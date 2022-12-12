ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Jeff Griffin introduced as APSO's District 1 captain

Ascension Parish Major Darryl Smith introduced Jeff Griffin as the new captain of the District 1 patrol division during the Dec. 13 Donaldsonville City Council meeting. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office implemented three patrol division districts throughout the parish. The districts include:. District 1, which includes the City of Donaldsonville...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
houmatimes.com

Entergy reports outages across Terrebonne and Lafourche

Entergy Louisiana has reported several outages across Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes. In Houma, the main outage is on the Eastside, stretching down Hwy. 56 and Hwy. 24, into Bourg. Over 2,700 customers are out of power. An estimated time of restoration was not available. In Raceland, the main outage is...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Dec. 5-9

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Dec. 5-9. Brooklyn Lebeau, 1301 Hwy 402 Napoleonville, LA., age 23, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 36 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 36 months supervised probation.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge doctor convicted of 20 counts of distribution of controlled substances

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A grand jury convicts a 64-year-old Baton Rouge doctor for 20 counts of distributing controlled substances on Friday, Dec. 9. According to United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr., Dr. Randy Lamartiniere was indicted by a federal grand jury on Oct. 27, 2021. After a five-day trial, Lamartiniere was convicted of 20 counts of distribution of controlled substances. From about March 2015 through Jan. 2016, Lamartiniere wrote medical prescriptions for large quantities of Adderall, fentanyl, hydrocodone, methadone, oxycodone, and oxymorphone, in exchange for cash. Lamartiniere reportedly charged a fee ranging between $100 and $300 per visit, without accepting any forms of health insurance. Lamartiniere would then prescribe a controlled substance that was not for medical purposes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Zachary for Dec. 14, 2022

For the holidays, submission deadlines for The Zachary Plainsman will be at 5 p.m. Wednesdays for the following week's publication. We have early deadlines for the Dec. 21, Dec. 28 and Jan. 4 issues. So, the deadline is Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. for the Dec. 21 issue. Please send us photos of your holiday displays, Christmas parties and holiday gatherings.
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Accused cop killer seeks removal of judge because her brother is Ascension evidence officer

Attorneys for accused cop killer Matthew Mire want the Ascension Parish judge presiding over his death penalty case removed because her brother handled evidence and worry the close family connection could create an appearance of judicial bias. Ascension prosecutors are fighting the challenge as a remote, hypothetical issue that won't...
NOLA.com

After Ponchatoula man killed in Gretna shooting, suspect booked with murder

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives investigating the West Bank slaying of a Ponchatoula man have arrested a suspect in the case. Larry Junior, 22, of Marrero, was booked Nov. 30 with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the death of 22-year-old Shanon Young Jr., according to authorities. Young was...
GRETNA, LA
brproud.com

Central man allegedly caught going double the speed limit

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A pickup truck driven by Jmikel Dykes, 39, of Central, was allegedly seen speeding on Bluebonnet Blvd. earlier this week. A traffic stop was initiated on Monday, December 12, in the parking lot of the Albertsons located near the intersection of Bluebonnet Blvd. and Burbank Dr.
CENTRAL, LA
theadvocate.com

Medical expert connects dots in Baton Rouge poisoning trial

When Damian Paul Skipper was rushed to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in June 2015, he wasn’t breathing, he had no pulse and he’d complained of chest pains earlier in the day. He’d been admitted to two hospitals in the days prior as his health had quickly deteriorated.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: LaToya Cantrell ill-served by consultant

Mayor LaToya Cantrell, for many years, has been a driving force for a better New Orleans. Then she hired a “consultant” who changed her. Why? Why change a genuine, caring, forward-looking, inspirational leader? Why tweak a public image that wasn’t broken until “pseudo-improved” by an expensive consultant?
brproud.com

Plaquemine Police Department appoints interim police chief

PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Plaquemine Board of Selectmen voted to appoint a new interim police chief during a special meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The Board appointed Robert “Robbie” Johnson, III as interim Plaquemine Police Chief after former Chief Kenny Payne pled “no contest” to two counts of malfeasance in office. One count was for asking for sexual acts and the other was for allegedly requesting the dismissal of a case by the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man accused of biting woman

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported domestic incident on Monday, December 12. A deputy arrived at a location on Myrtlewood Dr. and initiated an investigation into accusations about a victim being physically assaulted by Reginald Doucette, 30, of Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA

