Less Than a Year at the Helm
On January 25, 2022, a press release published by the County of Mendocino announced that Anne Molgaard, “a skilled administrator with over 30 years of experience in health and human services,” was appointed to serve as the county’s Director of Public Health. A month and change shy...
mendofever.com
By a Thin Margin, Mendo’s Board of Supervisors Approve First Steps to Increase Taxes on Lodging and Restaurants
The Board of Supervisors gave a less-than-resounding nod of approval to the first step of an effort to increase tax assessments on businesses that appeal to tourists. The Mendocino County Tourism Commission and a contractor called Civitas Advisors told the Board that they believe the county should allow the Business Improvement District, or BID, to double its assessment from one to two percent on all lodging concerns, including campgrounds. The Commission also wants to evaluate the option of collecting a 1% assessment from what it calls “tourist facing” businesses, including restaurants and tasting rooms. The businesses and local government bodies in the cities and the unincorporated parts of the county would have to agree to the higher rate, which the businesses would pass on to their customers.
KSBW.com
How falling cannabis prices killed a 3rd generation family cannabis farm
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. — Brandon Wheeler has grown pot professionally for 20 years. His parents grew pot before him, and so did his grandparents. Despite these deep roots in the industry, he still felt a weight lift when he pulled his last pot plants out of the ground this July and shut down his legal weed farm in Mendocino County. He was happy to be leaving the family business.
Lake County News
Scotts Valley Pomo tribe plans to turn Lucerne Hotel into homeless facility
LUCERNE, Calif. — Concerns and many unanswered questions are arising over the Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians’ plan to turn the historic Lucerne Hotel into a homeless housing facility with a multimillion dollar state grant that the tribe received after claiming the Lake County Office of Education is partnering with it on the project.
mendofever.com
Board of Supervisors Approve Minimum Wage of $17.42 for Multiple County of Mendocino Positions
The following is a press release issued by the County of Mendocino:. On December 13, 2022 the Mendocino County Board of Supervisors approved an agreement with County bargaining units raising the minimum wage for County employees to $17.42. In light of the inflation crisis gripping the nation, the County of Mendocino hopes this measure will alleviate some of the burden on staff during these difficult times. Effected positions include:
sonomacountygazette.com
County of Sonoma funds two urban open space projects in Petaluma, Santa Rosa
More parkland will come to Santa Rosa and Petaluma thanks to the Sonoma County Ag + Open Space Board of Directors who approved $1.95 million for the Lower Colgan Creek Restoration and Neighborhood Park Land Acquisition and the Helen Putnam Regional Park Extension Project. Both projects will add land to existing parks, restore key natural resources and help bring long-planned open space projects to fruition.
mendofever.com
Assault/Battery, Missing Person – Ukiah Police Logs 12.12.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
New Sonoma County clinic named Best North Bay Health & Wellness Project
West County Health Center’s new Guerneville clinic at 16375 First St. is a 3-story, 16,000-square foot,building consolidating a variety of health services including: medical, dental, psychiatric, acupuncture, wellness, addiction, HIV and gender expansion. There is a parking garage on the first floor, medical, behavioral health and administrative offices on...
ksro.com
New Homes in Sonoma County Must Have All Electric Appliances… with an Exception
Most new homes in Sonoma County will soon have to be outfitted with all electric appliances. The county Board of Supervisors has voted to implement the state’s updated building codes within the region beginning on January 3rd. New homes and commercial buildings will also be required to have solar panels and energy storage, in addition to all-electric appliances. Cooktops will be the only exception to the new rule. Sonoma County is also modifying its plumbing code to allow the use of composting toilets.
ksro.com
Freeze Warning Expected Every Morning This Week in Sonoma County
The North Bay is waking up to a freeze warning. And it’s going to continue for those in Santa Rosa, Napa and San Rafael overnight and each morning through Sunday. Experts say temperatures in the 20s and 30s is enough to kill crops and sensitive vegetation. This means homeowners will want to keep their pets indoors and cover their plants. It’s also important to wrap water pipes to prevent them from freezing and possibly bursting.
