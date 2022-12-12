ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndieWire

IMAX China Names New CEO Just in Time for ‘Avatar 2’ Domination

By Brian Welk
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YjJwD_0jfPOEbY00

Just days before “ Avatar : The Way of Water” opens in China and around the world, IMAX China — which could be in line for a massive boost thanks to James Cameron’s sci-fi epic — has named a new CEO.

Daniel Manwaring, who most recently led CAA China’s Motion Picture Group, will become the new CEO of IMAX China, effective January 9, 2023. He succeeds interim CEO Jiande Chen, who will return to his full-time role as vice chairman of IMAX China.

Manwaring, who has been with CAA since 2012 and became head of the China film group in 2018, has helped serve as a bridge between the local market and film talent around the world, and he’s represented some of China’s top filmmakers and led CAA’s Media Finance in the region. Over the last four years, he’s put together more than a dozen local and Hollywood films for release in Chinese theaters. He also played a key role in architecting financing and distribution entities in the region.

“Across his successful, decade-long tenure at CAA, Daniel has proven very adept at fostering blockbuster Chinese filmmaking that connects with audiences — a talent that will serve IMAX well as we strengthen our unique position at the center of the entertainment ecosystem in China,” said Rich Gelfond , CEO of IMAX. “Daniel’s expertise, creativity, and years of working with Chinese filmmakers, the China Film Bureau, and top film finance and distribution companies will be deeply valuable to IMAX China as we look to grow our industry leadership in this powerful cinema market.”

“As a long-time believer in the power of movies and the irreplaceable magic of the theatrical experience, I am thrilled to join Rich and the team at IMAX China to further expand this great business, foster new opportunities for growth and diversification, and deepen its connection with Chinese consumers,” said Manwaring.

Avatar: The Way of Water ” recently scored a Chinese release date after China snubbed several of Disney’s latest Marvel entries. At a recent conference, Gelfond said that “Avatar” and IMAX “share a synergy” and that pre-sales for the film are at some of IMAX’s highest levels ever, so the expectations are high for its performance in the Chinese market specifically.

In 2010 when the original “Avatar” opened in China, the film topped out at $202.6 million, which was a massive haul considering China only had 5,690 movie screens. Today, it has over 82,000 (with lockdowns still in place, it’s unclear what percentage of those theaters will be operational when the “Avatar” sequel opens). IMAX delivered roughly 30 percent of “Avatar’s” Chinese box office, even though IMAX made up 1 percent of all the screens. And $250 million of the film’s $2.7 billion haul came from IMAX screens, even though there were only 250 million IMAX locations worldwide.

Suffice it to say, “Avatar” greatly accelerated IMAX’s growth domestically and especially in Asian markets. So when “The Way of Water” opens, it will do so on 1,700 IMAX screens across 89 countries.

Manwaring has been based in China since 2006 and is fluent in Mandarin. He received a dual degree in Finance and Chinese from University of Florida, he also has a degree in Chinese from Tsinghua University.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’: How They Shot the Breathtaking Underwater Footage

Underwater director of photography Peter Zuccarini first ingratiated himself to “Avatar: The Way of Water” director James Cameron by finding a straightforward solution to a difficult problem in their first interview. The director and his team had been wrestling with how to shoot performance capture underwater when the bubbles from scuba gear interfered with the markers on the actors’ bodies and faces. “He had been working on all these incredibly interesting technological solutions,” Zuccarini told IndieWire, “but when he explained to me that the actors would be training to do long breath holds so that they could perform underwater I...
IndieWire

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Judge, Dead at 40

Stephen Laurel Boss, better known by his stage name “tWitch,” has died. He was 40 years old. Boss’ wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed the news in a statement given to People: It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be...
ALABAMA STATE
IndieWire

Here’s Why ‘Westworld’ Probably Won’t Be the Last Big HBO Show That Moves to FAST

If David Zaslav knows anything, it’s lean-back, pre-programmed, ad-supported TV channels. So it only makes sense for his Warner Bros. Discovery to go all-in on FAST, otherwise known as free, ad-supported streaming television. Given his recent high-profile scrubbing of HBO Max’s library, most notably with “Westworld,” consider it the method to his madness. Warner Bros. Discovery is going at FAST, well, fast. On the company’s most recent quarterly earnings call, Zaslav said WBD “will be aggressively attacking the AVOD market with our own FAST offering in 2023.” Between that and the pending combination of HBO Max and Discovery+, WBD engineers should...
RadarOnline

