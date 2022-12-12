ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imax China Appoints Former CAA Executive Daniel Manwaring as New CEO

By Patrick Frater
 3 days ago
Imax China has appointed former CAA agent Daniel Manwaring as its new CEO. He succeeds interim CEO Chen Jiande, who will return to his full-time role as vice chairman of Imax China. The appointment becomes effective from Jan. 9, 2023.

Imax China is a subsidiary of Imax Corporation, but has its own stock market listing in Hong Kong. Its remit covers the Greater China region where there are some 700 Imax theaters installed under different financial arrangements.

Manwaring has been based in China since 2006 and is fluent in Mandarin. He joined CAA in 2012 and assumed his most recent role as head of CAA China’s Motion Picture Group in 2018. He has represented some of China’s top filmmakers and lead CAA’s media finance operation in the region.

In the new role he will receive a base salary of $600,000 per year and is entitled to a target bonus equal to 40% of his annual base salary. He is also entitled to an annual equity award with an aggregate grant date monetary value of $700,000. Manwaring also receives a one-time signing bonus of $75,000, and an annual allowance of $217,200.

Over the last four years at CAA, he put together more than a dozen local and Hollywood films for release in Chinese theaters. He also played a key role in constructing financing and distribution entities in the region.

“Across his successful, decade-long tenure at CAA, Daniel has proven very adept at fostering blockbuster Chinese filmmaking that connects with audiences — a talent that will serve IMAX well as we strengthen our unique position at the center of the entertainment ecosystem in China,” said Rich Gelfond, CEO of Imax. “Daniel’s expertise, creativity, and years of working with Chinese filmmakers, the China Film Bureau, and top film finance and distribution companies will be deeply valuable to Imax China as we look to grow our industry leadership in this powerful cinema market.”

“As a long-time believer in the power of movies and the irreplaceable magic of the theatrical experience, I am thrilled to join Rich and the team at Imax China to further expand this great business, foster new opportunities for growth and diversification, and deepen its connection with Chinese consumers,” said Manwaring.

Manwaring received a dual degree in finance and Chinese from the University of Florida. He also studied at China’s Tsinghua University.

Variety

