Daniel Manwaring Named IMAX China CEO

By Nancy Tartaglione
 3 days ago

IMAX China Holding, Inc and IMAX Corporation have named CAA China veteran Daniel Manwaring as Chief Executive Officer of IMAX China. He succeeds interim CEO Jiande Chen, who will return to his full-time role as Vice Chairman of IMAX China. Manwaring takes over the post from January 9, 2023.

Manwaring most recently led CAA China’s Motion Picture Group, a role in which he helped serve as a bridge to and within the local market, building out opportunities for clients worldwide and forging strong relationships throughout the Chinese film community. The exec has years of experience in working with Chinese filmmakers as well as a deep financial background.

China is a key market for IMAX which has steadily expanded its footprint there, including working on local blockbusters.

Said IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond, “Across his successful, decade-long tenure at CAA, Daniel has proven very adept at fostering blockbuster Chinese filmmaking that connects with audiences — a talent that will serve IMAX well as we strengthen our unique position at the center of the entertainment ecosystem in China. Daniel’s expertise, creativity, and years of working with Chinese filmmakers, the China Film Bureau, and top film finance and distribution companies will be deeply valuable to IMAX China as we look to grow our industry leadership in this powerful cinema market.”

Commented Manwaring, “As a long-time believer in the power of movies and the irreplaceable magic of the theatrical experience, I am thrilled to join Rich and the team at IMAX China to further expand this great business, foster new opportunities for growth and diversification, and deepen its connection with Chinese consumers.”

Manwaring, who has been based in China since 2006 and is fluent in Mandarin, has been with CAA in China since 2012 and assumed his most recent role in 2018, representing some of the industry’s top filmmakers and leading CAA’s Media Finance in the region. Over the last four years, he’s put together more than a dozen local and Hollywood films for release in Chinese theaters. He also played a key role in architecting financing and distribution entities in the region.

Deadline

