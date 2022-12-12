Read full article on original website
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Biden administration offers U.S. households more free COVID-19 tests for winter
WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. households can order four free at-home COVID-19 tests from the government website COVIDTests.gov beginning on Thursday as part of the Biden administration's efforts to tackle coronavirus infections over the winter.
US News and World Report
China Calls US 'Destroyer' of Global Trading System at WTO
GENEVA (Reuters) - China accused Washington on Wednesday of using subsidies to prop up national industries and refusing to abide by the rules of the World Trade Organization. China's ambassador to the WTO Li Chenggang said in a speech that he was disappointed in the U.S. trading record, saying it had not lived up to President Joe Biden's inaugural pledge to lead "by the power of our example".
Bank of Mexico hikes interest rate to 10.50%, signal another increase coming
MEXICO CITY, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico raised its key interest rate by an expected 50 basis points to a record 10.50% on Thursday, tempering its monetary tightening pace amid a slowdown in inflation while suggesting it could hike rates at least one more time.
Morgan Stanley’s chief investment officer says inflation has peaked, but next year will still be rough for stocks: A ‘growth slowdown is not yet priced’ in
Stock prices could tumble in 2023 because of poor earnings, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson said.
US News and World Report
Russia Could Resume Business With Germany if It Ends Ukraine War -Scholz
BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday that economic cooperation between Germany and Russia could be possible again if the Kremlin ended its war in Ukraine. Scholz has said in previous speeches that the West would not lift sanctions imposed on Russia in response to its invasion...
US News and World Report
Burning Through Ammo, Russia Using 40-Year-Old Rounds, U.S. Official Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Russia is turning to decades-old ammunition with high failure rates as it burns through its stockpiles to carry out its nearly 10-month-old invasion of Ukraine, a senior U.S. military official said on Monday. "They have drawn from (Russia's) aging ammunition stockpile, which does indicate that they are willing...
US News and World Report
UK Says Reuters Report of Nigeria Child Killings Is of 'Immense Concern'
LONDON (Reuters) -A British government minister said on Tuesday that a Reuters report that the Nigerian army killed children in its fight against insurgents was of "immense concern" and would be raised with Nigeria. "It is a matter of immense concern," Andrew Mitchell, Britain's minister of state for development and...
US News and World Report
China Vows 'Strong' Counter-Measures Over Manchester Incident
BEIJING (Reuters) - The Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday that "strong and forceful counter-measures" will be taken after accusing Britain of failing to protect Chinese staff at the Chinese consulate in Manchester during a protest in October. British police had been investigating the alleged assault on a protester who...
US News and World Report
Gun-Loving Bolsonaristas Challenge Lula's Pledge to Disarm Brazil
COMENDADOR LEVY GASPARIAN, Brazil (Reuters) - When four federal police officers came to arrest Roberto Jefferson, a close ally of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, the veteran politician made clear he was going nowhere. "Run," he told them. "You're going to get hurt." The former federal lawmaker then threw three adulterated...
US News and World Report
China Rejects Africa 'Debt Trap' Claim Ahead of U.S.-Africa Summit
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China's ambassador to the United States Qin Gang on Monday rejected charges that Beijing had mired African countries in debt during a forum ahead of a U.S.-Africa summit, citing a report that African countries owe three times more debt to Western institutions. U.S. President Joe Biden is...
US News and World Report
Mexican Cartels and EU Criminals Cooperate to Smuggle Drugs to Europe and Beyond-Report
(Reuters) - Mexican cartels and criminal groups in the European Union work together to traffic methamphetamine and cocaine from Latin America to Europe, according to a report published on Wednesday by Europol and the U.S Drug Enforcement Administration. According to the report, the first such joint initiative involving both agencies,...
US News and World Report
Musk Cashes Out Another $3.6 Billion in Tesla Stock
(Reuters) - Tesla boss Elon Musk disclosed another $3.6 billion in stock sales on Wednesday, taking his total near $40 billion this year and frustrating investors as the company's shares wallow at two-year lows. A U.S securities filing showed he unloaded 22 million shares in the world's most valuable carmaker...
US News and World Report
The Painter Who Shared China's COVID Protests With the World
HONG KONG (Reuters) - When China's historic protests against COVID curbs erupted in late November, a 30-year-old Chinese man in a flat in northern Italy became one of the most important conduits of information on the unfolding drama via a lone Twitter account. "Teacher Li is Not Your Teacher", his...
US News and World Report
Vietnam in Big Push to Expand South China Sea Outposts - U.S. Think Tank
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Vietnam has conducted a major expansion of dredging and landfill work at several of its South China Sea outposts in the second half of this year, signaling an intent to significantly fortify its claims in the disputed waterway, a U.S. think tank reported on Wednesday. Washington's Center...
US News and World Report
Sam Bankman-Fried's Sudden Turn From White Knight to Detainee
(Reuters) - The sudden fall from grace and arrest of FTX's former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has stunned investors and crypto enthusiasts who once hailed the 30-year-old American as the savior of the industry. Bankman-Fried was charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday with defrauding investors in...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-U.S. Defence Companies in Talks to Sell Vietnam Helicopters, Drones -Sources
HANOI (Reuters) -U.S. defence firms have discussed supplying military gear, including helicopters and drones, to Vietnam in talks with top government officials, two sources with knowledge of the dialogue told Reuters, a new sign the country may reduce its reliance on Russian arms. Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Raytheon, Textron and IM...
US News and World Report
2023 to Be Most Promising for Bonds in Over a Decade-Goldman AM
LONDON (Reuters) - The year ahead is shaping up as the most promising for fixed income in over a decade, Gurpreet Gill, macro strategist, global fixed income at Goldman Sachs Asset Management said on Tuesday. Speaking at the Edelman Smithfield Investor Summit in London, Gill said valuations in fixed income...
US News and World Report
Kremlin: U.S. Patriot Systems in Ukraine Would Be Legitimate Target
(Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that U.S. Patriot missile defence systems would be a legitimate target for Russian strikes against Ukraine, should the United States authorise them to be delivered to support Kyiv. Washington is finalising plans to send the Patriot missile defence system to Ukraine, a decision...
US News and World Report
Russia Says No Heavy Weapons at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said on Tuesday it had not placed any heavy weapons at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine. Kyiv has repeatedly accused Russian forces of using the nuclear facility, which Russia seized in the first days of the conflict, as a de facto weapons depot.
