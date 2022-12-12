Read full article on original website
Small operation has big impact on Central Arkansas Toys for Tots
Little Rock (KATV) — This is the 75th year for Toys for Tots. In Little Rock, among the heaping boxes of toys, long-time volunteer Renee is hard at work sorting. "I've been doing toys for tots since I was 21. I'm 50,” she said. While you'd think the...
Watson Chapel staff protest for higher pay, better pay schedule
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — For Watson Chapel School District dyslexia interventionist Rosalind Robinson, teaching is a passion for life. "I love what I do," Robinson said. "I love working with the kids. I love working with the teachers." But life comes with trials and tribulations, something she's currently seeing...
UCA's Women's Leadership Network announces 2023 Leadership Academy
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Women’s Leadership Network at the University of Central Arkansas announced Wednesday the 2023 Class of the Women’s Leadership Academy. According to a news release, the Women’s Leadership Academy is dedicated to empowering, enriching, and embracing women in our region, facilitating their leadership development.
Tiny home village for homeless to be built in Pulaski County
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — We are continuing the conversation on the homeless problem in central Arkansas. Just over a week ago, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced the removal of homeless camps near Little Rock and North Little Rock interstates. With overcrowded shelters, there aren't a lot of options...
Summer Salutatorian Ryan Davis Preparing for Life of Service
Ryan R. Davis, a native of Little Rock, Ark., graduated in the summer of 2022 as the salutatorian with a 3.75 GPA. While a student in the School of Communication, the broadcast journalism major spent time reporting on high profile local stories such as interviewing victims of the Travis Scott Astroworld incident and the family of George Floyd during the football stadium dedication at Jack Yates High School where Floyd graduated.
Deplorable conditions at Villas on Sixty Fifth Apartments in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Residents of a Little Rock apartment complex say their complaints to management about horrible conditions and needed repairs are not being addressed. The Villas on Sixty Fifth Apartments, formerly known as the Spanish Jon's Apartments, has no shortage of issues. Some apartments are abandoned, doors...
North Little Rock mother pleads for help after landlord won't assist with $700 water bill
North Little Rock (KATV) — A North Little Rock woman is asking for help with the problems she's facing after receiving a $700 water bill that her landlord refuses to pay. Brandy Trice told KATV some of the issues she's dealing with include cracks in the ceiling, multiple leaks around the home, and she can't turn on central air or heat.
First NLR Church serves community through 'Week of Giving'
Little Rock (KATV) — First NLR ministries is hosting their first "Week of Giving" to serve the community this holiday season. Over 1,000 volunteers have been enlisted to help in First NLR pour back into the community for starting today through next Sunday, December 18th. “We’ve been doing outreach...
'First in Arkansas': UAMS, first to use new liver transplant technology in recent surgery
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — For the first time in the state of Arkansas, a liver transplant was recently performed at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences that used groundbreaking technology that preserves donor's livers and keeps them viable for an extended period of time. The new technology helped...
One left dead after a shooting on South University in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A shooting that took place Tuesday night on South University Avenue in Little Rock left one dead. The city of Little Rock posted an update on Wednesday and said that the Southwest Patrol Officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded at 8:24 p.m. to the 4800 block of South University.
NLRPD to promote African American officer to rank of Captain for the first time
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — In a historic first for the law enforcement agency, the North Little Rock Police Department will promote an African American officer to the rank of Captain. The NLRPD will promote Lieutenant Ron Messer to the rank of Captain and officer Jhailan Rathey to the rank...
Conway School Board recommends changing public comment from five to three minutes
CONWAY (KATV) — The Conway school board met on Tuesday night to discuss a variety of things, one of the agenda items focused on how to give the public an opportunity while continuing to take care of the business at hand. The meeting was held at the administration building...
Unsanitary conditions causing health issues, Little Rock apartment tenants say
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Tenants of a Little Rock apartment complex say that unsanitary living conditions are affecting their health. Yesterday, residents OF Villas on Sixty Fifth Apartments told us that their complaints to management about horrible living conditions are not being addressed. Abandoned apartments--full of garbage and pests--are...
Say McIntosh Black Santa Christmas toy drive takes place in North Little Rock
A holiday tradition going back 60-years was held Saturday afternoon in North Little Rock.
Gotta Have-It Gifts from Tech Lifestyle Expert Stephanie Humphrey
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Tech Lifestyle Expert Stephanie Humphrey, shares a few great tech gift ideas for those on your Christmas list!. For more information, click here.
Two Little Rock clinic locations offering free COVID and Flu vaccines
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care, the Arkansas Department of Health, and the Mexican Consulate have come together to offer free COVID and flu vaccinations in Little Rock. According to the AFMA, River City Ministry Medical on 1021 E. Washington Ave is one of the...
Mulberry officer on paid leave for violent arrest given certificate of appreciation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Mulberry police officer under investigation over a violent arrest attended the city Christmas party Monday night and was given a certificate by the mayor, our content partner 40/29 News reported. Officer Thell Riddle was placed on paid suspension earlier this year because of his...
Garland County Sheriff's Office announces 'Twelve Days of Safety' campaign
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As the festive holiday season continues the Garland County Sheriff's Office announces its 'Twelve Days of Safety' campaign. The sheriff's office wants to make sure your holiday season stays merry and bright by using the campaign and through this campaign, the public will be provided with safety tips that help keep them as well as their property safe.
The 85 South Show bringing their 'roasting skills' to North Little rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The 85 South Show will be in North Little Rock at Simmons Bank Area on Oct. 8, 2023, as a part of their national tour that runs through December 2023. The 85 South Show, produced by 85 South Media, unites three of America's funniest, most talented, and most fearless comedians. With over two million subscribers on YouTube, over half a billion independent views, and 150,000+ live show tickets sold, the 85 South Show has completely changed the comedy industry.
'People Trust' to gift cash deposit to 100 new customers during grand opening Wednesday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas's first minority-owned financial institution, People Trust Credit Union, will host a grand opening for its first location on Wednesday. The credit union is an accredited, full-service credit union with a focus on restoring access to banking for underbanked and underserved individuals in central Arkansas.
