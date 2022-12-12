Westfield Washington Schools (WWS) Assistant Superintendent and Chief Financial Officer Brian Tomamichel announced Wednesday his intent to run for Westfield City Council. Tomamichel has worked for WWS for over five years and is the recent recipient of IBJ’s CFO of the Year award announced last week. Tomamichel will run for one of two at-large seats on the City Council in the Republican primary in May 2023.

WESTFIELD, IN ・ 15 HOURS AGO