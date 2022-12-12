ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Week 14 Sunday Night NFL Recap: Dolphins, Giants and Jets seasons slipping away, Brock Purdy's 49ers blow out Buccaneers and Vikings finally catch an L

By Charles Robinson,Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports
KOKI FOX 23
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KOKI FOX 23

NFL considers rule changes for hits on defenseless players, roughing the passer

IRVING, Texas — At the NFL's winter meetings in Texas on Wednesday, a proposal was thrown out about, well, throwing a player out. Team representatives asked the league office to prioritize exploration of policy updates regarding consequences for hits on a defenseless player. Two key possibilities: automatic disqualification and review.
TEXAS STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Fantasy Football Week 15: Defense rankings

The fantasy football defense — aka, D/ST — position, like kickers often are, sometimes is overlooked during both draft and in-season. Some draft a team that is known for turnovers, others draft a team known for limiting points. Others still might select a team with a star kick and/or punt returner who's a threat to score anytime he gets a chance.
KANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

Eagles belt holiday hits on 'Philly Special Christmas' album

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The burly, bearded men belting out holiday classics have made the night before Christmas more than just a time this year to watch the Philadelphia Eagles try and slay the competition. Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce and Jordan Mailata -- with a little assist from some melodic teammates -- have made a season already pretty jolly in Philly a bit more sweet-sounding with the release of their Christmas album, “A Philly Special Christmas.” Yes, the album title is an ode to Old Saint Nick, in this case former QB Nick Foles and the trick play that helped the Eagles win their only Super Bowl in the 2017 season. The trio of Eagles offensive lineman can sing about as well as they can pass protect -- Johnson might not even let Santa Claus down the chimney as he holds the record for most consecutive games without allowing a sack -- and an All-Star cast of musicians was assembled to record the album.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy