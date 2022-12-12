ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (eleven, sixteen, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-three) (two, four, six, seventeen, twenty; Lucky Ball: five) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 429,000,000. Pick 3 Day. 7-5-7, Fireball: 3. (seven, five, seven; Fireball: three) Pick 3 Evening. People are also reading…. 8-2-2, Fireball: 5.
NC turns to Chip Lindsey to lead high-scoring offense

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina has hired Chip Lindsey from Central Florida as its new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. The school announced the hiring Thursday, a week after Phil Longo said he would leave the Tar Heels to join the staff at Wisconsin along with offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr.
