Weber State Wildcats (3-7) at Cal Poly Mustangs (5-4) BOTTOM LINE: Weber State visits the Cal Poly Mustangs after Steven Verplancken Jr. scored 21 points in Weber State's 82-58 win over the Saint Martin's Saints. The Mustangs have gone 4-1 at home. Cal Poly is ninth in the Big West...

OGDEN, UT ・ 9 HOURS AGO