Twitter's Former Head Of Trust & Safety Yoel Roth Forced To FLEE Home After Elon Musk Leaks Ex-Employee's PhD Thesis

Twitter's former head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth, was forced to flee his California home this week after Elon Musk leaked the ex-employee’s PhD thesis to the public, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking development comes just weeks after Musk officially took over Twitter in October, and Roth marked Musk’s latest target after the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder previously targeted Dr. Anthony Fauci.According to Daily Mail, Roth, 34, and his 44-year-old partner, Nicholas Madsen, were forced to leave their $1.1 million San Francisco Bay Area home over safety fears after Roth began receiving an influx of threats.The threats reportedly came...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reuters

Canada's First Quantum Minerals misses Panama payments deal deadline

PANAMA CITY, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Panamanian unit of Canada's First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) missed a deadline to finalize a deal with Panama's government that would have increased payments at the miner's flagship copper mine, the company and government said on Thursday.
Decider.com

Is ‘Avatar 2’ Streaming on HBO Max, Disney+ or Netflix?

There are only a couple of more sleeps until you can head back to Pandora. It’s been nearly 13 years since Avatar first hit theaters and James Cameron is finally back with the highly anticipated follow-up to his 2009 film. Avatar: The Way of Water features an all-star cast...
IndieWire

Meet Austin Butler, Who Lost Himself in Finding ‘Elvis’ and Emerged a Star

After his turn as menacing Manson cultist Tex Watson in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Austin Butler was rising fast with Hollywood casting directors. The Broadway community took note of his performance opposite Denzel Washington in the 2018 “The Iceman Cometh.” But no one was prepared for his star power that broke out of Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic “Elvis” (Warner Bros.). Before the movie opened last June, Luhrmann and others were nervous about the younger-audience interest in the King of Rock ‘n Roll, who died in 1977. As it turned out, young moviegoers helped boost the movie to...
IndieWire

Sundance 2023 Movie Deals So Far: Paramount and Netflix Bite First

It won’t hurt that the 2023 Sundance Film Festival will be back in-person in Park City for the first time since 2020, but this year’s fest is swimming with potential sales titles. Starry, English-language movies and those with either big financial backing or big-name executive producers can be found not just on the competition or premieres slates, but also across the World Cinema, NEXT, and Midnight sections. What’s more, the size of the lineup still isn’t quite at pre-pandemic levels, but just about 20 percent of the 99 films premiering at this year’s Sundance have already been pre-sold. While the theatrical...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IndieWire

James Cameron: ‘Avatar 2’ Does Female Empowerment Better than Marvel

From “Aliens” to “Terminator 2,” James Cameron has no shortage of badass female action heroes in his films. And according to the director, Zoe Saldana’s Neytiri in the “Avatar” sequel “The Way of Water” is the most “empowering” one yet — and more empowering than superheroes like Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel — for one simple reason: She’s marching into battle pregnant. In a Variety Directors on Directors interview, Cameron spoke with Robert Rodriguez about his upcoming film, which is set over a decade after the original and sees main characters Neytiri and Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) starting a family while...
IndieWire

AMC Theatres: The Gold Mine, the Dogecoin, and Now the AMC Visa Credit Card

Some people have pictures of Mickey Mouse or Darth Vader on their credit cards. Others show their allegiance to a sports team or hope enough trips to the grocery store will one day provide enough miles to fly somewhere warm. And then there’s real brand loyalty, the kind only happens when you apply for an AMC Theatres credit card. Not content with offering Zoom calls on the largest screen possible or accepting Dogecoin at the concessions stand, AMC Theatres’ latest innovation is a branded credit card with Visa. Launching in early 2023, a press release touts the official AMC Entertainment Visa...
NEVADA STATE
IndieWire

Netflix Cancels ‘Warrior Nun’ After 2 Seasons

“Warrior Nun,” a scrappy action-fantasy series that last month debuted its second season, has been canceled by Netflix, an individual with knowledge of the decision told IndieWire. The series starring Portuguese actress Alba Baptista had in its short run developed a passionate fanbase online, and the show’s second season even spent three weeks on Netflix’s weekly Top 10 list for English-language TV, topping out at No. 5. “Warrior Nun” creator and showrunner Simon Barry tweeted Tuesday that the show would not return on Netflix, sparking the hashtag #SaveWarriorNun to trend on Twitter. I’ve just found out that @netflix will not be renewing...
IndieWire

