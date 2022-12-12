Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Indianapolis organization is giving away millionsAsh JurbergIndianapolis, IN
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
Long John Silver’s Restaurant Permanently Closes - 45 Year Old Location ShuttersTy D.Kokomo, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
readthereporter.com
Laurie M. Coppess
Laurie M. Coppess, 57, Noblesville, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Riverview Health in Noblesville. She was born on March 18, 1965, to Michael and Brenda (Corrigan) Coppess in Noblesville. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her sons and daughter, Ashley Foust, Jacob Forrer and...
readthereporter.com
Nick Gomillion announces run for Noblesville Common Council
Sixteen-year resident Nick Gomillion has announced his plans to run for Noblesville Common Council At-Large in 2023. After serving as vice president of his homeowners’ association and volunteering at several local non-profits addressing hunger, adolescent support, and jobs for veterans, Gomillion says he has decided it’s time to get involved in the leadership of this community that he loves.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville’s Reis Sjoholm commits to University of Toledo
Noblesville’s Reis Sjoholm has committed to play softball at the University of Toledo. (Front row, from left) Taylor Sjoholm, Reis Sjoholm, and April Sjoholm. (Back row, from left) Noblesville softball assistant coach Jen Thompson and Noblesville softball head coach Deke Bullard.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville volunteers send Christmas joy to children overseas
Noblesville-area volunteers are celebrating the collection of gift-filled shoeboxes that will send a message to children around the world: God loves you, and you’re not forgotten!. Although drop-off locations have closed, there is still time to share hope and love...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville students donate over 300 toys to NFD drive
Noblesville Schools students have big hearts for their community. The Noblesville High School Sociology Club donated over 300 toys to the Noblesville Fire Department’s 45th annual holiday toy drive.
readthereporter.com
White Chapel Church in Carmel invites you to live Nativity display
White Chapel Church, 5155 E. 116th St., Carmel, invites you to its live Nativity to be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17 and again on Christmas Eve. There will also be a petting zoo, hot drinks, and the singing of Christmas hymns. Following the live Nativity on Dec. 24, the Christmas Eve service will begin at 6 p.m. Learn more at WhiteChapelCarmel.com.
readthereporter.com
Santa Claus came to town!
The Main Elf himself came to visit youngsters this past Sunday at Thistle & Thyme Home Store, 29 S. Ninth St., Noblesville. The children brought their letters and handed them directly to Santa, and he even read them on the spot. Joining Mr. Claus was his friend Timothy J. Ingersoll, an animator at DreamWorks and Disney. While there, Ingersoll drew caricatures of the kids with Santa Claus.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville’s Abigail Pittman earns full-ride scholarship
Noblesville High School senior Abigail Pittman and her family were surprised to learn that she won the prestigious Lilly Endowment scholarship, which provides a four-year, full-ride scholarship to any college or university in Indiana. She is the daughter of Julie and Craig Pittman and plans to study environmental science and urban planning. She is still deciding where she will attend college.
readthereporter.com
Seven nonprofits each awarded $10,000 as 2022 Arago Honors recipients
Program of the Meridian Foundation celebrates innovation in Indy-area nonprofit community. Indianapolis-based Meridian Foundation announced Monday that seven nonprofits have been named 2022 Arago Honor recipients. The program awards $10,000 in unrestricted funds to nonprofits that demonstrate their innovative practices, large or small, are leading to significant community change. Honorees...
readthereporter.com
Girls basketball roundup
Noblesville put on a show in the Hoosier Gym in Knightstown Monday, beating Oakton (Va.) 65-44. The Class 4A No. 8 Millers got off to a good start, leading 17-7 after one quarter. Oakton cut that lead to 30-24 by halftime, but Noblesville used a strong third period to pull away, leading 48-32 after three periods.
readthereporter.com
Salvation Army of Central Indiana kicks off five-day Angel Tree distribution
5,000 local children to receive Christmas gifts through annual program. Tuesday was the first of five distribution days for The Salvation Army’s expansive Angel Tree program, which will serve around 5,000 children from across central Indiana this Christmas. Distribution space through Friday has been generously donated by the Angel...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville Lions collect for Salvation Army
The Noblesville Lions on Dec. 10 collected donations for the Salvation Army at Walmart. Supporting the Salvation Army has been a Lion activity for the past few years. The Noblesville Noon Kiwanis worked the morning hours, and the Lions worked the afternoon hours. (From left) Susie Long, Lions Steve Shaw, Jen Carr, Dale Unger, and George Long.
readthereporter.com
Hamilton County Bicentennial 2023 events calendar released online
The Hamilton County Bicentennial Commission has announced the official 2023 Bicentennial event lineup. Upwards of 45 one-of-a-kind events funded by the Bicentennial’s grant program are set to take place over 12 festive months to celebrate the county’s 200th anniversary. In addition, a traveling exhibit will be available to the public at more than 25 locations around the county.
readthereporter.com
Blackhawks ground Golden Eagles
Sheridan won an all-county wrestling dual meet with Guerin Catholic 45-21 on Tuesday. The Blackhawks won four of their matches by pin, with Trai Fitzgerald (at 132 pounds), Zach Bales (at 170), Peyton Cross (at 220) and Owen Whitlow (at 106) all getting falls. Ryker Ream took the 160-pound bout by decision.
readthereporter.com
World-renowned Italian classical pianist to perform in Carmel to celebrate new Sister Cities relationship with Cortona, Italy
The Rotary Club of Carmel in conjunction with the City of Carmel and the Carmel-Cortona Sister City Committee will present an event to celebrate the launch of Carmel’s Sister City relationship with Cortona, Italy, by bringing a taste of Cortona – music, food and wine – to Carmel in February 2023.
readthereporter.com
Carmel celebrates its Sister Cities with unique Christmas tree display
Celebrate the culture and holidays of Carmel’s Sister Cities with a special display of holiday trees and information about traditions in Japan, China, Latvia and Italy. The trees are located at the Gazebo on the lawn of Carmel City Hall and will remain there throughout the holiday season. The...
readthereporter.com
Westfield Washington Schools CFO Brian Tomamichel announces run for City Council
Westfield Washington Schools (WWS) Assistant Superintendent and Chief Financial Officer Brian Tomamichel announced Wednesday his intent to run for Westfield City Council. Tomamichel has worked for WWS for over five years and is the recent recipient of IBJ’s CFO of the Year award announced last week. Tomamichel will run for one of two at-large seats on the City Council in the Republican primary in May 2023.
readthereporter.com
Patton: term limits are what’s right for the people
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
readthereporter.com
Sheridan girls fall to Tipton, looking ahead to Friday matchup against Eastern
SHERIDAN – The Sheridan girls basketball team hosted Tipton Wednesday for a game that Blackhawks coach Jaidlin Bradshaw agreed could be called a “lesson game.”. That’s not a bad thing. Although the Blue Devils won 53-44, Sheridan held its own against a program that is a consistent winner, and this year features a 6-3 player in Ashlee Schram and three more 5-10 players.
readthereporter.com
Hamilton County conducting water availability study
Hamilton County is currently conducting a water availability study that will produce new information about how water moves to wells and streams in the area. The county plans to use the findings from the study to make strategic decisions moving forward. One of the more unique aspects of the study...
Comments / 0