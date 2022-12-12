AM Prep-Cyber Corner

TWITTER GIVES BLUE CHECKMARK SUBSCRIPTION ANOTHER TRY

NEW YORK (AP) - Twitter is trying again to launch its Twitter Blue subscription service. Starting today, Twitter will charge $8 a month for web users and $11 a month for iPhone users to have the blue checkmark that verifies the identity of the account holder. Twitter says subscribers of the new service will see fewer ads, be able to post longer videos and have their tweets featured more prominently. Twitter tried starting the service in October after Elon Musk bought the company, but it was inundated with impostor accounts.

HIGH-TECH MEASURES USED TO CUT FOOD WASTE

UNDATED (AP) - Food manufacturers are going high-tech to reduce food waste. Stockholm-based Innocentia is developing a sensor to determine whether meat is safe based on the buildup of microbes in its packaging. Ryp Labs, based in the U.S. and Belgium, is working on a sticker that would release a vapor to slow the ripening of produce. Aerospace engineer Bill Birgen founded a company called SavrPak in 2020 that makes plant-based packets that absorb condensation in takeout containers to keep the food hotter and crisper. More than one-third of food produced in the U.S. goes uneaten; much of that winds up in landfills.

“HIGH ON LIFE” OUT TOMORROW

NEW YORK (AP) - The studio founded by “Rick and Morty” co-creator Justin Roiland is out with a new video game called “High on Life.” Squanch Games created a shoot-em-up with the premise of an alien cartel invading Earth to get intoxicated on human flesh. The weapons talk to give directions and tell irreverent jokes. The enemies explode quite squishily. “High On Life” is out tomorrow on Xbox X/S, Xbox One and PC.