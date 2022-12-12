ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can washing your hair upside down give it more volume?

By Anita Bhagwandas
 3 days ago
Illustration: Edith Pritchett/The Guardian

The hack

Could inverting your hair wash create the hair volume you’ve been craving?

The test

My hair is super fine, so anything to give it some volume is welcome, especially if it’s free. The method for this hack is simple: you just flip your hair upside down in the shower while you’re washing your hair with shampoo and conditioner. Do learn from my mistakes though: my first try resulted in water everywhere particularly up my nose. My second try was the handheld shower instead – which is vital, I now realise – and resulted in slightly less chaotic wash. I then blow-dried it, waiting for any signs of tangible volume. But like that time aged five when I believed I was getting a puppy but was presented with a Sylvanian Family toy instead – I was noticeably disappointed with the result. I tried this hack again, but then blasted my roots upside down until it was 80% dry before returning to finish the rest upright. The latter produced more volume at the roots, the wash itself was unnecessary.

The verdict

It is quick and free, so give it a go – but I’ll pass. I’ll be sticking with Living Proof Full Dry Volume And Texture Spray (from £9.75) for when I need serious, eighties-esque hair volume.

