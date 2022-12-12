Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Canceled and Renewed Network TV Shows for 2023: See the Full List
It's time to find out if your favorite network TV shows are canceled or renewed!. It can be overwhelming keeping up with what's coming back and what's not, which is why ET is your one-stop shop for all the latest at ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox and NBC. Just in the past several months, a flurry of network shows have been unceremoniously canceled (Fox's Monarch) or opted to end their multi-season runs (The CW's The Flash, ABC's A Million Little Things), while others were lucky enough to earn early renewals (CBS' FBI franchise and The Equalizer) or surprise resurrections (NBC's Magnum P.I.). Only time will tell for the other shows hoping for good news.
'Fire Country's Fall Finale Means the CBS Drama Is on Hiatus for a Little While
It always feels a little dangerous to take a gamble on a new network drama during the premiere season, which is typically in September or October. But if you've watched the CBS drama Fire Country during its first season, you can see that the show is a hit among its millions of viewers. The only downside is that, after its Dec. 9 episode, it's going on hiatus.
'Yellowstone' Fans Notice Very Specific Error in Latest Episode
Yellowstone season 5 is currently airing on Paramount Network, and fans of the show are always on the lookout for easter eggs or errors. In the latest episode, one eagle-eyed fan made an accurate observation about a minute mistake in the show. The episode flashes back to a scene featuring...
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 6: Major Death Revealed
In Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 5, one of John Dutton‘s loved ones gets a cowboy’s “perfect death” as the gathering rages on. But first, please be wary of major spoilers ahead. As Season 5, Episode 5, “Watch ‘Em Ride Away” came to an end, we watched...
‘The Voice’ winner predictions (December 13, 2022): It’s Bodie vs. Morgan Myles for the win
All week long, “The Voice” fans have been making their predictions at Gold Derby for how they think each of the Top 5 artists will place during the live results show on December 13, 2022. The remaining handful of contestants of Season 22 took the stage on Monday, December 12 to perform ballads and up-tempo songs (read our live blog), and they will all find out their fates at the end of Tuesday night’s grand finale on NBC. Read on for “The Voice” winner predictions. As of this writing, Bodie (Team Blake Shelton) is out front to win the season, according...
How many episodes are in Emily in Paris season 3?
It’s been another long break, but the wait for new episodes of Emily in Paris is nearly over! This December, Emily in Paris returns for its highly anticipated third season — a season that promises to finally answer some of our burning questions left unresolved by the season 2 finale.
Yellowstone Recap: R.I.P., [Spoiler]
Sunday’s Yellowstone marked the last ride for one veteran cowboy. But John refused to be sad about it, given that, as he put it, “I couldn’t’ve dreamed up a better death if you paid me.” Which of the wranglers didn’t make it home from the range? Read on and find out… ‘DID ANYONE THINK TO PACK ANY VODKA?’ | Early on in “Cigarettes, Whiskey, a Meadow and You,” Rainwater was alerted to the fact that POTUS was making a surprise speech at the reservation. Its purpose, Angela was only too delighted to explain to her nemesis, was for him to endorse...
