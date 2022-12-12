ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geismar, LA

Around Zachary for Dec. 14, 2022

For the holidays, submission deadlines for The Zachary Plainsman will be at 5 p.m. Wednesdays for the following week's publication. We have early deadlines for the Dec. 21, Dec. 28 and Jan. 4 issues. So, the deadline is Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. for the Dec. 21 issue. Please send us photos of your holiday displays, Christmas parties and holiday gatherings.
ZACHARY, LA
Christmas in Sorrento celebration moved to Thursday

Celebrate Christmas in Sorrento from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Sorrento Community Center, 7471 Main St., Sorrento. Santa will ride in on a fire truck and his helpers will be handing out a small gift to all children in attendance while supplies last. Bring a camera to...
SORRENTO, LA
New Iberia hospital, subdivision hit by tornadoes; see photo, video, radar

A meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lake Charles confirmed a tornado touched down in New Iberia today based on videos. A New Iberia Police spokesman said this afternoon it is believed two tornadoes touched down in New Iberia today. Significant damage is reported to homes in the Southport/Southport...
NEW IBERIA, LA
Around the Felicianas for Dec. 14, 2022

For the holidays, submission deadlines for The Watchman and The Democrat will be at 5 p.m. Wednesdays for the following week's publication. We have early deadlines for the Dec. 21, Dec. 28 and Jan. 4 issues. So, the deadline is 5 p.m. Dec. 14 for the Dec. 21 issue. Please send us photos of your holiday displays, Christmas parties and holiday gatherings.
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
Copper Mill Elementary student Colton Satterfield serves as Mayor for the Day

Colton Satterfield, 12, a sixth grade student at Copper Mill Elementary School, was named Mayor of the Day through a bidding process at ZEPTO's Silent Auction. Upon arriving at City Hall on Dec. 7, “Mayor” Colton received a Certificate of Recognition, a lapel pin and a City of Zachary notebook and pen.
Tornado warnings issued for communities south and east of Baton Rouge; see radar

A volatile storm system prompted tornado warnings for communities south and east of Baton Rouge during the lunch hour, and bad weather extended back into Acadiana and into Mississippi. Possible tornadoes were reported near Donaldsonville, Greensburg, Covington, Kentwood, Bogalusa and northeast of Hammond. There were no immediate confirmed reports of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Tornado damage in New Iberia’s Southport Subdivision

A tornado that ripped through New Iberia on Wednesday damaged residences in Southport Subdivision, flipping a mobile home, tearing apartment others and damaging apartment buildings. Residents dug through the wreckage in the aftermath trying to salvage what they could.
NEW IBERIA, LA
Medical expert connects dots in Baton Rouge poisoning trial

When Damian Paul Skipper was rushed to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in June 2015, he wasn’t breathing, he had no pulse and he’d complained of chest pains earlier in the day. He’d been admitted to two hospitals in the days prior as his health had quickly deteriorated.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Tech companies look to hire 80 at LED job fair

Five digital and tech companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The companies are looking to fill 80 full-time job openings, in positions such as system engineer, Java developers, salesforce developer and software requirements specialist.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Letters: LaToya Cantrell ill-served by consultant

Mayor LaToya Cantrell, for many years, has been a driving force for a better New Orleans. Then she hired a “consultant” who changed her. Why? Why change a genuine, caring, forward-looking, inspirational leader? Why tweak a public image that wasn’t broken until “pseudo-improved” by an expensive consultant?
'All hell broke loose': Flying debris and a deafening roar as tornado hit Iberia Medical Center

New Iberia Mayor Freddie Decourt said there was significant damage after at least two tornados touched down in New Iberia on Wednesday, but it could have been much worse. Emergency responders and government officials had reports that five to six trailer homes flipped and were severely damaged, three apartment buildings lost roofs, isolated office buildings on Parkview Drive and in the Teche Ridge area were damaged, as well as the electric grid in the Southport Subdivision.
NEW IBERIA, LA
New Iberia couple escapes mobile home overturned by tornado, felt wind 'trying to pick it up'

Latrella McCoy was lying in her stepchildren’s bedroom when suddenly her world turned upside down Wednesday. McCoy’s mobile home on Bradley Lane in New Iberia was one of several residences in the Southport Subdivision destroyed by a tornado Wednesday. The mobile home was flipped on its side, leaving McCoy battered and trapped under a pile of furniture.
NEW IBERIA, LA

