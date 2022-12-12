ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

China readying $143 billion package for its chip firms in face of U.S. curbs, sources say

China is working on a more than 1 trillion yuan ($143 billion) support package for its semiconductor industry, three sources told Reuters. It signals, as analysts have expected, a more direct approach by China in shaping the future of an industry which has become a geopolitical hot button due to soaring demand for chips and which Beijing regards as a cornerstone of its technological might.
CNBC

China brings WTO case against U.S. and its sweeping chip export curbs as tech tensions escalate

China initiated a dispute against the U.S. at the World Trade Organization over Washington's sweeping semiconductor export curbs. In October, the U.S. introduced rules that restricted chips made using American tools from being exported to China, which effectively kneecapped China's semiconductor industry. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce confirmed the trade...
WASHINGTON STATE
CNBC

Retail sales fell 0.6% in November as consumers feel the pressure from inflation

Consumers pulled back on spending in November, failing to keep up with even a muted level of inflation for the month, the Commerce Department reported Thursday. Retail sales for the month declined 0.6%, even worse than the Dow Jones estimate for a 0.3% drop. The number is not adjusted for inflation as gauged by the Labor Department's consumer price index, which increased 0.1% in November, which also was below expectations.
CNBC

Watch live: ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks after rate decision

[The stream is slated to start at 8:45 EST. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is due to give a press conference following the bank's latest monetary policy decision. The ECB, the central bank of...
CNBC

Fed raises interest rates half a point to highest level in 15 years

The Federal Reserve continued its battle against inflation by raising its benchmark interest rate to the highest level in 15 years. The Federal Open Market Committee voted to boost the overnight borrowing rate half a percentage point, taking it to a targeted range between 4.25% and 4.5%. Along with the...
CNBC

Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the market Thursday: Fed selling, chip stocks boost, Disney concern

1. Day 2 of Federal Reserve-driven pressure on Wall Street after Chairman Jerome Powell and company Wednesday projected a higher interest rate level than previously thought for when they eventually stop hiking. Clueless sellers don't realize that Powell is targeting wage inflation and he's nowhere near where he wants to be. So now they sell? Hello? Retail sales for November drop more than expected fueling recession fears.
CNBC

Biden celebrates easing inflation numbers, defends his economic policies

The core consumer price index, which excludes food and energy costs and is viewed as a primary indicator of inflation by economists, rose only 0.2% in November. It's the smallest monthly increase in over a year. The report marks the fifth month in a row where the rate of inflation...
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Investors didn't hear what they wanted from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday afternoon, as stocks sold off, potentially creating negative momentum for Thursday's session, as well. "Historical experience cautions strongly against prematurely loosening policy. I wouldn't see us considering rate cuts until the committee is confident that inflation is moving down to 2% in a sustained way," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday. While the Fed delivered its expected half-percentage-point rate hike, it also boosted its rate target for next year to 5.1%. Right now it's at a 15-year high of 4.25% to 4.5%. "The market is going to be handicapped by Fed policy for some time longer," said Sylvia Jablonski, CEO at Defiance ETFs. Read live markets updates here.
WASHINGTON STATE
CNBC

CCTV Script 13/12/22

— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on December 13, 2022. Benefiting from the strong dollar, we're seeing an influx of Americans traveling to Europe for vacations and spending big at local luxury stores. Recent months have seen the euro gain ground against the...
CNBC

Investors bolting from the market after hawkish Fed speech are being too hasty, Jim Cramer says

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that investors exiting the market after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish speech on Wednesday are acting too rashly. "I have no doubt there will be more people bolting from stocks tomorrow morning, believing they've been given a tremendous opportunity to get out well ahead of when things accelerate to the downside. I think they're being too frantic," he said.
CNBC

Kelly Evans: It's not just CPI that's cooling

Before you shake your head and say c'mon, the CPI is still up more than 7% from a year ago and stocks are up 500 points? Ridiculous! let's review just how much the whole inflation picture has changed in the past few months. Back in June, the CPI was up...

Comments / 0

Community Policy