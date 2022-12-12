Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Desperately Searching For Missing Mother Of Four In FloridaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiramar, FL
Man Missing After Girlfriend Found Dead In His Hotel RoomStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
She Abused Her Children, Admitted She Killed Her Missing Daughter, And Was Never ChargedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
Altís Ludlam Trail in Miami hosted an Art Basel exhibition for residents and local communityJudith MastersMiami, FL
The beachside Seaglass Rosé festival returns to Fort Lauderdale next monthBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Related
communitynewspapers.com
Legacy project honors healthcare heroes at Baptist Health West Kendall Baptist Hospital
The goal was 100 days— to produce a legacy project as a team in this fall’s Leadership Miami program at the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce. Team two, Miami’s 2morrow, selected West Kendall Baptist Hospital as its non-profit partner organization for this endeavor, committing to build a meditation garden honoring the hospital’s healthcare hero employees, and for patients and visitors to enjoy. Since August 2022, Miami’s 2morrow has hosted fundraisers and secured corporate donations from Brightview Landscaping, Payoli Solar, and Pelican Harbor Seabird Station as well as contributions from the Office of District 5 Commissioner Eileen Higgins, and individual donors to fund the legacy project at the hospital. In collaboration with the hospital’s operations team, Miami’s 2morrow was able to plan, design, and execute the Healthcare Heroes Garden by November 12, 2022, providing West Kendall Baptist Hospital and its local community a shared, outdoor space for respite, meditation, and healing for all who work, receive care, or visit the hospital.
communitynewspapers.com
Carlos Correcha-Price to Head UHealth and Miller School of Medicine Marketing and Communications
Carlos Correcha-Price, a senior professional with more than 18 years’ experience in strategic communications and marketing, will join UHealth – University of Miami Health System and the Miller School of Medicine as chief marketing and communications officer on December 5. Correcha-Price comes to the University of Miami from...
communitynewspapers.com
Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins applauds additional funding for Biscayne Bay Water Quality Projects
Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced $22.7 million to support water quality improvements through the Biscayne Bay Grant Program. This includes $14.5 million to Miami-Dade County for water quality characterization and pollution reduction projects, along with over $8 million to other municipalities within the County, including $700,000 awarded to the Town of Cutler Bay for wetland restoration. Miami-Dade County Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins released the following statement regarding the substantial funding:
communitynewspapers.com
Milam’s Market Opened Landmark Store at Link at Douglas
Milam’s Market, a premier family-owned and operated grocery store based in Miami-Dade County, opened its sixth and newest store at 7 a.m. on December 1st as part of Link at Douglas, a seven-acre development transforming Miami-Dade County’s Douglas Road Metrorail station into a mixed-use transit hub. The store is located at 3050 SW 37th Avenue.
communitynewspapers.com
Moss Foundation Donates $345K to Tri-County Non-profits
On Friday, December 9, the Moss Foundation hosted its ninth annual Plumb Bob Classic, a charitable golf tournament at the Trump National Doral Golf Club. The tournament donated $345,000 to six non-profit organizations throughout the region. At the event, Chad Moss, President of the Moss Foundation, presented the non-profits with checks to support their missions. Organizations included Warrior Shield Foundation, Boys & Girls Club, ABC Cares Foundation, EEO Bahamas, HANDY, and ARC Broward.
communitynewspapers.com
The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County Presents
The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County (@arshtcenter) is pleased to announce a new selection of amazing concerts, encompassing a variety of genres and musical tastes, as part of the LIVE AT KNIGHT series. The 2022-2023 season features a thrilling lineup of global superstars, including ARTURO SANDOVAL and ANDRÉS CEPEDA, fan favorites such as DISNEY PRINCESS – THE CONCERT, SALUTE TO VIENNA, DREAM HOUSE QUARTET and PINK MARTINI, as well as tributes to music legends PINK FLOYD and CELIA CRUZ — all live and in-person in Miami’s home for the performing arts.
communitynewspapers.com
Dr. Thomas Vincent Briggle December 27, 1951 – December 11, 2022
Passed away on 12/11/22 after a short illness. Thomas, a native of Coral Gables, graduated from Christopher Columbus High School, then attended Mount Union College, Alliance, Ohio with a B.S. Degree. He continued his education at the University of Miami receiving his Masters and Doctorate in Biochemistry. After completing his training he began employment at the University at the Department of Epidemiology and Public Health, Miller School of Medicine. His passion was science research where he was an integral part of the team that developed numerous chemotherapeutic agents especially Zebularine and Cytochlor. After many years Tom left academia for private business, working for USA Medical Services as Medical Director. He went on to create Sanus Health Corporation becoming its Owner and President, located in Doral,
communitynewspapers.com
Billy Marlin Helps Kick-off Home Opener for Palace Residents
Palace Group communities seek innovative ways to engage their residents and encourage socialization. At the company’s Palace at Weston community, Memory Care Social Director Justin Valdez formed the first-ever baseball team, inviting Billy the Marlin and Miami Marlin Mermaids to their official debut!. “The Palace at Weston Rockets” held...
communitynewspapers.com
New Production of “Cabaret” Features Miami Actor Who Found Fame on Network TV Yet Never Forgot His Miami Roots
It just takes a moment for a child to witnesses a magical theater or film performance and realize that they’re calling is to perform. That’s exactly what happened to Miguel Luciano two decades ago when he was growing up in the Miami suburbs in the 1990’s. “I...
communitynewspapers.com
Westend on 87th Recognizes 10 Local Students as No Place for Hate Role Models
Westend on 87th Shopping Center, a mixed-use retail destination in the heart of Doral, recently took part in recognizing 10 students at Ronald W. Reagan/Doral Senior High School as No Place for Hate role models and anti-bullying champions. The 10 students, who were nominated by their teachers for the special...
communitynewspapers.com
TNT4KIDS to Join Charitable Groups for Overtown Homeless Outreach Event
TNT4KIDS will participate in an outreach event for the unhoused community on December 17th, from 10-3 pm EST, at the historic Greater Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Overtown. Sponsored by Larkin Community Hospital and The Greater Bethel AME Church, the outreach event will build on the success of a...
Comments / 0