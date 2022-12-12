Read full article on original website
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Jeff Griffin introduced as APSO's District 1 captain
Ascension Parish Major Darryl Smith introduced Jeff Griffin as the new captain of the District 1 patrol division during the Dec. 13 Donaldsonville City Council meeting. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office implemented three patrol division districts throughout the parish. The districts include:. District 1, which includes the City of Donaldsonville...
houmatimes.com
Entergy reports outages across Terrebonne and Lafourche
Entergy Louisiana has reported several outages across Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes. In Houma, the main outage is on the Eastside, stretching down Hwy. 56 and Hwy. 24, into Bourg. Over 2,700 customers are out of power. An estimated time of restoration was not available. In Raceland, the main outage is...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Dec. 5-9
The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Dec. 5-9. Brooklyn Lebeau, 1301 Hwy 402 Napoleonville, LA., age 23, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 36 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 36 months supervised probation.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge doctor convicted of 20 counts of distribution of controlled substances
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A grand jury convicts a 64-year-old Baton Rouge doctor for 20 counts of distributing controlled substances on Friday, Dec. 9. According to United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr., Dr. Randy Lamartiniere was indicted by a federal grand jury on Oct. 27, 2021. After a five-day trial, Lamartiniere was convicted of 20 counts of distribution of controlled substances. From about March 2015 through Jan. 2016, Lamartiniere wrote medical prescriptions for large quantities of Adderall, fentanyl, hydrocodone, methadone, oxycodone, and oxymorphone, in exchange for cash. Lamartiniere reportedly charged a fee ranging between $100 and $300 per visit, without accepting any forms of health insurance. Lamartiniere would then prescribe a controlled substance that was not for medical purposes.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana's first daughter Sarah Ellen Edwards married; an inside look at 'magical' ceremony
After dating for seven years, Louisiana first daughter Sarah Ellen Edwards married her longtime beau, Christopher Bates on Nov. 18 at St. Joseph Cathedral in Baton Rouge with an indoor/outdoor reception following at the Governor's Mansion. As things turned out, the governor and his daughter ended up keeping her groom,...
Governor Edwards Declares State of Emergency Following Devastating Storms
After tornadoes hit New Iberia today and a round of deadly storms in the northeast part of Louisiana last night, Governor John Bel Edwards has declared a State of Emergency. As a result of this declaration, the Governor's office is also urging residents who sustained storm damage to report the damage along with any related information to damage.la.gov.
Top 9 Places to Get a Great Po'boy in Louisiana
Here are 9 of the best places in Louisiana to get a great Poboy.
‘A horrific ... very violent tornado’ kills woman as Louisiana storms claim third victim
A vast and volatile storm system ripping across the U.S. killed at least three people in Louisiana, spinning up tornadoes that battered the state from north to south, including the New Orleans area where memories of 2021′s Hurricane Ida and a tornado in March linger. Elsewhere, the huge system...
brproud.com
Storm Info: Baton Rouge, surrounding area closures & sandbag, shelter locations
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Due to the threat of severe weather to the region from late Tuesday night throughout Wednesday, December 14, a number of local institutions and offices are announcing closures as well as sandbag and shelter locations. A running list of office and institutional closures, shelters,...
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Dec. 14, 2022
For the holidays, submission deadlines for The Zachary Plainsman will be at 5 p.m. Wednesdays for the following week's publication. We have early deadlines for the Dec. 21, Dec. 28 and Jan. 4 issues. So, the deadline is Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. for the Dec. 21 issue. Please send us photos of your holiday displays, Christmas parties and holiday gatherings.
NOLA.com
This Louisiana trend helped a progressive challenger steamroll a 17-year incumbent
Public Service Commissioner Lambert Boissiere of New Orleans started his re-election bid with a respectable warchest, three terms under his belt and the backing of some of the state’s most powerful Democrats. It ended in a rout. Boissiere got crushed by nearly 20 points by Davante Lewis, a 30-year-old...
Missing person in Hammond is unsolved murder case in Covington
A case that began as a missing person report in one city turned into an unsolved murder investigation in another.
theadvocate.com
Accused cop killer seeks removal of judge because her brother is Ascension evidence officer
Attorneys for accused cop killer Matthew Mire want the Ascension Parish judge presiding over his death penalty case removed because her brother handled evidence and worry the close family connection could create an appearance of judicial bias. Ascension prosecutors are fighting the challenge as a remote, hypothetical issue that won't...
NOLA.com
After Ponchatoula man killed in Gretna shooting, suspect booked with murder
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives investigating the West Bank slaying of a Ponchatoula man have arrested a suspect in the case. Larry Junior, 22, of Marrero, was booked Nov. 30 with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the death of 22-year-old Shanon Young Jr., according to authorities. Young was...
brproud.com
$50K bond set for Baton Rouge woman accused of speeding in school zone
PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge woman remains behind bars on a $50,000 bond after a recent incident in a school zone. Linda Jean Blanton, 58, of Baton Rouge, allegedly did not comply with a request made by a P.O.S.T. Certified School Resource Officer on Wednesday, December 7.
brproud.com
Central man allegedly caught going double the speed limit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A pickup truck driven by Jmikel Dykes, 39, of Central, was allegedly seen speeding on Bluebonnet Blvd. earlier this week. A traffic stop was initiated on Monday, December 12, in the parking lot of the Albertsons located near the intersection of Bluebonnet Blvd. and Burbank Dr.
theadvocate.com
Medical expert connects dots in Baton Rouge poisoning trial
When Damian Paul Skipper was rushed to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in June 2015, he wasn’t breathing, he had no pulse and he’d complained of chest pains earlier in the day. He’d been admitted to two hospitals in the days prior as his health had quickly deteriorated.
theadvocate.com
Letters: LaToya Cantrell ill-served by consultant
Mayor LaToya Cantrell, for many years, has been a driving force for a better New Orleans. Then she hired a “consultant” who changed her. Why? Why change a genuine, caring, forward-looking, inspirational leader? Why tweak a public image that wasn’t broken until “pseudo-improved” by an expensive consultant?
brproud.com
Plaquemine Police Department appoints interim police chief
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Plaquemine Board of Selectmen voted to appoint a new interim police chief during a special meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The Board appointed Robert “Robbie” Johnson, III as interim Plaquemine Police Chief after former Chief Kenny Payne pled “no contest” to two counts of malfeasance in office. One count was for asking for sexual acts and the other was for allegedly requesting the dismissal of a case by the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man accused of biting woman
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported domestic incident on Monday, December 12. A deputy arrived at a location on Myrtlewood Dr. and initiated an investigation into accusations about a victim being physically assaulted by Reginald Doucette, 30, of Baton Rouge.
