Ground Broken On 398 New Apartments
A dozen New York City-based developers, investors, and local city officials dug in and tossed ceremonial shovels full of dirt — as a team of hard-hatted construction workers behind them continued transforming a 13-acre former contaminated industrial site into 398 new places to live. That was the scene Wednesday...
Norwalk Land Trust wins $50,000 for island sanctuary
National Fish and Wildlife Fund and Environmental Protection Agency officials announced Monday a $50,000 federal grant for a Norwalk bird sanctuary, contingent on $12,500 in local fundraising. The Norwalk Land Trust won the grant which will complete its nine-year campaign to remediate toxic contaminants and convert Hoyt Island into a...
Millions Flow To City For Building-Site Clean-Ups
Over $4 million is coming to the city to help builders clean separate polluted properties in order to build new homes and other public buildings. The three grants are among 41 newly announced by the state Department of Economic and Community Development through its Brownfield Remediation and Development Program. “These...
Man sets up housing in his backyard for New Haven homeless
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Homelessness is a growing concern across the country, including right here in Connecticut. Advocates are pushing for better solutions, especially during the winter. A federal survey finds the unhoused population in Connecticut fell between 2015 and 2021 but jumped 13% this year. Advocates in New Haven say the situation is […]
Stamford resident named 2022 Connecticut Social Worker of the Year
Greenwich Hospital’s Roni Lang, LCSW, was named 2022 Connecticut Social Worker of the Year by the National Association of Social Workers, Connecticut Chapter, for her dedication to eldercare services for patients and caregivers. A clinical social worker for 50 years, Lang has provided therapy for older adults and their...
Menorah lighting ceremonies planned
NORWALK, Conn. — The Chabad Schneerson Center plans to light up area towns with Community Menorah Lighting Ceremonies:. You’ll find “Chanukah Wonderland” in the SoNo Collection’s Magnificent Room on Sunday Dec.18 from 12:30 until 3:30 p.m., according to a news release. Everyone is invited to come down and take part in crafting, menorah decorating, and other activities. There will be music and a reading corner, and dreidels and gelt for all. The Menorah Lighting will be at 3:30.
Bridgeport-Raised John Guedes Revives Downtown With Hundreds Of New Housing Units
Homegrown John Guedes has a plan: building 1,000 new apartments Downtown within the next five years that includes first-floor retail shops and parking garages. Based on rooms already under construction, with anticipated occupancy next year, he’s 20 percent there. Guedes is no stranger to urban development. His Bridgeport-based Primrose...
Milford News 95 Connector Crash
2022-12-12@2:33pm–#Milford CT–#cttraffic– A crash on the connector/feeder to I-95 near exit 2 has traffic backed up. The crash at 38 still hasn’t been cleared so expect a slow go in Milford. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even...
Man Accused Of Getting Into Physical Altercation With Victim At Darien Café
A 37-year-old man is facing charges after police said he got into an argument that turned physical at a Fairfield County café. Timothy Stillwell was arrested at a Norwalk business on Wednesday, Dec. 7, on an active warrant stemming from an incident that happened in Darien a few days earlier, the Darien Police Department said.
Northeast Private Client Group® Facilitates the Sale of Six (6) Multifamily Apartment Properties for $34,600,000
Northeast Private Client Group® (NPCG) has announced the sale of Broadway Living & The Elm in New Haven, CT. Senior VP, Investments Brad Balletto, along with Senior Associates Jeff Wright and Rich Edwards recently brokered the sale of a 145-unit, 100% market-rate Multifamily Apartment Portfolio in New Haven, Connecticut.
Search for 275-Year-Old Cemetery of Enslaved and Free Black Wiltonians May Derail Development Plans for 331 Danbury Rd. Parcel
The search for a 275-year-old forgotten final resting ground for enslaved and free Black Wiltonians may derail plans for redevelopment of a land parcel at 331 Danbury Rd. Until recently, the triangle-shaped property was the location for a modern-day limousine business, Regency Limousine, now sold to a New Canaan company. The property’s current owner Steve Summerton had been in negotiations to sell to developers who had submitted pre-applications plans for a 126-unit apartment building on the land sandwiched tightly between Rte. 7 on the east and the Norwalk River and MetroNorth’s Danbury Branch railroad line to the west.
Seymour Has Money To Buy Fire-Damaged Property But Owner Does Not Want To Sell
SEYMOUR – The town received a grant in October to purchase property downtown destroyed by fire – but the owner isn’t interested in selling. Seymour received a $686,770 grant from the state to potentially acquire 141 – 143 Main St., where a fire in April destroyed two antiques stores, a barbershop and a spa. The state money could also be used to prep the site for development, assuming the town makes the purchase.
Bridgeport mom arraigned on charges she left kids in hot car to get nails done
Tiffany Covington is charged with two counts of risk of injury to a minor and one count each of assault of a police officer and resisting arrest.
Norwalk Council looks to extend City Carting (WIN Waste) contracts
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Common Council members appear poised to add at least one year onto the waste management contract negotiated with City Carting just over a decade ago. Adding another two years and approving the fee changes negotiated with Win Waste Innovations Holdings, which bought City Carting in...
Two Men Found Dead in Subways: One at 205th St. in Norwood & 2nd at East 180th St. in Morris Park
Police are currently working to identify the first of two men found dead inside a Bronx subway station within a 24-hour period. One man was found dead inside East 205th Street subway station, the last Bronx stop on the D train. Police in conjunction with the City’s medical examiner’s office are also working to ascertain his cause of death.
Authorities: Bronx man fled Westchester County police, crashed on Cross County Parkway
A Bronx man is accused of leading Westchester County police on a dangerous chase Tuesday morning. The incident happened around 1:20 a.m. when Pleasantville police say a car they tried to stop for a traffic violation sped away on Route 117. County police spotted the car soon after heading southbound...
Bridgeport News: Fire At Wheelabrator
2022-12-12@10:10pm–#Bridgeport CT– Eight tons of garbage was on fire at Wheelabrator and the firefighters STILL working without a contract went in that stink to put the fire out. After two years without a contract I guess they are use to garbage from the politicians who SAY they support first responders.
3 teens charged in connection to multi-town purse snatchings
(WTNH) – Three teens have been arrested in connection to several purse-snatching incidents across New Haven County. Hamden police said around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a complaint of a 12-year-old boy being assaulted on Mix Avenue while he was walking home from his bus stop. The victim told police he was stopped in a […]
Man Nabbed At Trumbull Mall With 13-Year-Old Girl In Stolen Car, Police Say
A Connecticut man is behind bars after allegedly being caught in a stolen vehicle at a Fairfield County mall with a 13-year-old girl he just met. The incident took place in Trumbull around 5:30 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 9 at the Westfield Trumbull Mall. Trumbull Police located the vehicle, which...
Trumbull Resident Accidentally Shot, Police Say
A Fairfield County was accidentally shot and wounded when a firearm belonging to a homeowner was discharged. The incident took place in Trumbull around 11 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, on Moose Hill Road. A resident of the home was transported to a local hospital after being shot and treated for...
