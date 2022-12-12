Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
China readying $143 billion package for its chip firms in face of U.S. curbs, sources say
China is working on a more than 1 trillion yuan ($143 billion) support package for its semiconductor industry, three sources told Reuters. It signals, as analysts have expected, a more direct approach by China in shaping the future of an industry which has become a geopolitical hot button due to soaring demand for chips and which Beijing regards as a cornerstone of its technological might.
CNBC
Copper prices — traditionally a barometer for the global economy — are expected to soar next year
The metal has endured a tough 2022 due to tighter U.S. monetary policy, the energy crisis arising from Russia's war in Ukraine and China's combination of strict Covid-19 lockdowns and a weak property market. Goldman Sachs and Bank of America have both suggested a combination of short-term supply tightness and...
CNBC
China brings WTO case against U.S. and its sweeping chip export curbs as tech tensions escalate
China initiated a dispute against the U.S. at the World Trade Organization over Washington's sweeping semiconductor export curbs. In October, the U.S. introduced rules that restricted chips made using American tools from being exported to China, which effectively kneecapped China's semiconductor industry. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce confirmed the trade...
CNBC
The Federal Reserve is about to hike interest rates one last time this year. Here's how it may affect you
To combat stubborn inflation, the Federal Reserve is expected to announce its seventh interest rate increase of the year. Another rate hike will impact borrowing costs across the board. Here's what that means for you. The Federal Reserve is expected on Wednesday to raise interest rates for the seventh time...
CNBC
When will the Federal Reserve ease its rate hikes and inflation fight? Keep an eye on your annual raise
CPI inflation was cooler than expected this week, but Fed chairman Jerome Powell has been focusing as much if not more on the labor market and hot wage growth. Powell reiterated that the labor market remains extremely tight at his post-FOMC press conference on Wednesday, after raising the Fed's benchmark rate by half a percentage point.
Top 5 reasons America must support Ukraine and help it defeat Russia
Top 5 reasons America must support Ukraine and help it defeat Russia include how it has been an inexpensive way to degrade Russia’s ability to invade Europe.
CNBC
Bank of England calls for 'urgent' global action after near-collapse of UK pension funds
LONDON — The Bank of England on Tuesday called for "urgent international action" from regulators on non-bank financial institutions after it was forced to rescue U.K. pension funds in September. A number of pension funds were hours from collapse when the central bank intervened in the long-dated bond market....
CNBC
Retail sales fell 0.6% in November as consumers feel the pressure from inflation
Consumers pulled back on spending in November, failing to keep up with even a muted level of inflation for the month, the Commerce Department reported Thursday. Retail sales for the month declined 0.6%, even worse than the Dow Jones estimate for a 0.3% drop. The number is not adjusted for inflation as gauged by the Labor Department's consumer price index, which increased 0.1% in November, which also was below expectations.
CNBC
Watch live: ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks after rate decision
[The stream is slated to start at 8:45 EST. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is due to give a press conference following the bank's latest monetary policy decision. The ECB, the central bank of...
CNBC
Fed raises interest rates half a point to highest level in 15 years
The Federal Reserve continued its battle against inflation by raising its benchmark interest rate to the highest level in 15 years. The Federal Open Market Committee voted to boost the overnight borrowing rate half a percentage point, taking it to a targeted range between 4.25% and 4.5%. Along with the...
CNBC
Mortgage rates drop after CPI report, but the housing market is far from out of the woods
The rate on the popular 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to 6.28%, but that's still dramatically higher than where it was a year ago. The decline came after a lower-than-expected reading of the November's consumer price index, or CPI, a widely watched measure of inflation. "There have been a handful of...
CNBC
Swiss central bank lifts interest rates by 50 basis points to counter 'further spread of inflation'
The Swiss National Bank said it was looking to counter "increased inflationary pressure and a further spread of inflation" with its 50 basis point hike. The rise is the third consecutive hike in 2022 after the country moved rates out of negative territory in September. "It cannot be ruled out...
CNBC
Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the market Thursday: Fed selling, chip stocks boost, Disney concern
1. Day 2 of Federal Reserve-driven pressure on Wall Street after Chairman Jerome Powell and company Wednesday projected a higher interest rate level than previously thought for when they eventually stop hiking. Clueless sellers don't realize that Powell is targeting wage inflation and he's nowhere near where he wants to be. So now they sell? Hello? Retail sales for November drop more than expected fueling recession fears.
CNBC
Biden celebrates easing inflation numbers, defends his economic policies
The core consumer price index, which excludes food and energy costs and is viewed as a primary indicator of inflation by economists, rose only 0.2% in November. It's the smallest monthly increase in over a year. The report marks the fifth month in a row where the rate of inflation...
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Investors didn't hear what they wanted from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday afternoon, as stocks sold off, potentially creating negative momentum for Thursday's session, as well. "Historical experience cautions strongly against prematurely loosening policy. I wouldn't see us considering rate cuts until the committee is confident that inflation is moving down to 2% in a sustained way," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday. While the Fed delivered its expected half-percentage-point rate hike, it also boosted its rate target for next year to 5.1%. Right now it's at a 15-year high of 4.25% to 4.5%. "The market is going to be handicapped by Fed policy for some time longer," said Sylvia Jablonski, CEO at Defiance ETFs. Read live markets updates here.
CNBC
CCTV Script 13/12/22
— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on December 13, 2022. Benefiting from the strong dollar, we're seeing an influx of Americans traveling to Europe for vacations and spending big at local luxury stores. Recent months have seen the euro gain ground against the...
CNBC
Bitcoin drops following Fed decision after topping $18,000 for first time in over a month
Bitcoin fell Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated further interest rate hikes ahead and investors continued to monitor the fallout from FTX. Both bitcoin and U.S. stocks fell after the Fed's decision. Bitcoin has been closely correlated with U.S. stock indices. Investors are also watching the continued fallout from...
CNBC
European Parliament removes Eva Kaili as vice-president after Qatar corruption allegations
Eva Kaili, from Greece, has served as a member of the European Parliament since 2014. The decision to remove her title and position in Brussels comes after Belgian authorities arrested her on Sunday. The Belgian prosecutors' office said in a statement Monday that it has been working for more than...
CNBC
Investors bolting from the market after hawkish Fed speech are being too hasty, Jim Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that investors exiting the market after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish speech on Wednesday are acting too rashly. "I have no doubt there will be more people bolting from stocks tomorrow morning, believing they've been given a tremendous opportunity to get out well ahead of when things accelerate to the downside. I think they're being too frantic," he said.
CNBC
Kelly Evans: It's not just CPI that's cooling
Before you shake your head and say c'mon, the CPI is still up more than 7% from a year ago and stocks are up 500 points? Ridiculous! let's review just how much the whole inflation picture has changed in the past few months. Back in June, the CPI was up...
Comments / 0