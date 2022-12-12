AM Prep-Cyber Corner

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TWITTER GIVES BLUE CHECKMARK SUBSCRIPTION ANOTHER TRY

NEW YORK (AP) - Twitter is trying again to launch its Twitter Blue subscription service. Starting today, Twitter will charge $8 a month for web users and $11 a month for iPhone users to have the blue checkmark that verifies the identity of the account holder. Twitter says subscribers of the new service will see fewer ads, be able to post longer videos and have their tweets featured more prominently. Twitter tried starting the service in October after Elon Musk bought the company, but it was inundated with impostor accounts.

HIGH-TECH MEASURES USED TO CUT FOOD WASTE

UNDATED (AP) - Food manufacturers are going high-tech to reduce food waste. Stockholm-based Innocentia is developing a sensor to determine whether meat is safe based on the buildup of microbes in its packaging. Ryp Labs, based in the U.S. and Belgium, is working on a sticker that would release a vapor to slow the ripening of produce. Aerospace engineer Bill Birgen founded a company called SavrPak in 2020 that makes plant-based packets that absorb condensation in takeout containers to keep the food hotter and crisper. More than one-third of food produced in the U.S. goes uneaten; much of that winds up in landfills.

“HIGH ON LIFE” OUT TOMORROW

NEW YORK (AP) - The studio founded by “Rick and Morty” co-creator Justin Roiland is out with a new video game called “High on Life.” Squanch Games created a shoot-em-up with the premise of an alien cartel invading Earth to get intoxicated on human flesh. The weapons talk to give directions and tell irreverent jokes. The enemies explode quite squishily. “High On Life” is out tomorrow on Xbox X/S, Xbox One and PC.

RadarOnline

Twitter's Former Head Of Trust & Safety Yoel Roth Forced To FLEE Home After Elon Musk Leaks Ex-Employee's PhD Thesis

Twitter's former head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth, was forced to flee his California home this week after Elon Musk leaked the ex-employee’s PhD thesis to the public, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking development comes just weeks after Musk officially took over Twitter in October, and Roth marked Musk’s latest target after the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder previously targeted Dr. Anthony Fauci.According to Daily Mail, Roth, 34, and his 44-year-old partner, Nicholas Madsen, were forced to leave their $1.1 million San Francisco Bay Area home over safety fears after Roth began receiving an influx of threats.The threats reportedly came...
Indy100

Trump sells out Elon Musk jet location on Truth Social

Truth Social users got a surprise push notification after Elon Musk suspended the jet-tracking Twitter account ElonJet and its creator, Jack Sweeney. "Latest: Twitter SUSPENDS @ElonJet 🤯 Follow him here on Truth Social!" The notification read. On Wednesday, Musk suspended ElonJet, Sweeney, and his other jet-tracking accounts like CelebJets for "doxxing real-time location info" which he said is a "physical safety violation."Musk added that while his two-year-old son, X, was riding in a car, a person began following the car and blocked it from moving believing Musk to be in the car as well. "Legal action is being taken against...
Leader Telegram

AM Prep-Music

JIN OF BTS REPORTS FOR HIS MILITARY SERVICE YEONCHEON, South Korea (AP) - The members of BTS are wishing “safe service” to their bandmate Jin, who reported for his mandatory military service yesterday in South Korea. BTS tweeted photos likely taken at a boot camp in a town near the border with North Korea. One photo shows them touching Jin’s shaved head. Only a couple of dozen fans showed up, because BTS’ record label said there would be no special event for Jin and fans...
Leader Telegram

Musk's Twitter tweaks foreshadow EU showdown over new rules

LONDON (AP) — Self-proclaimed free speech warrior Elon Musk’s more unfettered version of Twitter could collide with new rules in Europe, where officials warn that the social media company will have to comply with some of the world’s toughest laws targeting toxic content. While the new digital rulebook means the European Union is likely to be a global leader in cracking down on Musk’s reimagined platform, the 27-nation bloc will face its own challenges forcing Twitter and other online companies to comply. The law doesn’t...
Leader Telegram

AP Business SummaryBrief at 12:05 a.m. EST

Fed raises key rate by half-point and signals more to come WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve reinforced its inflation fight by raising its key interest rate for the seventh time this year and signaling more hikes to come. But the Fed announced a smaller hike than it had in its past four meetings at a time when inflation is showing signs of easing. Though lower than its previous three-quarter-point hikes, the latest move will further increase the costs of many consumer and business loans...
Leader Telegram

Harry & Meghan to vent grievances in final Netflix episodes

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, are expected to vent their grievances against the British monarchy on Thursday, when Netflix releases the final episodes of a series about the couple’s decision to step away from royal duties and make a new start in America. After the first three installments of “Harry & Meghan” focused on the British media’s coverage of the couple and the way it was influenced by racism, California-based streaming giant Netflix promoted the latest episodes with a trailer in...
