Body camera footage shows fight at Oct. 15 New Mexico-NM State football game
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – KTSM has obtained police body camera footage showing the fight at the Oct. 15 New Mexico-New Mexico State football game that was the alleged precursor to a deadly shooting in Albuquerque on Nov. 19. According to police interviews with suspects and witnesses, NMSU basketball player Mike Peake and UNM student […]
KOAT 7
Albuquerque native named next Mississippi State football coach
Following the tragic death of Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach, the school promoted Albuquerque native Zach Arnett to take over the vacant role. Leach's death was announced by the school on Monday. The Bulldogs are currently preparing to take on Illinois on Jan. 2. Despite the tragedy, the team is expected to play following its 8-4 regular season record.
KRQE News 13
SAMS Aviation Academy offers pilot certificate
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – At SAMS (Southwest Aeronautics, Mathematics, and Science) Academy, students can get an FAA Private Pilot Certificate and/or an FAA Drone Pilot Certificate before graduating high school, for free. The public charter school teaches students grades 6-12 with an aviation focus. SAMS says there is no...
losalamosreporter.com
Is Smith’s Treating Our Community Fairly?
Yesterday, the price for Smith’s unleaded gasoline in Los Alamos was $3.19 per gallon. Smith’s in Santa Fe on Saint Michael’s was charging $2.83 per gallon making unleaded gasoline approximately 13% higher in Los Alamos. That approaches the definition of price gouging (exorbitant pricing in a period of emergency).
KOAT 7
Gun fires in student's backpack at West Mesa High School
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A gun was fired inside a West Mesa High School classroom late Wednesday morning, according to Albuquerque Public Schools communication director Monica Armenta. The firearm fired inside a student's backpack in a wood shop elective class. After the shot, the student ran away from the classroom....
Santa Fe, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Santa Fe. The Capital High School basketball team will have a game with St. Michael's High School on December 13, 2022, 18:00:00. The Capital High School basketball team will have a game with St. Michael's High School on December 13, 2022, 18:30:00.
ladailypost.com
On The Job In Santa Fe: Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus
On the job in Santa Fe is New Mexico Cabinet Secretary of Education Dr. Kurt Steinhaus in his office during a visit Friday with members of the New Mexico Press Association. Dr. Steinhaus, a Los Alamos native, discussed the best thing about his job: ‘. I thoroughly enjoy and am...
Sports Desk: Lobos playing late in Las Vegas, hoping to go 10-0
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Richard Pitino and his UNM Lobo men’s basketball team want to keep their perfect season intact. The Lobos are in Las Vegas, Nevada for a date against the San Francisco Dons Monday night. “No pressure because at the beginning of this season I could bet you everybody didn’t know that we were […]
rrobserver.com
Two Native New Mexico dancers win accolades as ‘changemakers’
When Natalie Benally was growing up on the Navajo Nation, she watched Michael Jackson popping and moonwalking on MTV. She could find no one around who could teach her traditional dancing. So, she invented her own Indigenous stew of styles, combining hip-hop, popping and house forms with Native culture. Dance/USA,...
Student arrested after gun goes off at West Mesa High School
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A West Mesa student was taken into custody Wednesday. The Albuquerque Public School (APS) District said his gun was accidentally discharged in class. According to APS, the incident happened around 11:40 a.m. in a wood shop class made up of juniors and seniors. They claimed the student took off running after […]
UNM Lobos forward Shai McGruder is the Mountain West Women’s Basketball Player of the Week
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – For the second time in her career UNM Lobos forward Shaiquel McGruder has picked up a Mountain West Women’s Basketball Player of the Week honor. McGruder averaged over 19 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 blocks for the week while leading the Lobos to a pair of victories. She scored 23 points […]
Finalists announced for temporary legislator in Albuquerque’s west side
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two weeks ago, Bernalillo County put out call for applications to temporarily fill an empty seat in New Mexico’s House of Representatives. Now, they have a list of finalists. They are each vying to represent House District 16, on Albuquerque’s west side. The boundaries for that district will change soon, but applicants must […]
athleticbusiness.com
Athlete Petitions Court to Overturn NMAA Eligibility Ruling
A high school athlete whose family claims he suffered bullying of a racial nature at St. Michael’s High School in Santa Fe, N.M., is asking a District Court judge to overturn a New Mexico Activities Association decision and allow him to participate in sports in the final semester of his senior year at his new school, Santa Fe Prep.
