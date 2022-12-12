LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The New Mexico men’s basketball team rallied in the second half to top San Francisco 67-64 on Monday night in the Jack Jones Hoopfest at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay to remain undefeated. The Lobos (10-0) trailed for most of the second half, closing the game on an 8-0 run to finally take the lead from the Dons (8-3) with 1:46 to play.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO