mendofever.com
By a Thin Margin, Mendo’s Board of Supervisors Approve First Steps to Increase Taxes on Lodging and Restaurants
The Board of Supervisors gave a less-than-resounding nod of approval to the first step of an effort to increase tax assessments on businesses that appeal to tourists. The Mendocino County Tourism Commission and a contractor called Civitas Advisors told the Board that they believe the county should allow the Business Improvement District, or BID, to double its assessment from one to two percent on all lodging concerns, including campgrounds. The Commission also wants to evaluate the option of collecting a 1% assessment from what it calls “tourist facing” businesses, including restaurants and tasting rooms. The businesses and local government bodies in the cities and the unincorporated parts of the county would have to agree to the higher rate, which the businesses would pass on to their customers.
mendofever.com
Board of Supervisors Approve Minimum Wage of $17.42 for Multiple County of Mendocino Positions
The following is a press release issued by the County of Mendocino:. On December 13, 2022 the Mendocino County Board of Supervisors approved an agreement with County bargaining units raising the minimum wage for County employees to $17.42. In light of the inflation crisis gripping the nation, the County of Mendocino hopes this measure will alleviate some of the burden on staff during these difficult times. Effected positions include:
mendofever.com
A New County CEO, the Strategic Plan, PG&E Settlement Funds, Drought Solutions—Supervisor Haschak Looks Back at 2022
The following is a monthly letter written by Mendocino County’s 3rd District Supervisor John Haschak to constituents:. The last Board of Supervisors meeting of 2022 was on Tuesday so I thought that this would be a good time to look back at what has transpired over the year and then look forward to the New Year.
mendofever.com
Mendocino County’s Director of Public Health Anne Molgaard Abruptly Retires After Less Than a Year at the Helm
On January 25, 2022, a press release published by the County of Mendocino announced that Anne Molgaard, “a skilled administrator with over 30 years of experience in health and human services,” was appointed to serve as the county’s Director of Public Health. A month and change shy...
mendofever.com
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Seeks Comment on PG&E Potter Valley Project Bald Eagle Nest Removal Application
The following is a press release issued by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service:. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service received an eagle nest removal application from the Pacific Gas and Electric Company under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act. The Service prepared an Environmental Assessment to assess the impacts of nest removal, which resulted in a Finding of No Significant Impact. The Service is seeking public comment on the assessment and finding for two weeks beginning on December 14. A public information meeting will be held on December 20.
Lake County News
Scotts Valley Pomo tribe plans to turn Lucerne Hotel into homeless facility
LUCERNE, Calif. — Concerns and many unanswered questions are arising over the Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians’ plan to turn the historic Lucerne Hotel into a homeless housing facility with a multimillion dollar state grant that the tribe received after claiming the Lake County Office of Education is partnering with it on the project.
mendofever.com
Schools and Employers Should Allow Self-Attestation Rather Than Doctor’s Note to Return After Sickness—Mendocino County Public Health
The following is a press release issued by the County of Mendocino:. Public Health is advising local schools and employers to allow people to return to. work or school with a signed self-attestation form, rather than requiring a note from a doctor or health clinic when recovering from flu, COVID, or other viral illness.
How falling pot prices killed a 3rd generation family farm in California
A 95% drop in wholesale pot prices has made it almost impossible to make money growing legal pot.
The Mendocino Voice
It’s been six years! Can you believe it?
It’s our birthday this fall: we are celebrating six years!. We started The Mendocino Voice in the fall of 2016 because we believed that we could build a sustainable, independent local news organization that served our community — and we hoped we would be able to last six months. We had big dreams, but no experience starting a digital business. But we knew that residents of Mendocino County, from the hills to the county seat, deserved truly accessible and reliable local news, and now we’re celebrating six years in operation.
mendofever.com
Assault/Battery, Missing Person – Ukiah Police Logs 12.12.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
ca.gov
Lake Oroville Community Update - December 9, 2022
Even with the Northern Sierra snowpack measuring 147 percent of normal as of Dec. 8, the Department of Water Resources (DWR) is reminding the public of ongoing drought conditions throughout California. As the state enters its fourth year of drought, California Water Watch shows most of the state is still...
mendofever.com
Son May Have Been Shot By BB Gun, Subject Has Not Paid His Bill – Fort Bragg Police Logs 12.12.2022
mendofever.com
Subject In Store With Two Firearms, Subject On Over Crossing With Pants Down – Ukiah Police Logs 12.10.2022
California witness describes object as huge X crossing sky
Person standing next to their RV.Photo byFabien RousselotonUnsplash. A California witness at Redwood Valley reported watching a large, X-shaped object crossing the sky at about 9:52 a.m. on October 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
sonomamag.com
The ‘New’ Mendocino Is the Perfect Winter Getaway
With so much to see and do in Mendocino County, from touring remote vineyards to hiking through redwood forests, visitors sometimes overlook the simple joy of slowing down and hanging out. Why spend hours driving around the county when you can leave the car at the hotel and find everything you could want within strolling distance? Finding that bliss is easy in the idyllic coastal town of Mendocino.
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: Traffic Moving]Two-Vehicle Collision Blocks State Route 128 Near Philo—Crews Working to Clear Roadway
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol indicate a two-vehicle collision has blocked State Route 128 near Philo. The Incident Commander said the collision resulted in either minor or no injuries. Reports indicate a Silver Toyota SUV collided with a green Jeep. The reporting party told dispatch they suspected the...
Lake County News
Judge sentences Clearlake Oaks woman to 50 years to life for murder of ex-boyfriend
LAKEPORT, Calif. — A judge on Monday afternoon sentenced a Clearlake Oaks woman to 50 years to life for the premeditated killing of her ex-boyfriend in his own apartment in July 2021. Calling her “remorseless,” and saying her attempts to justify the killing as being in self-defense were disproved...
kymkemp.com
Argentinian Man Arrested in Connection With $20,000 Robbery at Boonville Market
On 12-09-2022 at 2:40 PM Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a reported arm robbery at the Mi Esperanza Market located at 14289 Highway 128 in Boonville, California. It was reported a person, possibly an adult male, had entered the business with a handgun and committed an armed...
mendofever.com
Boonville Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested in New York Before Flying to Argentina
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. During the course of this investigation, Matias Tomas Vietto was identified as being the...
kymkemp.com
Willits Man Arrested for Assault Contests the Allegations—Law Enforcement Investigation Continues
Both videos provided by Chris Krch. Troubling reports emerged on Monday, December 5, 2022, that a suspected attacker was on the run after striking a Willits man with a baseball bat causing serious injuries to his head and face. The following day, 33-year-old Christopher Roy Krch was arrested as the suspected attacker. However, since then, a video has been released showing a different set of events may have occurred.
