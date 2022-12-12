Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theadvocate.com
What's makes a basketball tournament? Madison Prep, Walker offer intriguing matchups
Early-season basketball tournaments have always been a way to gauge what teams need to work on. Two tournaments that begin Thursday — Madison Prep’s Rumble on the River for boys and the Walker's girls tourney — also illustrate how schools orchestrate their seasons. “When we first started...
theadvocate.com
LSU women's basketball team starts slow before rolling past Lamar
LSU forward Angel Reese had not even gotten warmed up before she got frustrated. It wasn’t a concern because it didn’t last long. Reese blew an easy layup on her first shot but hit 13 of the next 14 to score a career-high 32 points in LSU’s 88-42 victory against Lamar on Wednesday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
theadvocate.com
Back again: Return of Red Stick Bowl reflects all-star game's roots, undeniable change
It has been three years since the last Red Stick Bowl was played. Although a pandemic and additional time have passed, the sights and sounds were familiar as the teams went through their second practice ahead of the local all-star football game set for 3 p.m. Saturday at Zachary. “It’s...
theadvocate.com
Our Views: The world-class Mondo Duplantis honored again
Another round of applause is deserved for a hometown favorite, Mondo Duplantis. The former LSU All-American and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone have been named World Athletes of the Year for 2022. The high-powered track and field stars broke world records in their events multiple times in 2022 to earn the honors from...
wtva.com
Travis Macon named ICC head football coach
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Itawamba Community College (ICC) has named Travis Macon its new head football coach. The college made the announcement on Tuesday. The 44-year-old previously coached at Coahoma Community College, Northwest Mississippi Community College and Northeast Mississippi Community College (NEMCC). The Starkville High School graduate played college football...
brproud.com
Simoneaux to coach for Central High, Catholic High starts search for new football coach
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Catholic High’s searching for a new head football coach as David Simoneaux steps down, the school announced Monday. Principal Lisa Harvey thanked Simoneaux for two outstanding seasons in a statement:. “We are grateful for Coach Simoneaux’s leadership and the incredible example he has...
BREAKING: LSU Adds Commitment From Elite TE Jackson McGohan
Less than a week after receiving an offer from LSU, Miamisburg (Ohio) tight end Jackson McGohan decommitted from Cincinnati and opened up his recruiting process. Fast forward to a visit to Baton Rouge over the weekend and McGohan made the decision to commit to LSU in the blink of an eye.
Springfield, December 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Amite High School football team will have a game with Springfield High School on December 14, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
LSUSports.net
Daniels Named Football MVP at Annual Awards Show
BATON ROUGE – Quarterback Jayden Daniels, who helped guide the Tigers to the SEC Western Division title, was named the winner of the Charles McClendon Most Valuable Player Award here Sunday night as LSU held its annual Football Awards Show. In his first year with the Tigers, Daniels rushed...
tigerdroppings.com
Former LSU CB Raydarious Jones Announces His Transfer Destination
After entering the transfer portal last week, former LSU cornerback Raydarious Jones announced Monday night that he is headed to Mississippi State. Jones, a junior from Horn Lake, Miss., appeared in nine games last year but was suspended this season due to academics.
LSU community reacts to passing of Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU community is reacting to the passing of Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach. Leach passed away following complications from a heart condition, Mississippi State said Tuesday. He was 61 years old. LSU released a statement on Tuesday, Dec. 13 after learning of Leach’s...
theadvocate.com
An unexpected star is LSU's only member of The Associated Press' All-America team
LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo, pressed into a crucial role this season and became one of the Tigers' most dependable players, earned third-team All-America recognition from The Associated Press. The AP announced its first, second and third teams Monday. Wingo was the only LSU player on any of the three...
theadvocate.com
Here's which Baton Rouge area schools are closing ahead of severe weather threats
As severe weather moves into southeast Louisiana, some Baton Rouge area schools are closing campuses or moving to virtual classes. The following schools have closings and alternative plans as a result of the incoming storm. Check school websites for more information. East Baton Rouge. East Baton Rouge Parish schools are...
theadvocate.com
Around Livingston for Dec. 14, 2022
For the holidays, submission deadlines for The Livingston-Tangipahoa Advocate will be at 5 p.m. Wednesdays for the following week's publication. We have early deadlines for the Dec. 21, Dec. 28 and Jan. 4 issues. So, the deadline is 5 p.m. Dec. 14 for the Dec. 21 issue. Please send us photos of your holiday displays, Christmas parties and holiday gatherings.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana's first daughter Sarah Ellen Edwards married; an inside look at 'magical' ceremony
After dating for seven years, Louisiana first daughter Sarah Ellen Edwards married her longtime beau, Christopher Bates on Nov. 18 at St. Joseph Cathedral in Baton Rouge with an indoor/outdoor reception following at the Governor's Mansion. As things turned out, the governor and his daughter ended up keeping her groom,...
theadvocate.com
Tornado warnings issued for communities south and east of Baton Rouge; see radar
A volatile storm system prompted tornado warnings for communities south and east of Baton Rouge during the lunch hour, and bad weather extended back into Acadiana and into Mississippi. Possible tornadoes were reported near Donaldsonville, Greensburg, Covington, Kentwood, Bogalusa and northeast of Hammond. There were no immediate confirmed reports of...
Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday
Sunday morning heavy rains swept across cities in Louisiana such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge. Tomorrow, Tuesday, forecasters say those same cities will be under the gun for more strong storms. However Shreveport, Bossier City, Monroe, and Alexandria might actually be impacted by the worst of the storms.
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Dec. 14, 2022
For the holidays, submission deadlines for The Zachary Plainsman will be at 5 p.m. Wednesdays for the following week's publication. We have early deadlines for the Dec. 21, Dec. 28 and Jan. 4 issues. So, the deadline is Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. for the Dec. 21 issue. Please send us photos of your holiday displays, Christmas parties and holiday gatherings.
Funeral services announced for 3 of Southern University’s Human Jukebox band members
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The funeral services for 3 members of Southern University’s Human Jukebox Marching Band have been announced. 19-year-old Broderick Moore, 19-year-old Tyran Williams, and 21-year-old Dylan Young were killed when an 18-wheeler crashed into the side of their stalled Jeep as the young men attempted to change a flat tire in Natchitoches on the night of Tuesday, Dec. 6.
theadvocate.com
Connie Bernard ousted from Baton Rouge school board; see other results here
Voters ousted controversial East Baton Rouge Parish School Board member Connie Bernard on Saturday night, while keeping another incumbent and selecting two newcomers to join the board. Bernard lost with 47% of the vote to to Katie Kennison's 53%, according to complete but unofficial results. Mike Gaudet held onto his...
Comments / 2