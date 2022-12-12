At its meeting tonight, the Santa Fe City Council will tackle a contentious proposal to rezone property on Old Pecos Trail in order to approve a new subdivision. According to the massive packet on the development (if it doesn’t load, try viewing it here instead), the council will need to both approve the rezoning of approximately 9.59 acres—as recommended by the Planning Commission last summer—and approve or deny the 25-lot subdivision. The city’s planning department also has recommended approval of applicant Pierre Amestoy’s proposal, and says the property’s R-1 zoning is “mismatched” to the city’s General PlanFuture Land Use Map, and rezoning to R-3 would “correct that mismatch.” (Last month, the city announced it was undertaking a multi-year, multi-phase revamp of its land-use code. ) Multiple petitions opposing the development cite a variety of concerns, from traffic to the potential conflict with Old Pecos Trail’s designation as a scenic corridor. Senior City Planner Daniel Esquibel, however, says no criteria for that designation have ever been codified. According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, longtime nearby resident Bruce Throne, a former lawyer, has requested to cross-examine witnesses at tonight’s hearing, and for others to cede their two-minutes of public comment time to him in order to do so. New rules bar both practices, which critics say is stifles public comment. The meeting starts at 5 pm and can be viewed on the city’s YouTube page.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO