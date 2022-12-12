The goal was 100 days— to produce a legacy project as a team in this fall’s Leadership Miami program at the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce. Team two, Miami’s 2morrow, selected West Kendall Baptist Hospital as its non-profit partner organization for this endeavor, committing to build a meditation garden honoring the hospital’s healthcare hero employees, and for patients and visitors to enjoy. Since August 2022, Miami’s 2morrow has hosted fundraisers and secured corporate donations from Brightview Landscaping, Payoli Solar, and Pelican Harbor Seabird Station as well as contributions from the Office of District 5 Commissioner Eileen Higgins, and individual donors to fund the legacy project at the hospital. In collaboration with the hospital’s operations team, Miami’s 2morrow was able to plan, design, and execute the Healthcare Heroes Garden by November 12, 2022, providing West Kendall Baptist Hospital and its local community a shared, outdoor space for respite, meditation, and healing for all who work, receive care, or visit the hospital.

MIAMI, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO