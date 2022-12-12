Read full article on original website
Tom Van Dyke
3d ago
Ummm. If I have a "special diet"... then it's MY RESPONSIBILITY to ensure I acquire the food I need. Funny how "democracy (majority rule)" only applies in certain areas. If you are not part of the democratic majority, then your special needs ARE your problem.
thegrowlingwolverine.org
Aliso Niguel Shelter in Place
On Wednesday, Oct. 26, at approximately 12:20 pm, a threat was made in a classroom by a substitute teacher. The threat was reported by a student, and the Sheriff’s responded and took the suspect into custody. During the incident, the school was put in a shelter-in-place for about 40 minutes.
dailytitan.com
CSUF to replace 30-year-old student housing buildings
As Cal State Fullerton continues to renovate and repair older structures, new housing is planned for the next phase of construction to accommodate more students. The first student housing units on campus were built in 1988 and will be demolished after years of maintenance and safety issues. The cost for the new housing is estimated to be $180 million.
California school district president accused of putting students in inappropriate situation
The president of the Claremont Unified School District in Los Angeles County resigned from his post after allegedly bringing a high school choir to an adult party, putting them in an inappropriate situation.
thedowneypatriot.com
Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center recognized as a ‘Best Hospital’ in maternity care
DOWNEY – Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a high performing “Best Hospital” in maternity care for 2022-23. Downey Medical Center joined 10 other Kaiser Permanente hospitals in Southern California in being listed on U.S. News’ national list of Best Hospitals for Maternity Care.
California school board scandal: Students subjected to "adult party"
The president of a California school district board appears to have resigned after he was accused of paying high school choir students to perform at a "private adult party" at his residence. During that party, according to the complaining parents, the students were offered alcohol and subject to inappropriate comments from a "dirty Santa," among other things. Steven Llanusa was the president of Claremont Unified School District in Los Angeles County, a district representing two high schools, an intermediate school and six elementary schools. He had just been reelected as a school board trustee in the November election after campaigning as...
KTVU FOX 2
CSU Maritime plagued by rape and harassment claims from women, transgender students
MORROW COVE, Calif. - California State University’s Maritime Academy is under fire for alleged widespread sexual misconduct, racism, and hostility towards women and transgender students. The misconduct has been happening for years at the training ground for students bound to work at sea, and reached a peak last year...
Blood bank’s supplies of one blood type `hours’ away from shrinking to zero
One of the Inland Empire’s largest blood banks is on the verge of completely exhausting its supply of the most commonly utilized blood type for transfusions, prompting calls Monday for blood donors to help prevent the shortage from becoming an all-out emergency that threatens patients’ lives. “We are...
More California Black Pregnant Women May Soon Receive $1,000 Monthly Checks
A guaranteed income program for Black pregnant women in San Francisco is set to expand to other counties in California.
foxla.com
Thousands of Californians eligible for restitution in loan debt relief lawsuit
LOS ANGELES - More than 6,500 people in California are eligible for restitution in a lawsuit over student loan debt relief, with Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto announcing Wednesday that her office will be distributing part of $95 million in payments to customers across the country who alleged that Premier Student Loan Center deceived consumers.
NBC Los Angeles
City of Long Beach is Helping Food Vendors Prepare for New California Law
Community outreach workers with the city of Long Beach passing out fliers to food vendors letting them know about a new law that goes into effect January 1st that could affect how they do business. "We want to make sure we are talking to them so they understand what the...
One California City Named Among 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
NBC Los Angeles
Dentist Office and Pharmacy Broken Into in Fountain Valley
One hole and now two businesses have been burglarized while the owners say it's clear this was a well planned break in. It is not the kind of drill normally heard at a dentist's office but on Tuesday it's the drill heard as a construction workers starts repairing a hole in the wall between two adjoining businesses.
Police: Former UC Irvine student threw elderly mother from building
Authorities have identified the two people killed in an apparent murder-suicide on the campus of University of California-Irvine Tuesday as an elderly woman and her son. According to Irvine Police, Andrew Nguyen Doan, 36, picked up his mother, 77-year-old Thao Thai Nguyen, and “threw her off the landing of a multi-story building.” Doan then jumped […]
beckersdental.com
Pacific Dental Services, MemorialCare form joint venture for dental-medical integration
Pacific Dental Services and Fountain Valley, Calif.-based MemorialCare have formed a joint venture to integrate dental and medical care. The DSO and the health system plan to open at least 25 co-located locations in the next five years, with PDS-supported dental offices inside select MemorialCare Medical Group health centers across California's Orange and Los Angeles counties, according to a Dec. 12 news release MemorialCare shared with Becker's.
sitelinesb.com
Who Bought the Former St. Mary’s Seminary—and Why?
A couple of weeks ago, the St. Mary’s seminary up on Las Canoas Road was auctioned off. Can you find out who bought it and what his or her plans are? —N. The auction was news to me—I can’t imagine why any seller would want to keep an auction hush-hush—but the 35.69-acre property (1964 Las Canoas Road) did indeed close last week. The final price was $7.618 million.
Opinion: Mayor Karen Bass Declares State of Emergency on Homelessness, But L.A Needs To Commit To Dismantling Racism
Staying true to her word, Mayor Karen Bass declared a state of emergency on L.A's homeless crisis, in an effort to rapidly get unhoused people off the streets. Bass was sworn in ceremonially this weekend as the new Mayor of Los Angeles, by US vice-president Kamala Harris at the Microsoft Theater. The ceremony was widely attended by Los Angeles residents, eager to witness the first Black and woman Mayor of L.A be sworn-in.
fsrmagazine.com
Postino WineCafé Opens First California Location
Postino WineCafé, the vibrant, community-driven, all-day wine bar and café, debuts its first Golden State location today. The beloved restaurant is now open in Irvine’s newest mixed-use dining and retail destination, Park Place. Postino WineCafé offers seasonal, locally inspired food; an expertly curated beverage program with thoughtful selections designed both for those new to exploring wine and the already well-versed; a commitment to delivering its signature warm and friendly hospitality; and a retro take on décor with designs by regional artists.
After school program closes as turf war spills onto its doorstep
A popular after-school program in Compton after a violent turf war between two rival gangs spilled onto its doorstep. "I have to know that some type of truce or some type of protection is going to happen here in Compton," said Coach Derrick Cooper. Cooper, the founder of Wildcat Youth Academy, has been working with kids in the area for 27 years. The Wildcats started as a youth sports program and expanded to include after-school activities and even childcare. He has dozens of kids on the waiting list for his Compton facility but Cooper lacks the funding to help them."I've stopped them...
montanaoutdoor.com
Unexpected visitor at shopping center
When you go shopping, the last thing you expect is to be confronted by in a store is a mountain lion. Check out this footage taken at a shopping center in California this spring. Here is the caption:. A mountain lion entered a building in Irvine, where it was tranquilized...
arcadiaquill.com
Pasadena’s Parrot Population
When walking around Pasadena, it’s common to hear the unmistakable screech of the city’s iconic parrots. For the most part, residents of Pasadena, Temple City, Alhambra, and Arcadia simply coexist with the birds, but some consider their unmistakable screeches to be an unwelcome annoyance. “I remember in elementary...
