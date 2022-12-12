ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

THV11

Watson Chapel staff protest for higher pay, better pay schedule

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — For Watson Chapel School District dyslexia interventionist Rosalind Robinson, teaching is a passion for life. "I love what I do," Robinson said. "I love working with the kids. I love working with the teachers." But life comes with trials and tribulations, something she's currently seeing...
PINE BLUFF, AR
KATV

UCA's Women's Leadership Network announces 2023 Leadership Academy

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Women’s Leadership Network at the University of Central Arkansas announced Wednesday the 2023 Class of the Women’s Leadership Academy. According to a news release, the Women’s Leadership Academy is dedicated to empowering, enriching, and embracing women in our region, facilitating their leadership development.
CONWAY, AR
THV11

Tiny home village for homeless to be built in Pulaski County

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — We are continuing the conversation on the homeless problem in central Arkansas. Just over a week ago, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced the removal of homeless camps near Little Rock and North Little Rock interstates. With overcrowded shelters, there aren't a lot of options...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
tsu.edu

Summer Salutatorian Ryan Davis Preparing for Life of Service

Ryan R. Davis, a native of Little Rock, Ark., graduated in the summer of 2022 as the salutatorian with a 3.75 GPA. While a student in the School of Communication, the broadcast journalism major spent time reporting on high profile local stories such as interviewing victims of the Travis Scott Astroworld incident and the family of George Floyd during the football stadium dedication at Jack Yates High School where Floyd graduated.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Deplorable conditions at Villas on Sixty Fifth Apartments in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Residents of a Little Rock apartment complex say their complaints to management about horrible conditions and needed repairs are not being addressed. The Villas on Sixty Fifth Apartments, formerly known as the Spanish Jon's Apartments, has no shortage of issues. Some apartments are abandoned, doors...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

First NLR Church serves community through 'Week of Giving'

Little Rock (KATV) — First NLR ministries is hosting their first "Week of Giving" to serve the community this holiday season. Over 1,000 volunteers have been enlisted to help in First NLR pour back into the community for starting today through next Sunday, December 18th. “We’ve been doing outreach...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

One left dead after a shooting on South University in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A shooting that took place Tuesday night on South University Avenue in Little Rock left one dead. The city of Little Rock posted an update on Wednesday and said that the Southwest Patrol Officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded at 8:24 p.m. to the 4800 block of South University.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Unsanitary conditions causing health issues, Little Rock apartment tenants say

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Tenants of a Little Rock apartment complex say that unsanitary living conditions are affecting their health. Yesterday, residents OF Villas on Sixty Fifth Apartments told us that their complaints to management about horrible living conditions are not being addressed. Abandoned apartments--full of garbage and pests--are...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Garland County Sheriff's Office announces 'Twelve Days of Safety' campaign

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As the festive holiday season continues the Garland County Sheriff's Office announces its 'Twelve Days of Safety' campaign. The sheriff's office wants to make sure your holiday season stays merry and bright by using the campaign and through this campaign, the public will be provided with safety tips that help keep them as well as their property safe.
GARLAND COUNTY, AR
KATV

The 85 South Show bringing their 'roasting skills' to North Little rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The 85 South Show will be in North Little Rock at Simmons Bank Area on Oct. 8, 2023, as a part of their national tour that runs through December 2023. The 85 South Show, produced by 85 South Media, unites three of America's funniest, most talented, and most fearless comedians. With over two million subscribers on YouTube, over half a billion independent views, and 150,000+ live show tickets sold, the 85 South Show has completely changed the comedy industry.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR

