Norton, VA

cardinalnews.org

Pitch contest winners announced in Bristol; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Five companies have been named winners of the Southwest Virginia Regional Bristol Casino Pitch Contest sponsored by Virginia Community Capital and the Hard Rock Casino Bristol. The five winners received $10,000...
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Kingsport BOE signs off on $20 million dome renovation plan

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — The Kingsport Board of Education approved a design for the planned renovation of the Buck Van Huss Dome and the timeline for a superintendent search at a meeting Tuesday. The board voted unanimously to approve a roughly $20 million dollar plan to install a steel roof beneath the existing wood. They also […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Company expansion to create 25 new jobs in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A $3.7 million investment to expand General Machine and Tool Company, Inc. in Carter County will create dozens of new jobs, the company and Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced Tuesday. A release from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development states that the company’s investment will “expand manufacturing operations […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Bristol, Va. firefighters & VDOT train to clear interstate accidents

Bristol, Va. firefighters & VDOT train to clear interstate accidents. Bristol, Va. firefighters & VDOT train to clear interstate …. Bristol, Va. firefighters & VDOT train to clear interstate accidents. Carter County Jail certified by state board. Carter County Jail certified by state board. Hotels with Heart campaign collects donations...
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Crumbl Cookies coming to Bristol, VA

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A famous dessert business is expanding in the Tri-Cities, according to Bristol, Virginia officials. Bristol, VA mayor Anthony Farnum shared in a Facebook post that a new Crumbl Cookies location will open next to El Patio near Interstate 81’s Exit 7. In Farnum’s post, a photo shows promotional material pasted to […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

New restaurant opening in Lebanon, Virginia

LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) — The Old Mill transformed into Lebanon’s newest eatery: Curklin’s. This full-service restaurant will dish out an array of food, including steak, pasta, chicken and more. Sides include loaded sweet potato fries, fire-roasted corn and pulled pork stuffed potato — to name a few. The Lebanon location marks the restaurant’s second venture […]
LEBANON, VA
Johnson City Press

Christmas for Children event provides Christmas for Hawkins County kids

ROGERSVILLE — The Christmas for Children parties put on by Of One Accord Ministries, local churches and visiting churches will provide Christmas gifts to approximately 1,500 kids in Hawkins County this holiday season. Christmas for Children will hold 37 Christmas parties this year, with 11 hosted by visiting groups.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WVNT-TV

Virginia woman indicted for murder and elder abuse

CEDAR BLUFF, VA (WVNS) — According to information from Tazewell County Commonwealth Attorney, J. Christopher Plaster, a Cedar Bluff woman was indicted for one count of felony murder and one count of abuse and neglect of a vulnerable adult that resulted in death. According to the information provided, Christine...
CEDAR BLUFF, VA
wcyb.com

Pins & Friends duckpin bowling alley now open on State Street

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A new duckpin bowling alley and restaurant has officially launched in Bristol. Pins & Friends is located at 700 State Street across from the Cameo Theatre. Co-owner Chip Zimmerman said he and his partner have working on the project for 3 years, and are excited...
BRISTOL, TN
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Johnson City

I am sure you are finding for the pretty hospital sorted list in the Johnson City area? You’ll know in this post a sorted list of the pretty hospital in the Johnson City area. Also, a directional link from your house, with Website Link details, Support Line, direction, approximate...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
k105.com

Eastern Ky. hospital fined over $4 million after 60,000 pills stolen over 2 years

An eastern Kentucky hospital has been fined over $4 million for violating federal recordkeeping laws which allowed approximately 60,000 pills, including hydrocodone and oxycodone, to be stolen from the hospital and distributed in Pike and surrounding counties. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky announced that Pikeville...
PIKEVILLE, KY
WJHL

VOTE: Best Steak in the Tri-Cities

This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a viewer-driven segment of News Channel 11’s community coverage. Nominees are written in, and winners are chosen by popular vote. (WJHL) – We’re one step closer to crowning the best steak in the Tri-Cities, but we need your help to do so. After hundreds of nominations, these finalists […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN

