Week 14 Sunday Night NFL Recap: Dolphins, Giants and Jets seasons slipping away, Brock Purdy's 49ers blow out Buccaneers and Vikings finally catch an L

Drew Brees Named Assistant Coach by Purdue for Citrus Bowl
The 13-time Pro Bowler will help in preparing the team for their bowl game matchup as well as coach
Kyler Murray is out for the season, the NFC South is embarrassing & should OBJ skip regular season games before signing?
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Charles Robinson & Charles McDonald are coming at you with a fresh episode following a busy week of storylines as we near the end of the NFL regular season. Pain strikes in Phoenix as the Arizona Cardinals quarterback, Kyler Murray has...
Robert Griffin III apologizes after using racial pejorative on ESPN during 'Monday Night Countdown'
ESPN football analyst Robert Griffin III apologized late Monday night after using a racial pejorative during "Monday Night Countdown." Griffin said he meant to use a different word. The incident occurred as the "Monday Night Countdown" crew discussed Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' success this season. Griffin was trying to...
NFL considers rule changes for hits on defenseless players, roughing the passer
IRVING, Texas — At the NFL's winter meetings in Texas on Wednesday, a proposal was thrown out about, well, throwing a player out. Team representatives asked the league office to prioritize exploration of policy updates regarding consequences for hits on a defenseless player. Two key possibilities: automatic disqualification and review.
Cardinals GM Steve Keim reportedly taking indefinite leave of absence from team due to health issues
Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team due to health-related issues, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Keim's duties will reportedly be handled by vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris and vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson while he's away.
Fantasy Football Week 15: Defense rankings
The fantasy football defense — aka, D/ST — position, like kickers often are, sometimes is overlooked during both draft and in-season. Some draft a team that is known for turnovers, others draft a team known for limiting points. Others still might select a team with a star kick and/or punt returner who's a threat to score anytime he gets a chance.
Marcus Mariota will undergo knee surgery, be placed on Injured Reserve after being benched for Desmond Ridder
The Atlanta Falcons benched Marcus Mariota on Monday, and now his season is likely over. Mariota will undergo knee surgery and be placed on Injured Reserve, Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday. Smith mentioned that possibility Monday, telling reporters Mariota might be placed on Injured Reserve with a knee injury....
Eagles belt holiday hits on 'Philly Special Christmas' album
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The burly, bearded men belting out holiday classics have made the night before Christmas more than just a time this year to watch the Philadelphia Eagles try and slay the competition. Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce and Jordan Mailata -- with a little assist from some melodic teammates -- have made a season already pretty jolly in Philly a bit more sweet-sounding with the release of their Christmas album, “A Philly Special Christmas.” Yes, the album title is an ode to Old Saint Nick, in this case former QB Nick Foles and the trick play that helped the Eagles win their only Super Bowl in the 2017 season. The trio of Eagles offensive lineman can sing about as well as they can pass protect -- Johnson might not even let Santa Claus down the chimney as he holds the record for most consecutive games without allowing a sack -- and an All-Star cast of musicians was assembled to record the album.
