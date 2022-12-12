ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

National Grid fires up two coal-fired plants amid UK icy weather

By Jasper Jolly
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jkNwG_0jfPSotm00
Drax Power Station in Selby, England Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Great Britain’s electricity system operator has put two coal-fired power stations on emergency standby to keep the lights on amid a spell of cold weather.

National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) said the two “winter contingency coal units” will be available if required on Monday as temperatures dip below zero and demand soars. It said the public “should continue to use energy as normal”.

The government this summer asked the owners of coal-fired power stations to slow closure plans as ministers looked to shore up energy supplies following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. Russia was previously a big supplier of natural gas to Europe, so the invasion roiled global energy markets and prompted a scramble for alternatives.

Related: UK cold weather: travel disruption as trains and flights cancelled by snow – live

The coal plants in North Yorkshire that are preparing to operate on Monday are owned by the energy company Drax. They will only operate if instructed to do so by National Grid, and Drax will not be able to sell the electricity on the open market.

It comes after temperatures dropped as low as -8.6C on Sunday in Marham, Norfolk, according to the Met Office. It had issued yellow weather warnings for snow or ice for large parts of the country on Monday morning, with snowfall causing travel disruption across south-east England, including London, and northern Scotland.

The drop in temperatures prompted UK power prices to hit a record high on Sunday.

Great Britain’s electricity generation system has rapidly moved away from coal in recent years: its first coal-free day was achieved in 2017 , while in 2020 the island ran without coal-powered electricity for a month during a sunny May .

The use of zero-carbon renewables has increased rapidly to replace it, but the UK has also increased its reliance on natural gas, a fossil fuel. That reliance has proved problematic during 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Great Britain was heavily dependent on burning gas for electricity generation over the weekend, with low winds and cloudy skies. On Saturday, gas generated 62% of electricity in Great Britain, according to National Grid data. Nuclear power stations generated 14%, while wind and solar accounted for 8% and 1% respectively. Coal accounted for 4%. (Northern Ireland’s energy system operates separately.)

National Grid ESO sought to emphasise that asking the coal-fired power stations to heat up did not mean it had any concern over blackouts on Monday.

“This measure should give the public confidence in Monday’s energy supply,” National Grid ESO said in a statement. “The ESO as a prudent system operator has these tools for additional contingency to operate the network as normal and the public should continue to use energy as normal.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

National Grid stands down coal plants over energy supply plan

Britain’s electricity grid operator has told two of its coal-fired power stations to stand down after preparing them to generate electricity amid pressure from freezing weather conditions.National Grid said it had asked the winter “contingency” plants to prepare for operation to “give the public confidence in Monday’s energy supply”.It said the plans meant the coal-fired stations could be used as “tools for additional contingency” as needed to allow the network to run as usual.However, it told the units they would not be needed later on Monday as there was “adequate available contingency” to power households across the country this evening.The...
The Independent

National Grid puts coal power plants on standby as energy demand surges in cold weather

The National Grid instructed two emergency-use coal generators to start warming up on Monday morning as cold weather sparks fears of a supply shortage. The electricity grid operator said that it had asked the “contingency” plants to prepare for operation to “give the public confidence in Monday’s energy supply”. It later confirmed that the power plants had been stood down after the country’s energy needs were met without need of the generators. The two generators “will be available to the ESO [Energy System Operator] if required”, the operator said. The National Grid insisted that “the public should continue to...
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
natureworldnews.com

Sheep Marching in a Circle for 12 Days Straight in China Raises Concern and Speculation

A herd of sheep was observed in China walking a path that forms a circle nonstop for 12 days. The topic's popularity on the internet sparked worry and rumors. It appears that the mystery surrounding a herd of sheep that was captured on camera in China pacing, reportedly nonstop in a circular pattern for 12 days has been solved.
Phone Arena

The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear

While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
The Guardian

John Lennon and Yoko Ono simulate making love – Allan Tannenbaum’s best photograph

I first met John Lennon in 1975, backstage at a televised event in New York when I was staff photographer for the SoHo Weekly News. Years later, while I was still at the paper, we decided to run an interview with Yoko Ono ahead of the release of the couple’s new album, Double Fantasy. They had spent the previous five years as recluses, during which time they had their son, Sean. I didn’t know Yoko personally but I’d always had a lot of respect for her as an artist, and of course I was a big fan of John’s. The idea was that we’d get access to the pair of them by approaching Yoko first.
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

533K+
Followers
121K+
Post
255M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy