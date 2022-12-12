The Main Elf himself came to visit youngsters this past Sunday at Thistle & Thyme Home Store, 29 S. Ninth St., Noblesville. The children brought their letters and handed them directly to Santa, and he even read them on the spot. Joining Mr. Claus was his friend Timothy J. Ingersoll, an animator at DreamWorks and Disney. While there, Ingersoll drew caricatures of the kids with Santa Claus.

