Read full article on original website
Related
Who is third in line to governorship? This guy.
Now that Gov. Mike Dunleavy and Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom are sworn into office, who is third in line, should something happen to either of them?. That would be Commissioner of the Department of Environmental Conservation Jason Brune. Brune was appointed third in line after former Education Commissioner Michael Johnson resigned earlier this year and moved out of state.
Eos
Geohazard Education Trainings Foster Resilience in Rural Alaska
Leola Rutherford, the sole sixth grade teacher at Girdwood PreK-8 School near Anchorage, Alaska, has walked teachers, emergency managers, Alaska Native middle school students, and her own classroom through a seemingly silly activity: tugging one sandpaper-covered wooden block across a sandpaper runway. It sounds like fun and games, but exercises...
Nevada State Board of Education to discuss later start times for high school students
The Nevada State Board of Education is expected to discuss the possibility of changing school start times for high schools across the valley.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Health Report: Project Hope fights opioid abuse in Alaska
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - As the opioid crisis continues in the United States, Alaska is doing its part to reduce opioid overdoses in the state with Project Hope. Project Hope began in 2017 to fight the opioid crisis in Alaska. According to Tim Easterly, Program Coordinator for Project Hope with...
alaskapublic.org
Respiratory virus cases are filling hospital beds in Alaska
Respiratory viruses have been threatening hospital capacity in Alaska this winter. Dr. Matt Hirschfeld, a pediatrician with Alaska Native Medical Center in Anchorage, said flu and RSV cases started spiking early this year, in October. “Usually, we don’t see these things start to peak until kind of December, January, February,”...
ktoo.org
Alaska’s new lieutenant governor says she’s ready to head state elections
Nancy Dahlstrom’s entry into politics was an unusual one. In 2002 she challenged then-Rep. Lisa Murkowski for a state House seat encompassing part of Eagle River and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. Dahlstrom, a Republican, ran to Murkowski’s right and lost. A year later, Gov. Frank Murkowski appointed Lisa Murkowski,...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska sees another fiscal year of no fisherman deaths
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Wicked waters with bone-chilling winds and freezing temperatures often greet fishermen when they are on the frisky Alaskan seas. Their conditions, according to the CDC, make them a hazardous working environment. And when an error occurs, it can be trickier. “Everything is magnified here when something...
alaskasnewssource.com
Eagle River church offers a festive drive-thru Christmas display
Alaska Court Services officer dies in musk ox attack near Nome. Officer Curtis Worland, a 13-year veteran of the Alaska Court Services, died in musk ox attack near Nome on Dec. 13. How to spot avalanche danger. Updated: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:00 PM AKST. The National Weather Service offers...
alaskasnewssource.com
Successive winter storms blanket Alaska in snow
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Winter storms are bringing heavy amounts of snow to Alaska on Wednesday night, with winter storm warnings and advisories ongoing. Snowfall amounts for Anchorage are 7 to 14 inches. Snowfall totals are going to be high in the Copper River Basin, near Valdez and Thompson Pass. The storm system has connections to tropical moisture just north of Hawaii and that is prompting the heavy snow event. Once the storm passes, clearing skies and cooler temperatures will mark the return of high pressure.
alaskasnewssource.com
Glenn Highway Crash
A continuation from the last regular Assembly meeting was held where many residents came out Tuesday against a Girdwood housing development proposal. Here are today's headlines from Alaska's News Source. The case against Wasilla lawmaker officially underway in Palmer. Updated: 21 hours ago. Today’s hearing centered around expert testimony from...
alaskasnewssource.com
Sat 12-10-22 Eve Update Heavy Snow SC
New activity book for kids helps to keep Alutiiq culture alive. Alaska saw no fisherman deaths both in the 2015 fiscal year and the 2022 fiscal year. Anchorage School District says it knows four snow days in a row is tough for some families. Updated: 8 hours ago. The district...
Delta Discovery
Beware of phone scam
Currently, there is a scam involving scammers impersonating police officers. They claim a judge has ordered the police to serve an arrest warrant for failure to appear for jury service. They request that individuals purchase gift cards to pay fines to show that they will appear in court and to avoid jail time.
alaskapublic.org
State opens bidding on additional Cook Inlet lease sale
The State of Alaska is auctioning off oil and gas leases for 2.8 million acres in the Cook Inlet area this month — just ahead of another lease sale from the federal government. The Alaska Division of Oil and Gas said 721 tracts will be out for bid during...
Idaho Transportation Department confirms oil leaking into Lake Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department confirmed Monday that oil is leaking from construction equipment that fell into Lake Coeur d'Alene more than 30 years ago, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. A sheen of oil observed on the water near Higgens Point was first reported on social...
wallstreetwindow.com
Young Montana Entrepreneur Is Being Legally Barred from Hauling Trash Because Established Players Don’t Want the Competition – Patrick Carroll
When Parker Noland launched his trash-hauling business at age 20 in the summer of 2021, he was excited about the opportunities that lay before him. After taking out a loan from a local bank, the Montana native bought a truck and some dumpsters and got to work promoting his services. The business plan was simple: he would deliver dumpsters to construction sites looking to get rid of debris and then transport the dumpsters to the county dump once they were full.
alaskasnewssource.com
Outlook bleak for Cook Inlet beluga whale population
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Cook Inlet Beluga Whale subspecies is vanishing from its natural habitat, and now less than 300 remain in the wild while scientists scramble for answers. According to a United States Geological Survey measurement, in the late 1970′s, the population stood at approximately 1,300 whales.
39-Year-Old Idaho Power Contractor Dies in Freak Accident
A 39-year-old Idaho Power contractor was killed on the job on Saturday, Dec. 10. According to the Post Register, the 39-year-old man from Oregon was working to "secure a rock shelf above a road on the Idaho-Oregon border." It Happened in Hells Canyon. The Seattle Post Intelligencer reported deputies from...
alaskasnewssource.com
Powerful winter storms pack in the snow
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A beautifully formed mature low pressure system looks good on the satellite, but it will bring winter issues with it. Alaska will see a new round of snow, even a mix of rain and snow. Snow was light around Anchorage on Tuesday, as the first storm...
Comments / 0