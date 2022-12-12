ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mendofever.com

By a Thin Margin, Mendo’s Board of Supervisors Approve First Steps to Increase Taxes on Lodging and Restaurants

The Board of Supervisors gave a less-than-resounding nod of approval to the first step of an effort to increase tax assessments on businesses that appeal to tourists. The Mendocino County Tourism Commission and a contractor called Civitas Advisors told the Board that they believe the county should allow the Business Improvement District, or BID, to double its assessment from one to two percent on all lodging concerns, including campgrounds. The Commission also wants to evaluate the option of collecting a 1% assessment from what it calls “tourist facing” businesses, including restaurants and tasting rooms. The businesses and local government bodies in the cities and the unincorporated parts of the county would have to agree to the higher rate, which the businesses would pass on to their customers.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Board of Supervisors Approve Minimum Wage of $17.42 for Multiple County of Mendocino Positions

The following is a press release issued by the County of Mendocino:. On December 13, 2022 the Mendocino County Board of Supervisors approved an agreement with County bargaining units raising the minimum wage for County employees to $17.42. In light of the inflation crisis gripping the nation, the County of Mendocino hopes this measure will alleviate some of the burden on staff during these difficult times. Effected positions include:
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Seeks Comment on PG&E Potter Valley Project Bald Eagle Nest Removal Application

The following is a press release issued by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service:. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service received an eagle nest removal application from the Pacific Gas and Electric Company under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act. The Service prepared an Environmental Assessment to assess the impacts of nest removal, which resulted in a Finding of No Significant Impact. The Service is seeking public comment on the assessment and finding for two weeks beginning on December 14. A public information meeting will be held on December 20.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Scotts Valley Pomo tribe plans to turn Lucerne Hotel into homeless facility

LUCERNE, Calif. — Concerns and many unanswered questions are arising over the Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians’ plan to turn the historic Lucerne Hotel into a homeless housing facility with a multimillion dollar state grant that the tribe received after claiming the Lake County Office of Education is partnering with it on the project.
LUCERNE, CA
mendofever.com

Schools and Employers Should Allow Self-Attestation Rather Than Doctor’s Note to Return After Sickness—Mendocino County Public Health

The following is a press release issued by the County of Mendocino:. Public Health is advising local schools and employers to allow people to return to. work or school with a signed self-attestation form, rather than requiring a note from a doctor or health clinic when recovering from flu, COVID, or other viral illness.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
The Mendocino Voice

It’s been six years! Can you believe it?

It’s our birthday this fall: we are celebrating six years!. We started The Mendocino Voice in the fall of 2016 because we believed that we could build a sustainable, independent local news organization that served our community — and we hoped we would be able to last six months. We had big dreams, but no experience starting a digital business. But we knew that residents of Mendocino County, from the hills to the county seat, deserved truly accessible and reliable local news, and now we’re celebrating six years in operation.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Assault/Battery, Missing Person – Ukiah Police Logs 12.12.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
UKIAH, CA
ca.gov

Lake Oroville Community Update - December 9, 2022

Even with the Northern Sierra snowpack measuring 147 percent of normal as of Dec. 8, the Department of Water Resources (DWR) is reminding the public of ongoing drought conditions throughout California. As the state enters its fourth year of drought, California Water Watch shows most of the state is still...
OROVILLE, CA
sonomamag.com

The ‘New’ Mendocino Is the Perfect Winter Getaway

With so much to see and do in Mendocino County, from touring remote vineyards to hiking through redwood forests, visitors sometimes overlook the simple joy of slowing down and hanging out. Why spend hours driving around the county when you can leave the car at the hotel and find everything you could want within strolling distance? Finding that bliss is easy in the idyllic coastal town of Mendocino.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Willits Man Arrested for Assault Contests the Allegations—Law Enforcement Investigation Continues

Both videos provided by Chris Krch. Troubling reports emerged on Monday, December 5, 2022, that a suspected attacker was on the run after striking a Willits man with a baseball bat causing serious injuries to his head and face. The following day, 33-year-old Christopher Roy Krch was arrested as the suspected attacker. However, since then, a video has been released showing a different set of events may have occurred.
WILLITS, CA

