4 Great Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Not All Migrants in New Mexico are Treated WellTom HandyAlbuquerque, NM
Migrant news is mainly in Texas but some incidents are still occurring in New MexicoTom HandyTexas State
KOAT 7
Albuquerque native named next Mississippi State football coach
Following the tragic death of Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach, the school promoted Albuquerque native Zach Arnett to take over the vacant role. Leach's death was announced by the school on Monday. The Bulldogs are currently preparing to take on Illinois on Jan. 2. Despite the tragedy, the team is expected to play following its 8-4 regular season record.
Sports Desk: Lobos playing late in Las Vegas, hoping to go 10-0
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Richard Pitino and his UNM Lobo men’s basketball team want to keep their perfect season intact. The Lobos are in Las Vegas, Nevada for a date against the San Francisco Dons Monday night. “No pressure because at the beginning of this season I could bet you everybody didn’t know that we were […]
UNM Lobos forward Shai McGruder is the Mountain West Women’s Basketball Player of the Week
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – For the second time in her career UNM Lobos forward Shaiquel McGruder has picked up a Mountain West Women’s Basketball Player of the Week honor. McGruder averaged over 19 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 blocks for the week while leading the Lobos to a pair of victories. She scored 23 points […]
rrobserver.com
Two Native New Mexico dancers win accolades as ‘changemakers’
When Natalie Benally was growing up on the Navajo Nation, she watched Michael Jackson popping and moonwalking on MTV. She could find no one around who could teach her traditional dancing. So, she invented her own Indigenous stew of styles, combining hip-hop, popping and house forms with Native culture. Dance/USA,...
Student arrested after gun goes off at West Mesa High School
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A West Mesa student was taken into custody Wednesday. The Albuquerque Public School (APS) District said his gun was accidentally discharged in class. According to APS, the incident happened around 11:40 a.m. in a wood shop class made up of juniors and seniors. They claimed the student took off running after […]
Gun fires in student's backpack at West Mesa High School
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A gun was fired inside a West Mesa High School classroom late Wednesday morning, according to Albuquerque Public Schools communication director Monica Armenta. The firearm fired inside a student's backpack in a wood shop elective class. After the shot, the student ran away from the classroom....
Lobos Rally for 67-64 Win over USF at Jack Jones Hoopfest
LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The New Mexico men’s basketball team rallied in the second half to top San Francisco 67-64 on Monday night in the Jack Jones Hoopfest at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay to remain undefeated. The Lobos (10-0) trailed for most of the second half, closing the game on an 8-0 run to finally take the lead from the Dons (8-3) with 1:46 to play.
Birth Announcement: Leonardo Xavier Sundby – Nov. 11, 2022
Leonardo Xavier Sundby was born at 1:11 p.m. on November 11, 2022 at Presbyterian in Albuquerque, NM. He weighed 7 pounds 5 ounces and was 20 inches long at birth. Proud parents are Damien Sundby and Naomi Gonzales. Paternal grandparents are Renee Sundby and Adam Beckman. Paternal great grandparents are Barbara Sundby, Gary Sundby, Susan Greene and David Beckman. Maternal grandparents are Renee Blea and James Gonzales. Maternal great grandparents are Isabel Sandoval, the late Richard Montoya, Shirley and Santiago Gonzales. Courtesy photo.
New Mexico chef highlights biscochito on national television
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman not only got to showcase her baking skills on national television but got to show off something special. The food is known as New Mexico’s cookie. Chef Marie Yniguez is no stranger to the spotlight, showcasing her skills on the Food Network’s cooking show, “Chopped”. “It’s exciting no matter […]
Lobos come from behind to remain perfect
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Lobos kept their spot among the unbeaten Monday night with a 67-64 victory over the San Francisco Dons. The Lobos improved to 10-0 with the hard-fought come-from-behind win. Jamal Mashburn Jr. led the Lobos in scoring with a game-high 23 points. The Lobos trailed at halftime 38-31 and […]
Is Smith’s Treating Our Community Fairly?
Yesterday, the price for Smith’s unleaded gasoline in Los Alamos was $3.19 per gallon. Smith’s in Santa Fe on Saint Michael’s was charging $2.83 per gallon making unleaded gasoline approximately 13% higher in Los Alamos. That approaches the definition of price gouging (exorbitant pricing in a period of emergency).
KRQE News 13
SAMS Aviation Academy offers pilot certificate
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – At SAMS (Southwest Aeronautics, Mathematics, and Science) Academy, students can get an FAA Private Pilot Certificate and/or an FAA Drone Pilot Certificate before graduating high school, for free. The public charter school teaches students grades 6-12 with an aviation focus. SAMS says there is no...
Major Broadcasters Launch NextGen TV in Albuquerque-Santa Fe
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Four stations serving the Albuquerque-Santa Fe television market began broadcasting programming using the NextGen TV aka ATSC 3.0 standard on December 13. The launch involved KOAT-TV (the Hearst Television-owned ABC affiliate), KRQE (the Nexstar-owned CBS and Fox affiliates), KWBQ (the Mission Broadcasting-owned CW affiliate) and KASY-TV (the Mission Broadcasting-owned MyNet affiliate).
Finalists announced for temporary legislator in Albuquerque’s west side
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two weeks ago, Bernalillo County put out call for applications to temporarily fill an empty seat in New Mexico’s House of Representatives. Now, they have a list of finalists. They are each vying to represent House District 16, on Albuquerque’s west side. The boundaries for that district will change soon, but applicants must […]
Belen man charged with breaking into Albuquerque cookie store
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police arrested a Belen man for breaking into a local cookie shop early Monday morning. According to the criminal complaint, Joshua Sena went into Insomnia Cookies on Central in southeast Albuquerque around 11:30 p.m. Sunday asking for water. Some employees gave him a bottle and he left the store. Then around […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Mailbox explosion, Historic neighborhood, Cold temperatures, Budget increase, Raton librarian
Wednesday’s Top Stories Wednesday’s Five Facts [1] Video captures Rio Rancho mailbox explosion – A Rio Rancho community is on edge after a loud explosion ricked the neighborhood around 3 a.m. Sunday. Video shows a person approaching one resident’s mailbox. Then, an explosion can be seen and a car drives away. There is no word […]
Elderly couple loses everything in Albuquerque fire; wife in critical condition
“We're thinking they were asleep at that time because the whole house was engulfed with smoke mostly because it started from my grandparents' room in the back right corner,” said Padilla.
KRQE Newsfeed: Lawsuit filed, Roswell housing, Winter storm, Car show and toy drive, Biscochitos featured
Monday’s Top Stories Monday’s Five Facts [1] Lawsuit filed against Governor, alleging retaliation for public record request – Lawyer and former state senator Jacob Candelaria has filed a lawsuit against Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, her office, and state Senator Peter Wirth. Candelaria claims the governor and her office threatened him for requesting public documents, like […]
Efforts underway to preserve Albuquerque’s first Black suburb
It was the first subdivision in the city built by Black people for Black families.
KOAT 7
What determines tampering with evidence? Experts say intent
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Target 7 is continuing to follow the deadly shooting involving New Mexico State University basketball player Mike Peake, who police say shot and killed a 19-year-old University of. There are not yet any charges involving NMSU coaches or players in this case, even though state police...
