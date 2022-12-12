Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Dec. 14, 2022
For the holidays, submission deadlines for The Zachary Plainsman will be at 5 p.m. Wednesdays for the following week's publication. We have early deadlines for the Dec. 21, Dec. 28 and Jan. 4 issues. So, the deadline is Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. for the Dec. 21 issue. Please send us photos of your holiday displays, Christmas parties and holiday gatherings.
theadvocate.com
Christmas in Sorrento celebration moved to Thursday
Celebrate Christmas in Sorrento from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Sorrento Community Center, 7471 Main St., Sorrento. Santa will ride in on a fire truck and his helpers will be handing out a small gift to all children in attendance while supplies last. Bring a camera to...
theadvocate.com
New Iberia hospital, subdivision hit by tornadoes; see photo, video, radar
A meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lake Charles confirmed a tornado touched down in New Iberia today based on videos. A New Iberia Police spokesman said this afternoon it is believed two tornadoes touched down in New Iberia today. Significant damage is reported to homes in the Southport/Southport...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana's first daughter Sarah Ellen Edwards married; an inside look at 'magical' ceremony
After dating for seven years, Louisiana first daughter Sarah Ellen Edwards married her longtime beau, Christopher Bates on Nov. 18 at St. Joseph Cathedral in Baton Rouge with an indoor/outdoor reception following at the Governor's Mansion. As things turned out, the governor and his daughter ended up keeping her groom,...
theadvocate.com
A dozen restaurant dishes we couldn't stop thinking about this year
We've eaten lots of good food this year here in the newsroom, but there are certain dishes that we can't stop thinking about. We've narrowed that list down to a dozen memorable meals from the best things we've eaten this year. Brunch board at Leola's Café. If you're out with...
theadvocate.com
Around the Felicianas for Dec. 14, 2022
For the holidays, submission deadlines for The Watchman and The Democrat will be at 5 p.m. Wednesdays for the following week's publication. We have early deadlines for the Dec. 21, Dec. 28 and Jan. 4 issues. So, the deadline is 5 p.m. Dec. 14 for the Dec. 21 issue. Please send us photos of your holiday displays, Christmas parties and holiday gatherings.
theadvocate.com
Copper Mill Elementary student Colton Satterfield serves as Mayor for the Day
Colton Satterfield, 12, a sixth grade student at Copper Mill Elementary School, was named Mayor of the Day through a bidding process at ZEPTO's Silent Auction. Upon arriving at City Hall on Dec. 7, “Mayor” Colton received a Certificate of Recognition, a lapel pin and a City of Zachary notebook and pen.
theadvocate.com
Tornado warnings issued for communities south and east of Baton Rouge; see radar
A volatile storm system prompted tornado warnings for communities south and east of Baton Rouge during the lunch hour, and bad weather extended back into Acadiana and into Mississippi. Possible tornadoes were reported near Donaldsonville, Greensburg, Covington, Kentwood, Bogalusa and northeast of Hammond. There were no immediate confirmed reports of...
theadvocate.com
Tornado damage in New Iberia’s Southport Subdivision
A tornado that ripped through New Iberia on Wednesday damaged residences in Southport Subdivision, flipping a mobile home, tearing apartment others and damaging apartment buildings. Residents dug through the wreckage in the aftermath trying to salvage what they could.
theadvocate.com
Follow live: As tornadoes hit Acadiana, see the latest radar and injury, damage reports
Much of south Louisiana remained under a tornado watch on Wednesday afternoon after a mother and her child were killed by the storm in north Louisiana. Tornadoes hit a New Iberia hospital and homes in a nearby neighborhood. At least three people were injured and transported to hospitals in Lafayette and New Iberia, according to Acadian Ambulance.
theadvocate.com
Medical expert connects dots in Baton Rouge poisoning trial
When Damian Paul Skipper was rushed to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in June 2015, he wasn’t breathing, he had no pulse and he’d complained of chest pains earlier in the day. He’d been admitted to two hospitals in the days prior as his health had quickly deteriorated.
theadvocate.com
Tech companies look to hire 80 at LED job fair
Five digital and tech companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The companies are looking to fill 80 full-time job openings, in positions such as system engineer, Java developers, salesforce developer and software requirements specialist.
theadvocate.com
Here's which Baton Rouge area schools are closing ahead of severe weather threats
As severe weather moves into southeast Louisiana, some Baton Rouge area schools are closing campuses or moving to virtual classes. The following schools have closings and alternative plans as a result of the incoming storm. Check school websites for more information. East Baton Rouge. East Baton Rouge Parish schools are...
theadvocate.com
Letters: LaToya Cantrell ill-served by consultant
Mayor LaToya Cantrell, for many years, has been a driving force for a better New Orleans. Then she hired a “consultant” who changed her. Why? Why change a genuine, caring, forward-looking, inspirational leader? Why tweak a public image that wasn’t broken until “pseudo-improved” by an expensive consultant?
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge garbage, recycling collection fees to increase by $12.50 a month under contract
Residents in East Baton Rouge Parish should see their garbage, recycling and trash pickup bill increase by $12.50 a month beginning next March, and that rate would then continue to rise by 4% every year starting in 2024, under contracts the Metro Council approved Wednesday evening. The contracts with Republic...
theadvocate.com
One dead, 8 injured after twister tears through Killona; "They didn't need this again"
One person was killed an eight others were injured on Wednesday when a tornado, spawned by a nasty line of storms moving through the state, swept through Killona, a small neighborhood on the west bank of St. Charles Parish that includes a number of mobile homes, officials said. UPDATE: Relatives...
theadvocate.com
Another deadly shooting at FairBridge Inn Express leaves 1 dead, Baton Rouge police say
A shooting at the Fairbridge Inn Express left one person dead Wednesday morning in the second killing to occur at the hotel in as many months, Baton Rouge police said. BRPD spokesman L'Jean McKneely said officers responded to a call about a shooting at the business’s 11314 Boardwalk Drive location shortly after 11 a.m.
theadvocate.com
'All hell broke loose': Flying debris and a deafening roar as tornado hit Iberia Medical Center
New Iberia Mayor Freddie Decourt said there was significant damage after at least two tornados touched down in New Iberia on Wednesday, but it could have been much worse. Emergency responders and government officials had reports that five to six trailer homes flipped and were severely damaged, three apartment buildings lost roofs, isolated office buildings on Parkview Drive and in the Teche Ridge area were damaged, as well as the electric grid in the Southport Subdivision.
theadvocate.com
New Iberia couple escapes mobile home overturned by tornado, felt wind 'trying to pick it up'
Latrella McCoy was lying in her stepchildren’s bedroom when suddenly her world turned upside down Wednesday. McCoy’s mobile home on Bradley Lane in New Iberia was one of several residences in the Southport Subdivision destroyed by a tornado Wednesday. The mobile home was flipped on its side, leaving McCoy battered and trapped under a pile of furniture.
theadvocate.com
Youngsville couple wants to open class-action D.R. Horton case to hundreds more plaintiffs
After winning a series of key rulings earlier this month, a Louisiana family is preparing to expand its class-action lawsuit against one of the nation’s largest homebuilders. Hundreds more homeowners across the state whose houses were built by Texas-based construction firm D.R. Horton could join the fray, according to...
