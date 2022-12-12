Read full article on original website
cardinalnews.org
Pitch contest winners announced in Bristol; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Five companies have been named winners of the Southwest Virginia Regional Bristol Casino Pitch Contest sponsored by Virginia Community Capital and the Hard Rock Casino Bristol. The five winners received $10,000...
Kingsport BOE signs off on $20 million dome renovation plan
KINGSPORT, Tenn. — The Kingsport Board of Education approved a design for the planned renovation of the Buck Van Huss Dome and the timeline for a superintendent search at a meeting Tuesday. The board voted unanimously to approve a roughly $20 million dollar plan to install a steel roof beneath the existing wood. They also […]
cardinalnews.org
Landlords sue to break contract with Bristol Women’s Health clinic after learning it performs abortions
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. The owners of the building that houses a Bristol abortion clinic that has attracted international attention since it opened this summer have sued to have the lease terminated, saying they were deceived about the property’s intended use.
Company expansion to create 25 new jobs in Carter County
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A $3.7 million investment to expand General Machine and Tool Company, Inc. in Carter County will create dozens of new jobs, the company and Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced Tuesday. A release from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development states that the company’s investment will “expand manufacturing operations […]
wjhl.com
Bristol, Va. firefighters & VDOT train to clear interstate accidents
Bristol, Va. firefighters & VDOT train to clear interstate accidents. Bristol, Va. firefighters & VDOT train to clear interstate …. Bristol, Va. firefighters & VDOT train to clear interstate accidents. Carter County Jail certified by state board. Carter County Jail certified by state board. Hotels with Heart campaign collects donations...
Mountain Youth Academy: Staff injured after 6 youths start riot
The Johnson County Sheriff's Office previously confirmed that deputies had responded to a riot Sunday at the Mountain Youth Academy that had resulted in significant property damage. The sheriff's office stated a group of juveniles had led the riot and were detained until a hearing could be held.
Crumbl Cookies coming to Bristol, VA
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A famous dessert business is expanding in the Tri-Cities, according to Bristol, Virginia officials. Bristol, VA mayor Anthony Farnum shared in a Facebook post that a new Crumbl Cookies location will open next to El Patio near Interstate 81’s Exit 7. In Farnum’s post, a photo shows promotional material pasted to […]
New restaurant opening in Lebanon, Virginia
LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) — The Old Mill transformed into Lebanon’s newest eatery: Curklin’s. This full-service restaurant will dish out an array of food, including steak, pasta, chicken and more. Sides include loaded sweet potato fries, fire-roasted corn and pulled pork stuffed potato — to name a few. The Lebanon location marks the restaurant’s second venture […]
Washington Co., Virginia authorities share new details on ‘Catfish Killer’ home search
Washington County, Virginia deputies searched the home of Austin Lee Edwards — the alleged killer of three members of a family in California — on Nov. 25, and officials say the action was ordered after they were contacted by Riverside California Police Department investigators.
Criminal justice expert says deputies justified in Edwards home search
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A criminal justice expert said Tuesday that Washington County, Virginia deputies were justified in the emergency search of the home of Austin Lee Edwards, a a deputy accused of a triple homicide in California. Edwards is accused of catfishing a teenage girl in Riverside, California before traveling there and killing […]
artsknoxville.com
Knoxville Gay Men’s Chorus Offers ‘Rebel Without a Claus’ – and a Major Announcement
Knoxville Gay Men’s Chorus: Rebel Without a Claus. Saturday, December 17, 3:00 & 7:30 PM, Bijou Theatre in Knoxville. Sunday, December 18, 4:00 PM, ETSU’s Martin Center for the Performing Arts in Johnson City. Mysteries abound this year for the Knoxville Gay Men’s Chorus—both on and offstage....
Johnson City Press
Christmas for Children event provides Christmas for Hawkins County kids
ROGERSVILLE — The Christmas for Children parties put on by Of One Accord Ministries, local churches and visiting churches will provide Christmas gifts to approximately 1,500 kids in Hawkins County this holiday season. Christmas for Children will hold 37 Christmas parties this year, with 11 hosted by visiting groups.
WVNT-TV
Virginia woman indicted for murder and elder abuse
CEDAR BLUFF, VA (WVNS) — According to information from Tazewell County Commonwealth Attorney, J. Christopher Plaster, a Cedar Bluff woman was indicted for one count of felony murder and one count of abuse and neglect of a vulnerable adult that resulted in death. According to the information provided, Christine...
wcyb.com
Pins & Friends duckpin bowling alley now open on State Street
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A new duckpin bowling alley and restaurant has officially launched in Bristol. Pins & Friends is located at 700 State Street across from the Cameo Theatre. Co-owner Chip Zimmerman said he and his partner have working on the project for 3 years, and are excited...
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Johnson City
I am sure you are finding for the pretty hospital sorted list in the Johnson City area? You’ll know in this post a sorted list of the pretty hospital in the Johnson City area. Also, a directional link from your house, with Website Link details, Support Line, direction, approximate...
Audit: Tennessee must curb Eastman plant’s emissions
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nine years after the EPA first found Tennessee’s Eastman Chemical Company was polluting the air with unsafe levels of sulfur dioxide from its coal-burning power plants, the state is still working to bring the company into compliance with national air quality standards. That’s according...
Sheriff: Juvenile-led riot at Mountain Youth Academy leads to ‘significant damage’
A Sunday riot at Mountain Youth Academy led to significant damage at the facility, according to Johnson County authorities.
k105.com
Eastern Ky. hospital fined over $4 million after 60,000 pills stolen over 2 years
An eastern Kentucky hospital has been fined over $4 million for violating federal recordkeeping laws which allowed approximately 60,000 pills, including hydrocodone and oxycodone, to be stolen from the hospital and distributed in Pike and surrounding counties. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky announced that Pikeville...
Worker died at Cardinal Glass in Church Hill Wednesday morning, spokesperson says
An employee of a subcontractor at the Cardinal Glass facility in Church Hill died Wednesday morning, according to a spokesperson.
VOTE: Best Steak in the Tri-Cities
This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a viewer-driven segment of News Channel 11’s community coverage. Nominees are written in, and winners are chosen by popular vote. (WJHL) – We’re one step closer to crowning the best steak in the Tri-Cities, but we need your help to do so. After hundreds of nominations, these finalists […]