ksro.com
Woman Charged with Embezzlement in Santa Rosa Nonprofit to Appear in Court in February
A former director of a Santa Rosa-based nonprofit organization will now appear in court on embezzlement charges on February 15th. Lisa Fatu was supposed to be arraigned in a courtroom on Monday. But, the hearing was rescheduled so her attorney could review evidence from the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office. Fatu was arrested in late September on suspicion of stealing more than 50-thousand-dollars from an agency that provides services to homeless people and at-risk kids. Fatu was supposed to enter her plea on Monday.
mendofever.com
Board of Supervisors Consider Cost-Cutting Measures to Address Mendocino County’s $6.1 Million Deficit
The Board of Supervisors is looking for $6.1 million to balance its books for Fiscal Year 2021/22, as costs and interest rates soar and sales tax decreases. The county reached a tentative agreement with its largest employee union for a 2% Cost of Living Adjustment, which it might be able to fund with a pension reserve account. The self-funded healthcare plan that was in place when the county racked up a $3.6 million deficit has now been swapped out for a pool plan that will require an increase in employee contributions. That’s supposed to save the county $685,000 a year, but unknown future obligations are likely to be sizable.
mendofever.com
Schools and Employers Should Allow Self-Attestation Rather Than Doctor’s Note to Return After Sickness—Mendocino County Public Health
The following is a press release issued by the County of Mendocino:. Public Health is advising local schools and employers to allow people to return to. work or school with a signed self-attestation form, rather than requiring a note from a doctor or health clinic when recovering from flu, COVID, or other viral illness.
Santa Rosa cannabis business burglarized early Tuesday
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — One cannabis business was burglarized and businesses nearby were vandalized early Tuesday morning, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. Just after 3 a.m., SRPD officers were called to a business in the 1800 block of Empire Industrial Court due to multiple motion detector alarms going off. Officers arriving on […]
lakecountybloom.com
Hospice Services of Lake County to Host Two Ceremonies of Remembrance
Hospice Services of Lake County is hosting two ceremonies of remembrance, the “Light Up a Life” events, this year. The public is invited to these candle-lighting ceremonies that celebrate the memories of family, friends and loved ones who have gone before us. Ceremonies will be in Lakeport on Tuesday, Dec. 13, and in Lower Lake on Thursday, Dec. 15.
One dead in fatal Santa Rosa hotel stabbing
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A man was stabbed to death early Tuesday morning at a hotel in Santa Rosa, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. At around 2:38 a.m., Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Palms Inn located on Santa Rosa Avenue. Deputies found a man lying on the floor in a […]
kzyx.org
Fort Bragg City Council Race Was Down to the Wire
December 13, 2022 -- On Monday December 12th the Fort Bragg City Council swore in their newly elected and re-elected members. Three of the current council members will continue to serve, Marcia Rafanan, Lindy Peters and Tess Albin-Smith. Albin-Smith ran as a write in candidate and won by just three votes. Jason Godeke, a local artist with several prominent murals in Fort Bragg and a middle school art teacher is the only new council member.
ksro.com
Man Arrested in Sonoma County with Stolen CHP Badge
A Richmond man was arrested in Sonoma County for negligently firing a gun and falsely identifying himself as a CHP officer. Gunshots were reported Thursday night as well as a car stuck in mud in the 1000 block of Wilfred Avenue. A responding deputy found the suspect, 49-year-old Elmer Rodriguez Monterrosa, near the car displaying signs of being under the influence. Monterrosa told the deputy he was a police officer while wearing a CHP badge around his neck. The deputy quickly determined Monterrosa wasn’t an officer and that the badge was stolen. The deputy then recovered a .40 caliber handgun and spent shell casings near the car. A box of ammunition and magazines were also found in the car.
