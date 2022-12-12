New Iberia Mayor Freddie Decourt said there was significant damage after at least two tornados touched down in New Iberia on Wednesday, but it could have been much worse. Emergency responders and government officials had reports that five to six trailer homes flipped and were severely damaged, three apartment buildings lost roofs, isolated office buildings on Parkview Drive and in the Teche Ridge area were damaged, as well as the electric grid in the Southport Subdivision.

NEW IBERIA, LA ・ 20 HOURS AGO