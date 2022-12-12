Read full article on original website
Related
coinchapter.com
What is the potential of these cryptos: Snowfall protocol (SNW), Chainlink (LINK), and Polygon (MATIC)
With the world of cryptocurrency expanding at such a quick speed, it’s no surprise that investors want to get in on the action. With so many cryptos to select from, it might be tough to tell which ones are the most promising. In this article, we will look at the potential of three of the most popular cryptos on the market: Snowfall Protocol (SNW), Chainlink (LINK), and Polygon (MATIC).
coinchapter.com
Puerto Rico Blockchain Week: Blockchain Investor Network BitAngels Announces ‘Best in Show’ of Companies Innovating Web3 and Blockchain
BitAngels (https://bitangels.network/), the world’s premier investor network for the blockchain industry, today announced ShredSpots, Waterfall Protocol and Big Watt Digital as the winners of its BitAngels Startup Pitch Contest at CoinAgenda (www.coinagenda.com), the leading global conference series connecting blockchain and cryptocurrency investors with startups since 2014. “With the local...
coinchapter.com
Ripple (XRP) and Dogecoin (DOGE) set for the moon; Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) skyrockets with 655% presale growth
Ripple (XRP) is trying to overcome a downtrend while battling the lawsuit with SEC. Dogecoin is looking good as it rose by 52% in the final days of November. Orbeon Protocol has seen a 655% price increase since its emergence in the cryptosphere. >>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<. Ripple (XRP) Launched...
coinchapter.com
Solana (SOL) Is Losing Holders Daily to Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Following 655% Price Increase in Presale
The recent market turmoil due to the FTX collapse has rocked the markets. However, some coins are suffering more than others. This is especially true for Solana and other tokens linked to FTX. However, there are always tokens that are doing well. Tokens that emphasize decentralization have benefited as crypto...
coinchapter.com
BinaryX Introduces Cyber Incubation Fund to Support Blockchain Games
Singapore, Singapore, 12th December, 2022, Chainwire. BinaryX launches a new 220,000 BNX Cyber Incubation Fund, aimed at driving the growth and adoption of Web3 games. The fund, supported by the project team, seed investors and members of the BNX community, will be used to invest in on-chain gaming projects that utilize or are experimenting with blockchain technology. BinaryX is also offering advisory services alongside the fund to bolster support for projects under the fund.
coinchapter.com
Shiba Inu Coin, ADA, XRP Prices Plummet As Fed Hikes Continue
PATNA (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market plummeted after the Fed announced a 0.5% hike in interest rates. Shiba Inu coin (SHIB), Ripple (XRP), and Cardano (ADA) price faced significant selling pressure near immediate resistance, with BTC and ETH reversing their day’s gains. The slightly favorable US CPI data...
coinchapter.com
New Project Shines Bright – Oryen Network Outlook Better Than Maker Or Solana
In investing, timing is vital to maximizing profits. Identifying these projects gives investors a step ahead in joining massive bull trends before they even occur. In crypto, DeFi projects are emerging each day, and one particular project stands out: Oryen Network. The project has recently gained massive traction from the crypto community as its tokenomics remain solid against Solana and Maker.
coinchapter.com
Oryen Network Sees Unprecedented Hype Around Newly Released DApp from Fantom and Avalanche Whales
Oryen Network has launched its newest features yet – the staking dApp and DEX. The project developers are working to ensure all milestones for 2022 are met as scheduled on the roadmap. This team diligence has boosted community backing and investor confidence in Oryen as more traders join the project’s ongoing ICO.
coinchapter.com
ETH/BTC on the verge of a sharp 23% move; what to expect?
