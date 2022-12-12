Read full article on original website
readthereporter.com
Hamilton County conducting water availability study
Hamilton County is currently conducting a water availability study that will produce new information about how water moves to wells and streams in the area. The county plans to use the findings from the study to make strategic decisions moving forward. One of the more unique aspects of the study...
readthereporter.com
Nick Gomillion announces run for Noblesville Common Council
Sixteen-year resident Nick Gomillion has announced his plans to run for Noblesville Common Council At-Large in 2023. After serving as vice president of his homeowners’ association and volunteering at several local non-profits addressing hunger, adolescent support, and jobs for veterans, Gomillion says he has decided it’s time to get involved in the leadership of this community that he loves.
readthereporter.com
Hamilton County Bicentennial 2023 events calendar released online
The Hamilton County Bicentennial Commission has announced the official 2023 Bicentennial event lineup. Upwards of 45 one-of-a-kind events funded by the Bicentennial’s grant program are set to take place over 12 festive months to celebrate the county’s 200th anniversary. In addition, a traveling exhibit will be available to the public at more than 25 locations around the county.
readthereporter.com
Westfield Washington Schools CFO Brian Tomamichel announces run for City Council
Westfield Washington Schools (WWS) Assistant Superintendent and Chief Financial Officer Brian Tomamichel announced Wednesday his intent to run for Westfield City Council. Tomamichel has worked for WWS for over five years and is the recent recipient of IBJ’s CFO of the Year award announced last week. Tomamichel will run for one of two at-large seats on the City Council in the Republican primary in May 2023.
readthereporter.com
Seven nonprofits each awarded $10,000 as 2022 Arago Honors recipients
Program of the Meridian Foundation celebrates innovation in Indy-area nonprofit community. Indianapolis-based Meridian Foundation announced Monday that seven nonprofits have been named 2022 Arago Honor recipients. The program awards $10,000 in unrestricted funds to nonprofits that demonstrate their innovative practices, large or small, are leading to significant community change. Honorees...
Community Hospital patient looking for her 'guardian angel'
An Indiana couple is trying to find a woman who rushed to help them inside Community Heart and Vascular Hospital.
Heart Broken: Patients claim Indiana heart doctor subjected them to unnecessary cardiac procedures
Lawyers for the longtime cardiologist told 13News the doctor provides his patients with quality care. However, several former patients are now alleging malpractice. John Pflum says he is grateful to be alive, but he admits there were many days he did not feel that way. The 70-year-old retired hospital worker...
Downtown Olly's, LGBTQ venue of the year, closes for team safety training
After the recent attack at Club Q in Colorado Springs, General Manager Adam Goble said they can't just sit back and hope for change. It's time to learn best practices in case of a worst-case scenario.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville’s Abigail Pittman earns full-ride scholarship
Noblesville High School senior Abigail Pittman and her family were surprised to learn that she won the prestigious Lilly Endowment scholarship, which provides a four-year, full-ride scholarship to any college or university in Indiana. She is the daughter of Julie and Craig Pittman and plans to study environmental science and urban planning. She is still deciding where she will attend college.
Tipton factory pays $7,000 fine for "serious" violation
A Tipton County company has been fined $7,000 for a “serious” violation following a workplace death.
Court docs: Marine was going nearly 80 mph before Lawrence crash that killed Fishers teacher and her husband
INDIANAPOLIS – A Marine was going nearly 80 mph in a 40 mph zone before his government-issued car slammed into a vehicle carrying a Fishers kindergarten teacher and her husband in July 2022, police say. Jaime Heredia Jr., 30, is now charged with two counts of reckless homicide in connection with the crash that killed […]
WISH-TV
Franciscan Health closes waiting rooms at Indy-area hospitals
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Franciscan Health announced updated visitor restrictions on Wednesday as the hospital network continues to deal with a surge in cases of the flu, COVID-19, and RSV. Waiting rooms at Franciscan hospitals in Indianapolis, Carmel, and Mooresville are temporarily closed. “Visitors should take this into consideration and...
inkfreenews.com
Maple Leaf Farms Crowned With Coolest Thing Made In Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — At the first Best IN Manufacturing luncheon today, Wednesday, Dec. 14, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce celebrated that thriving industry by honoring the makers who have risen to the top in the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana competition and Indiana’s Best Places to Work in Manufacturing program.
HerMD, minority female-founded healthcare opening in Indy
HerMD, minority female-founded health care organization will open its first location in Indiana at Carmel City Center on Jan. 19, 2023.
Indianapolis woman hopes renewed look at Baumeister case brings clues in son's 1993 disappearance
INDIANAPOLIS — In a world where just about everyone has a cell phone these days, Sharon Livingston also holds onto the wired telephone line she's had in her west Indianapolis home for close to 40 years. It's not because Sharon ever uses it to make any calls, but because...
Current Publishing
Noblesville OKs EDA for joint replacement center
City leaders in Noblesville have approved an economic development agreement with a joint replacement center that will be at Innovation Mile. Indiana Joint Replacement Institute plans to build a 35,000-square-foot ambulatory surgery center and medical office building dedicated to hip and knee joint replacements as part of a $28 million investment. The facility will be constructed on 6.5 acres currently owned by the city at the southeast corner of Olio Road.
DNR: Man cited for shooting, killing bobcat in Owen County
OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Putnam County man was preliminarily charged after Indiana conservation officers say he killed a bobcat. According to Indiana DNR law enforcement, someone called into the DNR’s tip line, saying they had seen a man shoot at two bobcats in Owen County. After an investigation, DNR said the man killed one […]
10 years later: Remembering Sherese Bingham
Who killed Sherese Bingham? It’s a question Indiana State Police is still trying to answer 10 years after her murder.
readthereporter.com
Salvation Army of Central Indiana kicks off five-day Angel Tree distribution
5,000 local children to receive Christmas gifts through annual program. Tuesday was the first of five distribution days for The Salvation Army’s expansive Angel Tree program, which will serve around 5,000 children from across central Indiana this Christmas. Distribution space through Friday has been generously donated by the Angel...
YAHOO!
One teen fatally shot, another detained by Muncie police
MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old male. Delaware County emergency dispatchers received a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of West Stirling Drive, on the city's north side, at 12:32 a.m. Monday. City police and emergency medical personnel from the...
