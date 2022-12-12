ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, LA

theadvocate.com

LSU women's basketball team starts slow before rolling past Lamar

LSU forward Angel Reese had not even gotten warmed up before she got frustrated. It wasn’t a concern because it didn’t last long. Reese blew an easy layup on her first shot but hit 13 of the next 14 to score a career-high 32 points in LSU’s 88-42 victory against Lamar on Wednesday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Our Views: The world-class Mondo Duplantis honored again

Another round of applause is deserved for a hometown favorite, Mondo Duplantis. The former LSU All-American and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone have been named World Athletes of the Year for 2022. The high-powered track and field stars broke world records in their events multiple times in 2022 to earn the honors from...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wtva.com

Travis Macon named ICC head football coach

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Itawamba Community College (ICC) has named Travis Macon its new head football coach. The college made the announcement on Tuesday. The 44-year-old previously coached at Coahoma Community College, Northwest Mississippi Community College and Northeast Mississippi Community College (NEMCC). The Starkville High School graduate played college football...
FULTON, MS
High School Football PRO

Springfield, December 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Amite High School football team will have a game with Springfield High School on December 14, 2022, 17:30:00.
SPRINGFIELD, LA
LSUSports.net

Daniels Named Football MVP at Annual Awards Show

BATON ROUGE – Quarterback Jayden Daniels, who helped guide the Tigers to the SEC Western Division title, was named the winner of the Charles McClendon Most Valuable Player Award here Sunday night as LSU held its annual Football Awards Show. In his first year with the Tigers, Daniels rushed...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Livingston for Dec. 14, 2022

For the holidays, submission deadlines for The Livingston-Tangipahoa Advocate will be at 5 p.m. Wednesdays for the following week's publication. We have early deadlines for the Dec. 21, Dec. 28 and Jan. 4 issues. So, the deadline is 5 p.m. Dec. 14 for the Dec. 21 issue. Please send us photos of your holiday displays, Christmas parties and holiday gatherings.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Tornado warnings issued for communities south and east of Baton Rouge; see radar

A volatile storm system prompted tornado warnings for communities south and east of Baton Rouge during the lunch hour, and bad weather extended back into Acadiana and into Mississippi. Possible tornadoes were reported near Donaldsonville, Greensburg, Covington, Kentwood, Bogalusa and northeast of Hammond. There were no immediate confirmed reports of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
GATOR 99.5

Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday

Sunday morning heavy rains swept across cities in Louisiana such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge. Tomorrow, Tuesday, forecasters say those same cities will be under the gun for more strong storms. However Shreveport, Bossier City, Monroe, and Alexandria might actually be impacted by the worst of the storms.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Around Zachary for Dec. 14, 2022

For the holidays, submission deadlines for The Zachary Plainsman will be at 5 p.m. Wednesdays for the following week's publication. We have early deadlines for the Dec. 21, Dec. 28 and Jan. 4 issues. So, the deadline is Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. for the Dec. 21 issue. Please send us photos of your holiday displays, Christmas parties and holiday gatherings.
ZACHARY, LA
WAFB

Funeral services announced for 3 of Southern University’s Human Jukebox band members

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The funeral services for 3 members of Southern University’s Human Jukebox Marching Band have been announced. 19-year-old Broderick Moore, 19-year-old Tyran Williams, and 21-year-old Dylan Young were killed when an 18-wheeler crashed into the side of their stalled Jeep as the young men attempted to change a flat tire in Natchitoches on the night of Tuesday, Dec. 6.
BATON ROUGE, LA

