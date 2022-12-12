ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

New York Post

‘Rockford Files’ and ‘Death Wish’ actor Stuart Margolin dead at 82

Stuart Margolin, best known for his Emmy-winning role on “The Rockford Files,” died Monday at 82 of natural causes, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Margolin, one of the busiest character actors of his era, appeared in episodes of “Love, American Style,” “The Partridge Family” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” One of his memorable movie roles was in the 1974 action film “Death Wish.” Acting alongside Charles Bronson, Margolin plays a developer who gives Bronson’s character a tour of a gun range and later gives him a gun. Previous 1 of 2 Next The actor got the role of his career as Evelyn “Angel” Martin on “The Rockford Files.” Angel would help private investigator Jim Rockford, played by James Garner, by attaining information for cases while sometimes getting Rockford in hot water. Margolin won Emmys in 1979 and 1980 for his work on the popular NBC show. Margolin is survived by a brother, Arnold, stepsons Max and Christopher Martini, his third wife, Pat, and her daughter Michelle Martini.
Page Six

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss wasn’t ‘visibly upset’ when he checked into motel: staff

Stephen “tWitch” Boss reportedly did not appear “visibly upset” when he checked into the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, Calif., on Monday, one day before he died by suicide. Staff at the motel told TMZ on Wednesday that the “So You Think You Can Dance” alum did not seem to be in distress when he arrived with just a small bag. The motel manager also told Radar on Wednesday that police confiscated the bag, which could possibly contain a suicide note. Boss reportedly requested a room for just one night at the facility, which is located less than one mile from his home. According...
Popculture

Josh Lucas Reveals 'Yellowstone' Blunder That Left His Son Mocking Him

Josh Lucas makes for a fairly good younger version of Kevin Costner's John Dutton on Yellowstone. The flashback scenes from across the series give the Sweet Home Alabama star a chance to stretch his mimicry skills, but they also give Lucas some family opportunities also. According to an interview with...
MONTANA STATE
iheart.com

Tenille Townes Is 'Losing My Mind' Over Full-Circle Shania Twain Moment

Tenille Townes is “truly freaking out” over a full-circle moment with global superstar Shania Twain. Townes shared the best throwback photo on Instagram on Tuesday (December 13). The “Girl Who Didn’t Care” artist attended one of Twain’s concerts in her childhood, and was randomly selected to share the stage with the artist she calls her “hero.” Townes shared a photo of her 9-year-old self holding the mic on stage, with Twain kneeling beside her. Now, Townes is joining the “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” icon on select dates of her international “Queen of Me Tour” next year, she announced.
WWD

Eye Scoops

Get all the top news stories and alerts straight to your inbox. By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. Kate Hudson Sees Green in Sculpted Alexandre Vauthier Skirt on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’. Hudson is continuing her press tour for Netflix's "Glass Onion:...
Ultimate Metallica

The Best Metal Album of Each Year Since 1970

Heavy metal is officially over 50 years old, and it's flooring to look at how the genre has evolved since Black Sabbath released their debut album on Feb. 13 of 1970. Oh, and if you're wondering, yes, it was the ominous Friday the 13th. While the Birmingham, England, group owned...
Guitar World Magazine

Jimmie Vaughan names his 12 favorite Texas blues guitarists

Jimmie Vaughan is the sound of Texas blues guitar. Long before he burst onto the national and international scene with the Fabulous Thunderbirds in the early ’80s, Jimmie was playing juke joints, bars and clubs all over Texas from the age of 15, sharing stages and playing with Muddy Waters, Freddie King, Jimi Hendrix and many others.
TEXAS STATE
intheknow.com

Nepo babies need better talking points

Evan Ross Katz is In The Know’s pop culture contributor. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram. Media training: It’s standard practice for entertainers, especially those new to the industry. It guides them on what to say and, perhaps more importantly, what not to say, providing them with talking points to prepare them for the anticipated questions an interviewer might ask.