Santa Fe Reporter
Santa Fe City Council Hears Pecos Trail Rezoning Case Tonight
At its meeting tonight, the Santa Fe City Council will tackle a contentious proposal to rezone property on Old Pecos Trail in order to approve a new subdivision. According to the massive packet on the development (if it doesn’t load, try viewing it here instead), the council will need to both approve the rezoning of approximately 9.59 acres—as recommended by the Planning Commission last summer—and approve or deny the 25-lot subdivision. The city’s planning department also has recommended approval of applicant Pierre Amestoy’s proposal, and says the property’s R-1 zoning is “mismatched” to the city’s General PlanFuture Land Use Map, and rezoning to R-3 would “correct that mismatch.” (Last month, the city announced it was undertaking a multi-year, multi-phase revamp of its land-use code. ) Multiple petitions opposing the development cite a variety of concerns, from traffic to the potential conflict with Old Pecos Trail’s designation as a scenic corridor. Senior City Planner Daniel Esquibel, however, says no criteria for that designation have ever been codified. According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, longtime nearby resident Bruce Throne, a former lawyer, has requested to cross-examine witnesses at tonight’s hearing, and for others to cede their two-minutes of public comment time to him in order to do so. New rules bar both practices, which critics say is stifles public comment. The meeting starts at 5 pm and can be viewed on the city’s YouTube page.
msubobcats.com
Cats Add New Mexico Transfer to Squad
Brooke Berry, a 6-foot guard from Billings and a former Skyview High School standout, has transferred from the University of New Mexico to join the Montana State women's basketball program, announced Ellen Kreighbaum Women's Head Basketball Coach Tricia Binford. Berry will join the Bobcats spring semester and will sit out...
losalamosreporter.com
Birth Announcement: Leonardo Xavier Sundby – Nov. 11, 2022
Leonardo Xavier Sundby was born at 1:11 p.m. on November 11, 2022 at Presbyterian in Albuquerque, NM. He weighed 7 pounds 5 ounces and was 20 inches long at birth. Proud parents are Damien Sundby and Naomi Gonzales. Paternal grandparents are Renee Sundby and Adam Beckman. Paternal great grandparents are Barbara Sundby, Gary Sundby, Susan Greene and David Beckman. Maternal grandparents are Renee Blea and James Gonzales. Maternal great grandparents are Isabel Sandoval, the late Richard Montoya, Shirley and Santiago Gonzales. Courtesy photo.
New Mexico chef highlights biscochito on national television
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman not only got to showcase her baking skills on national television but got to show off something special. The food is known as New Mexico’s cookie. Chef Marie Yniguez is no stranger to the spotlight, showcasing her skills on the Food Network’s cooking show, “Chopped”. “It’s exciting no matter […]
KOAT 7
Albuquerque hospitals address capacity as tents are set up to triage patients
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Several Albuquerque hospitals held a press conference to provide an update on rising cases of respiratory illnesses in New Mexico. During Monday's virtual meeting, UNM Hospital, Lovelace Hospital and Presbyterian Hospital addressed hospital capacity and the steps they're taking to treat and manage adult and pediatric patients.
Ardent Health Services to Deploy AI-Powered, Virtual Nursing Program
– Ardent Health Services today announced a partnership with AI-powered ambient monitoring platform care.ai to implement care.ai’s Virtual Nursing solution at Lovelace Medical Center, Ardent’s Albuquerque, New Mexico-based affiliate. – Ardent, which operates 30 hospitals and nearly 200 sites of care across six states, is among the first...
Lobos come from behind to remain perfect
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Lobos kept their spot among the unbeaten Monday night with a 67-64 victory over the San Francisco Dons. The Lobos improved to 10-0 with the hard-fought come-from-behind win. Jamal Mashburn Jr. led the Lobos in scoring with a game-high 23 points. The Lobos trailed at halftime 38-31 and […]
