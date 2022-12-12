ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magical Christmas River in Idaho Worth the Drive from Boise?

The answer? Absolutely. If you love seeing Christmas lights, then you can’t miss this mystical and magical attraction right here in Idaho. Check out the pictures below and you’ll see exactly what we mean. However, pictures don’t totally do it justice, and there’s so much there it's hard to capture it all, but we tried our best to capture even just a glimpse of this beautiful Christmas River for you to see.
City of Nampa snow update

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — The City of Nampa Municipal Government crew has been working since 3 a.m., plowing the main arterial roads and applying deicer and salt, according to a Facebook post. There are currently ten pieces of equipment out there cleaning the roads in anticipation of the freezing...
Winter Storms delay flights in/out of BOI

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Flights in and out of Boise Airport (BOI) are experiencing delays as winter storms impact many states across the Country. Currently, flights coming out of Portland, Denver, and San Francisco are delayed. Updated flight status information can be found on their website here.
Lactalis cheese store opens in Nampa one day a week

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Treasure Valley residents and visitors now have the opportunity to buy fresh dairy products directly from Lactalis American Group, Inc. at its on-site Cultured by Lactalis cheese store in Nampa. The Cultured by Lactalis cheese store is open to the public every Friday from noon...
Caution! Boise Area Roads Are Dangerous This Morning

Roads are wet and snow-filled this morning. Some folks will do their best to respect others, show caution, and take extra time to get to work. However, other folks will falsely believe that their vast trucks or smaller cars will drive just as they do when the pavement is not snow-covered. Most of us cannot take the day off, so please take your time on your way to work this morning.
Is the Most Iconic Sandwich in Idaho One of the Best in America?

One of the most amazing food choices out there — the sandwich. It’s completely customizable to anyone’s liking, so picking “the best one in Idaho” must be an impossible task, right? Wrong. There’s a new list out there from 24/7 Tempo that covers the best sandwiches in each state, and I was really intrigued to learn where I can find the best sandwich in all of Idaho...
Restaurants Where Visiting Celebrities Ate in the Boise Area

Boise is gaining national recognition for its food and restaurants lately. Even though the pandemic sadly forced some favorites and long-standing Idaho eateries to close, new and prosperous dining experiences have been popping up all over the Treasure Valley over the last few years. So, what classic favorite or fresh new places have been requested by musicians and celebrities to eat?
Growth taxing Treasure Valley water supply, agriculture

BOISE, Idaho — The incredible growth in the Treasure Valley is having significant effects on an industry that Idaho and eastern Oregon were built on -- agriculture. Tristan Winegar is the President of the Washington County Farm Bureau and a farmer and rancher in Weiser. His family has been ranching and farming awhile.
Nampa man found after ISP put out Endangered Missing Alert

NAMPA Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: Nampa Police said RJ Lewis was found safe and thanked everyone for their help. Read about what an Endangered Missing Alert is and why they were enacted earlier this year here. ---------------- ORIGINAL REPORT: Idaho State Police put out an 'Endangered Missing Alert' for...
Pay It Forward: Sydney's rodeo

ADRIAN, Oregon (CBS 2) — Sydney Davis has been around horses since she was a baby. “Just riding with my parents, they would sit me on the saddle,” Sydney recalled. “We have a picture in our house, my legs just kind of stick out sideways from the saddle.”
Caldwell woman wins Big Spin from the Idaho Lottery

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Lottery hosted another Big Spin event at the Boise Towne Square Mall on Wednesday and Sandralicia Martinez of Caldwell won the chance to step up and spin the big wheel. Watch the video to see how much Martinez won.
SNOW DAY: Check here to see school closures across the area

Most, if not all, of the Treasure Valley, woke up to a winter wonderland!. With 2 to 3 inches of snow on the ground, many school are closed today as a Snow Day was declared by both West Ada and the Boise School District. There are several school closure today.
