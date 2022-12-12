ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 14 Sunday Night NFL Recap: Dolphins, Giants and Jets seasons slipping away, Brock Purdy's 49ers blow out Buccaneers and Vikings finally catch an L

By Charles Robinson,Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
As the fifth and sixth overall picks in the 2020 NFL draft, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert are always going to be compared against one another. Herbert's success will always end up being a referendum on the Miami Dolphins' decision to pass him up that April. Tonight we got the first instance of real head-to-head feedback between these two star-crossed QBs and the teams that picked them back-to-back nearly three years ago, as Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Dolphins 23-17 on Sunday Night Football.

Yahoo's Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab kick off their Sunday night podcast looking at these quarterbacks and their teams whose playoff hopes still are very much in flux with only four games remaining in the 2022 season. Is Tua's recent two-game slide a sign of a larger issue? Can Herbert keep the Chargers winning into the postseason?

Charles & Frank address these questions and look at all the major storylines from Week 14, including Brock Purdy's San Francisco 49ers blowing out Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Buffalo Bills getting even against the New York Jets, the Detroit Lions keeping their win-streak alive against the 10-win Minnesota Vikings & the Dallas Cowboys barely squeaking by with a win against the league-worst Houston Texans.

0:25 Miami Dolphins 17, Los Angeles Chargers 23

8:00 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7, San Francisco 49ers 35

17:35 New York Jets 12, Buffalo Bills 20

21:05 Minnesota Vikings 23, Detroit Lions 34

28:30 Cleveland Browns 10, Cincinnati Bengals 23

34:10 Houston Texans 23, Dallas Cowboys 27

37:45 Philadelphia Eagles 48, New York Giants 22

40:35 Kansas City Chiefs 34, Denver Broncos 28

46:35 Jacksonville Jaguars 36, Tennessee Titans 22

48:45 Carolina Panthers 30, Seattle Seahawks 24

52:30 Baltimore Ravens 16, Pittsburgh Steelers 14

54:35 Las Vegas Raiders 16, Los Angeles Rams 17

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

