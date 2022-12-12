World Cup 2022: England squad lands in UK after quarter-final loss to France

The England squad have returned home after their World Cup 2022 quarter-final loss to France .

An average audience of 20.4 million TV viewers watched Les Bleus crush the Three Lions’ tournament dreams, winning 2-1 at the at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar.

The players were greeted with applause as they left Birmingham Airport on Sunday, 11 December.

Footage shows Jude Bellingham’s car slowing down so the midfielder could high-five a young fan.

France will next face Morocco in the semi-final on Wednesday, 14 December.