Netflix’s Non-Linear ‘Kaleidoscope’ Puts a Crime Caper in Your Hands — Watch the Trailer

Netflix has never been shy about putting experimental TV on its platform, as seen with interactive specials like “Bandersnatch.” Now, the streamer is playing with the medium’s episodic format with “Kaleidoscope,” a new anthology series set to premiere New Year’s Day. “Kaleidoscope” is loosely inspired by a real-life story of $70 billion in bonds gone missing in Manhattan during Hurricane Sandy, focusing on a group of thieves as they undergo a multi-decade-long plan to pull off the perfect heist on a seemingly unbreakable vault. The first season features eight episodes, with each installment bouncing around a 24-year timeline from when the...
IndieWire

The ‘Flee’ Effect: Could Two More Animated Docs Vie for Multiple Oscars?

. Documentarian Inna Sahakyan had no previous experience working in animation prior to “Aurora’s Sunrise.” But the medium opened a world of possibilities when Sahakyan realized that there wasn’t enough existing archival footage to tell the tumultuous and inspiring story of Aurora Mardiganian, an Armenian genocide survivor whose harrowing ordeal became the subject of the silent era film “Auction of Souls.” “Auction of Souls” was long considered lost, but the film — starring Mardiganian and based on “Ravished Armenia,” her personal account of the atrocities carried out by the Ottoman Empire in the early 20th century — resurfaced incomplete in the early...
IndieWire

Micheal Ward Felt as Wide-Eyed as His ‘Empire of Light’ Character Working with Sam Mendes

Catching his breath after a rush to get to the ballroom in time for a post-screening Q&A for “Empire of Light” at the Middleburg Film Festival, star Micheal Ward was further thrown as he sat down in his director’s chair and noticed a woman crying in the audience, having been moved by the Sam Mendes film’s conclusion. “It’s such an amazing feeling to know that someone’s grasped something from the film,” he told the audience. Though he’s garnered fans worldwide by leading the Netflix relaunch of the groundbreaking UK crime series “Top Boy” in 2019, and even won a BAFTA Rising...
IndieWire

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Review: James Cameron’s Sequel Is What the Theatrical Experience Was Made for

To paraphrase a woman once known as Rose DeWitt Bukater: “Outwardly, I’ve spent the last 13 years insisting that only a total moron would ever bet against ‘Avatar’ mastermind James Cameron. Inside, I was screaming.” Screaming at the idea that modern Hollywood’s most all-or-nothing visionary was going to waste the twilight of his career — and possibly the last gasp of The Movies themselves — on a series of sequels to his least compelling work. Screaming at the notion that the only person with the resources and cachet to create massive new film worlds from scratch had decided to semi-permanently entrench...
IndieWire

Xavier Dolan, Paul Feig, and Willie Nelson Doc Among 2023 Sundance Shorts and Episodic Additions

The 2023 Sundance Film Festival officially announced the Shorts and Indie Episodic programs. Notable artists and talent in the shorts program include Paul Feig, Angela Sarafyan, Kate Flannery, Yalitza Aparicio Martinez, Angela Trimbur, Ken Marino, Bi Gan, and Shannon Plumb. Selections range from more than 23 countries, including Iran and Ukraine. The Sundance Institute will offer in-person premieres for the Indie Episodic works, with Shorts screened in curated programs. Beginning January 24, all Indie Episodic projects and selected Shorts will also be available to stream online through the end of the festival. The 2023 festival will take place January 19 through 29,...
IndieWire

Netflix Lands Live-Action ‘My Hero Academia’ Film Adaptation

Netflix is getting quirky. The streamer has acquired an upcoming live-action feature film adaption of “My Hero Academia,” the mega-popular superhero manga series from Kōhei Horikoshi, it was announced Monday. The ongoing series is set in a world where the majority of the population possess a “Quirk,” or an innate power that varies wildly in strength and utility. The main character, Izuku Midoriya (or Deku), is one of the 20 percent that were born without a quirk, but dreams of becoming a superhero. Although Deku’s goals seems hopeless, a chance encounter with Japan’s greatest hero All Might ends with the crimefighter gifting...
IndieWire

IndieWire

24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy