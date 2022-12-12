Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
readthereporter.com
Santa Claus came to town!
The Main Elf himself came to visit youngsters this past Sunday at Thistle & Thyme Home Store, 29 S. Ninth St., Noblesville. The children brought their letters and handed them directly to Santa, and he even read them on the spot. Joining Mr. Claus was his friend Timothy J. Ingersoll, an animator at DreamWorks and Disney. While there, Ingersoll drew caricatures of the kids with Santa Claus.
nuvo.net
Weird things are afoot at the State Street Pub
My co-host on my Ate-Up: The Podcast, Jerrica, was onstage doing her thing with her band, RAMATHORN. So far, it had been a good night for rock and roll at The State Street Pub. Scotty, Jacob, and Dennis quickly locked into a punk frenzy. But, two songs into their set, Young Ms. Jerrica says, “Hold up, guys. I GOTTA PEE!” and promptly leaves the stage. FUCKING EMBARRASSING. The rest of the band doesn’t bat an eye and goes into a vamp until their singer gets back from her piss break. Once back, the band tore through the remainder of their set, including a great person of their Worldwide dance hit, "Adderall."
readthereporter.com
White Chapel Church in Carmel invites you to live Nativity display
White Chapel Church, 5155 E. 116th St., Carmel, invites you to its live Nativity to be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17 and again on Christmas Eve. There will also be a petting zoo, hot drinks, and the singing of Christmas hymns. Following the live Nativity on Dec. 24, the Christmas Eve service will begin at 6 p.m. Learn more at WhiteChapelCarmel.com.
Dancing is more than just fun for Young at Heart Senior Line Dancers
Step by step, dozens of dancers groove for two hours every Monday and Wednesday from 11:30 to 1:30 at the Washington Park Family Center.
readthereporter.com
Carmel celebrates its Sister Cities with unique Christmas tree display
Celebrate the culture and holidays of Carmel’s Sister Cities with a special display of holiday trees and information about traditions in Japan, China, Latvia and Italy. The trees are located at the Gazebo on the lawn of Carmel City Hall and will remain there throughout the holiday season. The...
readthereporter.com
World-renowned Italian classical pianist to perform in Carmel to celebrate new Sister Cities relationship with Cortona, Italy
The Rotary Club of Carmel in conjunction with the City of Carmel and the Carmel-Cortona Sister City Committee will present an event to celebrate the launch of Carmel’s Sister City relationship with Cortona, Italy, by bringing a taste of Cortona – music, food and wine – to Carmel in February 2023.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville volunteers send Christmas joy to children overseas
Noblesville-area volunteers are celebrating the collection of gift-filled shoeboxes that will send a message to children around the world: God loves you, and you’re not forgotten!. Although drop-off locations have closed, there is still time to share hope and love...
Fox 59
Celebrate the season at Greenfield Hometown Holiday
From local shopping to tasty treats and special events to celebrate the season, Hancock County shines bright this time of year. And this Saturday, downtown Greenfield will be the place to be. Greenfield Main Street’s Executive Director Monica Holden tells us about Greenfield Hometown Holiday which is from 8 a.m....
Current Publishing
Petos Greek restaurant to open Dec. 15 on Carmel’s Main St.
A taste of Greece is coming to downtown Carmel. Petos has arrived at 15 W. Main St. in the space formerly occupied by Donatello’s Italian Restaurant. The restaurant is owned by Carmel residents Alain-Jesus Raphael and Nermine Fanous. Petos previously was at 6020 E. 82nd St. in the Castleton area, but it closed at the end of October when its lease expired. Petos opened at its former spot in November 2019.
Fox 59
Be Our Guest at Matt the Miller’s
For ten years, Matt the Miller’s has grown with the Carmel community. It’s been a decade of chef-driven menus, weekly specials, featured wines and cocktails. You can be part of the legacy by nabbing a $50 gift card for just $25. Click the link.
Fox 59
Local artist starring in Lifetime holiday movie
INDIANAPOLIS – A new Lifetime holiday movie premiering December 10th will feature an Indianapolis native. Local artist Lorea Turner will be starring in Kirk Franklin’s The Night Before Christmas as Nia, who along with her mother, seeks shelter in a church during a blizzard. For more information about...
readthereporter.com
Hamilton County Bicentennial 2023 events calendar released online
The Hamilton County Bicentennial Commission has announced the official 2023 Bicentennial event lineup. Upwards of 45 one-of-a-kind events funded by the Bicentennial’s grant program are set to take place over 12 festive months to celebrate the county’s 200th anniversary. In addition, a traveling exhibit will be available to the public at more than 25 locations around the county.
Community Hospital patient looking for her 'guardian angel'
An Indiana couple is trying to find a woman who rushed to help them inside Community Heart and Vascular Hospital.
Fox 59
Indy food scene: bagels, doughnuts and dim sum
INDIANAPOLIS — Local foodie Jolene Ketzenberger travels around Central Indiana doing restaurant recon to let Indy Now viewers know what’s new. This week, Ketzenberger, of Culinary Crossroads, filled us in on two Indy favorites that are moving, and two new spots on Main Street in Carmel, plus where to find holiday pop-up bars.
Current Publishing
Festival of Carols concerts set for Palladium
Jim Toombs has watched as the Indianapolis Symphonic Choir’s “Festival of Carols” has come a long way. The Carmel resident said when he first started singing with the group, “Festival of Carols” was presented in a local church. “We were hoping that two-thirds or maybe...
Ball State senior takes Miss America stage
MUNCIE, Ind. — The quest to crown a new Miss America is underway, and one Ball State University student is in the running. Elizabeth Hallal is Miss Indiana 2022. Originally from Georgetown, Indiana, Hallal is a senior at Ball State studying musical theater. "The Miss America organization is so...
Greenfield murder featured in upcoming episode of A&E true crime series
GREENFIELD, Ind. — A murder that rocked a Greenfield neighborhood in 2016 will be featured in an upcoming episode of "Interrogation Raw," a new series on A&E that explores interesting interrogations and hears from investigators who had to race against the clock to break their cases. The episode, being...
Indianapolis woman hopes renewed look at Baumeister case brings clues in son's 1993 disappearance
INDIANAPOLIS — In a world where just about everyone has a cell phone these days, Sharon Livingston also holds onto the wired telephone line she's had in her west Indianapolis home for close to 40 years. It's not because Sharon ever uses it to make any calls, but because...
readthereporter.com
Salvation Army of Central Indiana kicks off five-day Angel Tree distribution
5,000 local children to receive Christmas gifts through annual program. Tuesday was the first of five distribution days for The Salvation Army’s expansive Angel Tree program, which will serve around 5,000 children from across central Indiana this Christmas. Distribution space through Friday has been generously donated by the Angel...
Current Publishing
Local resident cashes in at poker tournament
A Noblesville man was among the winners who walked away with a cash prize during an annual poker tournament held last month by the Westfield Lions Club. Noblesville resident Victor Parra won $2,000 during the Lions Club’s annual Poker-for-Sight Texas Hold’em Tournament held Nov. 18-19 at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds 4-H building. Darlington resident Jake Outcelt won the top prize of $10,000, while Pendleton resident Josh Alford won $4,000 for his second-place finish.
