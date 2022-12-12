Read full article on original website
Related
‘Rockford Files’ and ‘Death Wish’ actor Stuart Margolin dead at 82
Stuart Margolin, best known for his Emmy-winning role on “The Rockford Files,” died Monday at 82 of natural causes, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Margolin, one of the busiest character actors of his era, appeared in episodes of “Love, American Style,” “The Partridge Family” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” One of his memorable movie roles was in the 1974 action film “Death Wish.” Acting alongside Charles Bronson, Margolin plays a developer who gives Bronson’s character a tour of a gun range and later gives him a gun. Previous 1 of 2 Next The actor got the role of his career as Evelyn “Angel” Martin on “The Rockford Files.” Angel would help private investigator Jim Rockford, played by James Garner, by attaining information for cases while sometimes getting Rockford in hot water. Margolin won Emmys in 1979 and 1980 for his work on the popular NBC show. Margolin is survived by a brother, Arnold, stepsons Max and Christopher Martini, his third wife, Pat, and her daughter Michelle Martini.
Today’s Al Roker breaks down in tears as weatherman’s co-hosts surprise him at home in emotional new video
TODAY show meteorologist Al Roker has broken down in tears as his co-hosts surprise him at his house. He has been at home recovering from a hospital stay to treat blood clots in his legs and lungs. On Wednesday's show, the Today hosts sat around the couch and talked about...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss wasn’t ‘visibly upset’ when he checked into motel: staff
Stephen “tWitch” Boss reportedly did not appear “visibly upset” when he checked into the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, Calif., on Monday, one day before he died by suicide. Staff at the motel told TMZ on Wednesday that the “So You Think You Can Dance” alum did not seem to be in distress when he arrived with just a small bag. The motel manager also told Radar on Wednesday that police confiscated the bag, which could possibly contain a suicide note. Boss reportedly requested a room for just one night at the facility, which is located less than one mile from his home. According...
Will Smith says 'Emancipation' costar Ben Foster didn't speak to him or make eye contact while on set for 6 months
The Oscar-winning actor appeared on the latest episode of "Red Table Talk" to discuss the challenges of his latest film, "Emancipation."
Milburn Stone Admitted the First Thing He Bought With His ‘Gunsmoke’ Money
Actor Milburn Stone once said how he decided to spend the money he earned from his success on the hit television show 'Gunsmoke.'
‘Married…With Children’: Controversial Christmas Episode Was Inspired by Real-Life Event
A controversial Christmas episode of 'Married...With Children' was inspired by a real-life incident that took place in the 1930s.
Popculture
Josh Lucas Reveals 'Yellowstone' Blunder That Left His Son Mocking Him
Josh Lucas makes for a fairly good younger version of Kevin Costner's John Dutton on Yellowstone. The flashback scenes from across the series give the Sweet Home Alabama star a chance to stretch his mimicry skills, but they also give Lucas some family opportunities also. According to an interview with...
Man! She Feels Like a Wealthy Woman! Shania Twain's Net Worth In 2022
Shania Twain’s net worth is the result of her domination over both the country and pop charts over the years. It may surprise fans to learn that this country queen isn’t even from the south—she’s Canadian! That hasn’t stopped the Ontario-born singer from becoming one of the most prolific country artists to ever live.
Behind the Meaning of The Rolling Stones’ “Sympathy For the Devil”
Few song openings are as recognizable as the Rolling Stones’ “Sympathy for the Devil.” Mick Jagger’s ad-libbing over that jaunty rhythm is at the same time groove-inducing and foreboding. The slow-building song has gone down as one of the best songs in history, never mind just in rock ‘n’ roll.
Stevie Nicks’ Age When She Joined Fleetwood Mac
Stevie Nicks was in her 20s when she joined Fleetwood Mac, even if she had written and released music before that. Here's what we know about the musician.
John Lennon and Paul McCartney Always Laughed at 1 Song Lyric
John Lennon and Paul McCartney used to laugh at a lyric from a song Paul did not think was very good.
iheart.com
Tenille Townes Is 'Losing My Mind' Over Full-Circle Shania Twain Moment
Tenille Townes is “truly freaking out” over a full-circle moment with global superstar Shania Twain. Townes shared the best throwback photo on Instagram on Tuesday (December 13). The “Girl Who Didn’t Care” artist attended one of Twain’s concerts in her childhood, and was randomly selected to share the stage with the artist she calls her “hero.” Townes shared a photo of her 9-year-old self holding the mic on stage, with Twain kneeling beside her. Now, Townes is joining the “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” icon on select dates of her international “Queen of Me Tour” next year, she announced.
Eye Scoops
Get all the top news stories and alerts straight to your inbox. By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. Kate Hudson Sees Green in Sculpted Alexandre Vauthier Skirt on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’. Hudson is continuing her press tour for Netflix's "Glass Onion:...
The Best Metal Album of Each Year Since 1970
Heavy metal is officially over 50 years old, and it's flooring to look at how the genre has evolved since Black Sabbath released their debut album on Feb. 13 of 1970. Oh, and if you're wondering, yes, it was the ominous Friday the 13th. While the Birmingham, England, group owned...
Guitar World Magazine
Jimmie Vaughan names his 12 favorite Texas blues guitarists
Jimmie Vaughan is the sound of Texas blues guitar. Long before he burst onto the national and international scene with the Fabulous Thunderbirds in the early ’80s, Jimmie was playing juke joints, bars and clubs all over Texas from the age of 15, sharing stages and playing with Muddy Waters, Freddie King, Jimi Hendrix and many others.
Metal Hall of Fame Unveils All 2023 Inductees – Sebastian Bach + More
The 2023 edition of the Metal Hall of Fame induction ceremony had already revealed that Twisted Sister would be one of this year's inductees. Now we have the full list of honorees at this year's metal gala. They include Sebastian Bach, guitarist Chris Impellitteri, influential thrash band Raven and Foreigner vocalist and solo artist Lou Gramm.
intheknow.com
Nepo babies need better talking points
Evan Ross Katz is In The Know’s pop culture contributor. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram. Media training: It’s standard practice for entertainers, especially those new to the industry. It guides them on what to say and, perhaps more importantly, what not to say, providing them with talking points to prepare them for the anticipated questions an interviewer might ask.
Comments / 0