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Leading cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) trended sideways on Dec 13, unable to break above their resistances. As a result of the week-long sideways consolidation, BTC/USD exchange rate bobbed at just above $17,100, while ETH/USD stood at $1,270. Meanwhile, investors might see a sharp move on the ETH/BTC chart.
coinchapter.com
Pomeranian Project Announces Completion of Audit and KYC by SolidProof
This announcement marks an important step forward in Pomeranian’s goal of creating a new security-driven ecosystem. With its technical advancements, Pomeranian’s blockchain infrastructure will ensure its users’ highest levels of security. The team’s mission is to create an open and secure ecosystem for all participants. Enhancing...
coinchapter.com
SmarterWorx Is on The Forefront of NFT Yield, Outpacing ApeCoin And Solana
Generating revenue in the crypto sector goes hand-in-hand with value addition. Users will readily invest in projects that sustainably earn them high yields. Otherwise, projects built on shaky frameworks may rise rapidly and come down just as quickly, wiping out investors’ assets. NFT trading may be the riskiest for...
coinchapter.com
Goldman Sachs Needs Crypto, And It Is Not The Other Way Around
BERLIN (CoinChapter.com) — Goldman Sachs may have been eyeing the crypto market for its next institutional service despite the sector’s extreme losses in 2022. Goldman Sachs wants a Takeover Affected Crypto Companies. The banking giant is planning to buy crypto companies and is reportedly doing its due diligence.
U.S. Stocks Slip as Fed Signals It Will Remain Aggressive
"Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street Thursday following the latest signal from the Federal Reserve that interest rates will need to go higher than previously expected in order to tame inflation.The S&P 500 fell 2.1% as of 10:13 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 686 points, or 2%, to 33,282 and the Nasdaq fell 2.4%. The slide erased all the weekly gains for the major indexes.Investors have been hoping that a slow but steady easing of inflation would prompt the Fed to take a less aggressive stance on interest rate hikes. The central bank has been raising rates in an...
coinchapter.com
Cryptocurrency prices today: LEVER, CTXC, PHB, TKO, BNX
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – The collective crypto valuation struggled below $800 billion on Dec 12, as Bitcoin stood near $16,900 after consolidating sideways in the past seven days. However, several altcoins, such as LeverFi (LEVER), Cortex (CTXC), Phoenix (PHB), Toko coin (TKO), and BinaryX (BNX), defied the market uncertainty. Here...
coinchapter.com
Volt Inu Goes Live on Poloniex and Announces a New Exciting Sponsorship
Poloniex adds to the number of exchanges that already support VOLT, including some of the industry’s most well-known names. In addition, Volt Inu has announced a sponsorship deal with Modern Day Warrior. This new documentary will soon be available worldwide. The move provides an exciting opportunity for both projects and will generate great interest from fans and supporters alike.
coinchapter.com
Binance FUD Continues With “Eye-Popping” Withdrawals — CZ Not Worried
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The unusual number of large withdrawals could threaten crypto exchange Binance. However, its chief executive Changpeng Zhao, aka CZ, says the FUD is “annoying” and calls the situation “business as usual.”. Binance Allegedly Faces Liquidation Issues. Bitcoin and BUSD stablecoin withdrawals surged on...
coinchapter.com
CPI report shows 7.1% core inflation – what does it mean for Bitcoin?
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released on Dec 13 shows core inflation rose just 0.1% from the previous month, lower than the expectations of a 0.3% monthly increase and stood at 7.1% year-over-year. The moderate increase signifies that the runaway inflation is “beginning to...
coinchapter.com
Ethereum Price Saw Key Technical Breakout: Big Reaction From Bulls Imminent
Ether price started a fresh increase and cleared the $1,285 resistance zone. ETH/USD broke a major contracting triangle with resistance near $1,290 on the 4-hours chart. The price could gain bullish momentum above the $1,350 and $1,365 resistance levels. Ethereum’s ETH is rising above $1,280. The price must stay above...
coinchapter.com
Sam Bankman-Fried granted special privileges to Alameda Research in FTX trade
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Alameda Research, Sam Bankman-Fried’s bankrupt trading firm, had an unfair trading advantage on the defunct crypto exchange FTX. According to a recent filing by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), executives of the exchange granted special privileges to the trading firm. In its complaint...
Comments / 1