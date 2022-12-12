ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

tvtechnology.com

Major Broadcasters Launch NextGen TV in Albuquerque-Santa Fe

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Four stations serving the Albuquerque-Santa Fe television market began broadcasting programming using the NextGen TV aka ATSC 3.0 standard on December 13. The launch involved KOAT-TV (the Hearst Television-owned ABC affiliate), KRQE (the Nexstar-owned CBS and Fox affiliates), KWBQ (the Mission Broadcasting-owned CW affiliate) and KASY-TV (the Mission Broadcasting-owned MyNet affiliate).
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Two Native New Mexico dancers win accolades as ‘changemakers’

When Natalie Benally was growing up on the Navajo Nation, she watched Michael Jackson popping and moonwalking on MTV. She could find no one around who could teach her traditional dancing. So, she invented her own Indigenous stew of styles, combining hip-hop, popping and house forms with Native culture. Dance/USA,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Hospitals Report Extreme Crowding

Over-capacity hospitals report difficult conditions. RSV, influenza and COVID-19 have overwhelmed the UNM Health System beyond what it experienced at the height of the pandemic, doctors said at a news conference yesterday. UNM has erected a tent in a hospital parking lot on Lomas Boulevard in Albuquerque to provide extra space for triage near the adult emergency room. All of the system’s hospitals “are and have been significantly over 100% of licensed capacity” and are experiencing “significant impacts on the acute-care delivery system,” said Dr. Steve McLaughlin, chief medical officer at UNM. At the 20-bed children’s emergency department, of 22 patients, 16 are on breathing tubes. “People are very sick and they are seeking out care in all of our hospitals throughout our city,” said Dr. Anna Duran, associate chief medical director at UNM Children’s Hospital.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

What determines tampering with evidence? Experts say intent

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Target 7 is continuing to follow the deadly shooting involving New Mexico State University basketball player Mike Peake, who police say shot and killed a 19-year-old University of. There are not yet any charges involving NMSU coaches or players in this case, even though state police...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico chef highlights biscochito on national television

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman not only got to showcase her baking skills on national television but got to show off something special. The food is known as New Mexico’s cookie. Chef Marie Yniguez is no stranger to the spotlight, showcasing her skills on the Food Network’s cooking show, “Chopped”. “It’s exciting no matter […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Daily Lobo

UNM grad Tayler Suazo moves from mortar boards to med school

One of the first things you might notice about upcoming University of New Mexico graduate Tayler Suazo is her loyalty to place and to family. Graduating this fall with a Clauve Outstanding Senior Award and a bachelor’s of science in biology with a double minor in chemistry, and health medicine and human values, one might expect frequent and numerous parties and celebrations to be in order. Suazo, at the time of her interview with the Daily Lobo, however, is back with family in her hometown of Abiquiu: a small town in northern New Mexico.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Could we also see triage tents at Presbyterian and Lovelace?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Local hospitals are scrambling to keep up with resources after a surge of patients, and efforts are now including inflatable tents. On Monday, UNM Hospital staff announced they were setting up triage tents in order to help with rising cases of respiratory illness. They include respiratory syncytial virus, COVID-19, parainfluenza, rhinovirus and the flu.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

SAMS Aviation Academy offers pilot certificate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – At SAMS (Southwest Aeronautics, Mathematics, and Science) Academy, students can get an FAA Private Pilot Certificate and/or an FAA Drone Pilot Certificate before graduating high school, for free. The public charter school teaches students grades 6-12 with an aviation focus. SAMS says there is no...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Student arrested after gun goes off at West Mesa High School

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A West Mesa student was taken into custody Wednesday. The Albuquerque Public School (APS) District said his gun was accidentally discharged in class. According to APS, the incident happened around 11:40 a.m. in a wood shop class made up of juniors and seniors. They claimed the student took off running after […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Gun fires in student's backpack at West Mesa High School

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A gun was fired inside a West Mesa High School classroom late Wednesday morning, according to Albuquerque Public Schools communication director Monica Armenta. The firearm fired inside a student's backpack in a wood shop elective class. After the shot, the student ran away from the classroom....
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Mailbox explosion, Historic neighborhood, Cold temperatures, Budget increase, Raton librarian

Wednesday’s Top Stories Wednesday’s Five Facts [1] Video captures Rio Rancho mailbox explosion – A Rio Rancho community is on edge after a loud explosion ricked the neighborhood around 3 a.m. Sunday. Video shows a person approaching one resident’s mailbox. Then, an explosion can be seen and a car drives away. There is no word […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
athleticbusiness.com

Athlete Petitions Court to Overturn NMAA Eligibility Ruling

A high school athlete whose family claims he suffered bullying of a racial nature at St. Michael’s High School in Santa Fe, N.M., is asking a District Court judge to overturn a New Mexico Activities Association decision and allow him to participate in sports in the final semester of his senior year at his new school, Santa Fe Prep.
losalamosreporter.com

Is Smith’s Treating Our Community Fairly?

Yesterday, the price for Smith’s unleaded gasoline in Los Alamos was $3.19 per gallon. Smith’s in Santa Fe on Saint Michael’s was charging $2.83 per gallon making unleaded gasoline approximately 13% higher in Los Alamos. That approaches the definition of price gouging (exorbitant pricing in a period of emergency).
LOS ALAMOS, NM
kunm.org

ABQ proposes turning more old hotels into affordable housing

There’s a concerted effort at Albuquerque City Hall to expand access to housing. The Office of Equity and Inclusion recently released a needs assessment, the department of Family and Community Services is working on strategies to protect and create housing, and a public meeting last week on converting hotels into permanent housing was so well-attended another one is scheduled for Tuesday evening – this time online.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
travelawaits.com

8 Gorgeous Stops On A Road Trip From Sunnyvale, California To Albuquerque, New Mexico

This fall, we traveled to Albuquerque, New Mexico, to attend the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. It’s a long drive to the fiesta from the San Francisco Bay Area, and stopping to see things along the way makes for a pleasant trip and a chance to experience many sights you might otherwise miss. Take the time to get off the highway and look around. You will be richly rewarded with beautiful memories.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
westerniowatoday.com

Two-year-old hospitalized with RSV spent eight days on ventilator

(ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.) — A mother is speaking out about how dangerous respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, can be as her 2-year-old battles the disease. Jazlynmae Gonzalez just spent her birthday in the pediatric ICU at the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque and has been trying to fight off the virus for the last two weeks.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

