Hypebae
The Air Jordan 14 Gets Doused in Women's Exclusive "Metallic Silver"
The Air Jordan 14 is slated for another women’s exclusive drop, featuring a bold palette of “Metallic Silver” and “Fire Red” this time around. Arriving with a simple black base on the upper, the kicks are highlighted with a striking metallic silver hue splashed across the outer layer of the shoe in crinkled patent leather. The accent color is extended to the soles, while the Jumpman logo makes an appearance on the laterals. The kicks are further accented with a bold red shade on the tongue spelling out “JORDAN” as well as the footbed and the heel. The design is rounded out with tonal black shoelaces in addition to Jordan Brand’s logo subtly stamped onto the toe box.
Hypebae
This Women's Exclusive Air Jordan 5 Is Inspired by Planet Mars
Jordan Brand is set to release a new women’s exclusive iteration of the Air Jordan 5 inspired by the planet Mars. Additionally influenced by Mars Blackmon from Spike Lee‘s film She’s Gotta Have It, the sneaker is covered in a color palette of “Martian Sunrise,” “Fire Red” and “Muslin,” as well as “Bright Mandarin.” The kicks don a peachy salmon hue on the mesh base while a bright red hue takes over the suede upper. Black is applied to the lace eyelets and the midsoles for a touch of contrast, while “23” branding is stitched onto the lateral. 3M material is used on the tongue for a reflective effect, and fiery motifs accentuate the midsole. The design is complete with Air Jordan stamped onto the interior of the tongue as the Jumpman logo is seen on the tongue tag and footbed.
Hypebae
Here's a Look at a Rare and Unreleased KAWS x Air Jordan 1 Low Sample
English Sole, the online boutique with the world’s largest rare sneaker selection, has unveiled a closer look at a Jordan x KAWS collaboration that sadly never ended up taking place. With only eight pairs in existence, the KAWS x Air Jordan 1 Low sneaker was reportedly sampled in 2016, an entire year before the Air Jordan 4 Retro KAWS officially dropped.
Hypebae
Nike Whips Up a Fiery "ATL" Dunk Low
Nike continues to add to its ever-so-popular Dunk Low line with a new iteration paying homage to the city of Atlanta. The silhouette is given a fiery makeover with a palette of red and orange. The kicks arrive with a suede base on the upper in a “Bright Crimson” hue, while, “University Red” overlays are added on the mudguards, lacing system, heels and more. The Swoosh is crafted in a translucent TPU material, while “ATL” branding highlights the design on the rear. The white midsole adds a touch of contrast and Nike’s logo is subtly found on the tongue tag in a tonal orange shade.
Hypebae
The Air Jordan 1 Low Is Getting a "Panda" Makeover
Nike is now giving its Air Jordan 1 Low the black-and-white “Panda” treatment. The low-cut kicks arrive in full leather across the upper, with white as the base. The sneakers are contrasted with black on the overlays, Swooshes and rubber outsole, as well as the Jumpman logo on the tongue. The Wings branding highlights the heel, while the design is complete with Jordan branding on the footbed.
Why Michael Jordan and the Air Jordan’s History in Italy Made Milan the Right Place to Launch World of Flight
The next evolution of Jordan Brand direct-to-consumer (DTC) retail will soon make its debut in Milan. At the start of December, Jordan Brand revealed World of Flight, its new retail concept that was described at the time as “a new pinnacle retail concept dedicated to the Jordan Brand.” Breaking down the World of Flight retail concept further, Jordan Brand stated it is “a tribute to basketball culture” that will connect the past, the present and the future through design and storytelling. Speaking with FN today from Milan, Jordan Brand president Craig Williams confirmed his team has been working on this concept for...
Hypebae
VanMoof Creates Promotional S3 E-bikes To Celebrate LOEWE's Amsterdam Flagship Store
In honor of the opening of LOEWE‘s Amsterdam flagship store, VanMoof has created promotional bikes for the city that loves cycling. The beloved S3 model has been reimagined in uber-saturated hues of yellow, hot pink, royal blue and teal to match the brand’s inimitable accessories, like the sculptural Puzzle Bag, alongside the Instagram-worthy Flamenco Clutch. The Pleated Nappa Leather Bracelet Pouch bears an iconic cylindrical shape, well-suited for the functional yet fashionable bikes. The Goya also joins the collection of fine leather handbags, making everyday errands a special occasion.
Hypebae
Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1 Low "Black Phantom" Is Here
Following up on his record-breaking “Reverse Mocha” release, Travis Scott is back with a new Air Jordan 1 Low collaboration. Much like the rapper’s previous drops, the OG silhouette features reverse Swooshes on the laterals, while the design dons a tonal look in all-black. White topstitching details add contrast throughout the suede upper, with Nike Air branding found on the tongue tag. The Air Jordan Wings logo is stamped onto the right heel tab, while the left features a bee motif representing his daughter Stormi. The tongue additionally is highlighted with a hidden Cactus Jack logo while the kicks are complete with co-branded detailing on the footbed.
Hypebae
Casetify Drops Tech Accessories Collab With Virtual Hybrid K-Pop Group, aespa
Capitalizing on the global buzz around K-pop, Casetify has now joined forces with SM Entertainment for the first time, releasing a tech accessories collaboration with virtual hybrid group aespa. Like most other Casetify releases, the collection features a wide range of phone cases, as well as covers for AirPods and...
Hypebae
Supreme Reveals Winter 2022 Tees
Cult-loved label Supreme has returned with a new drop of seasonal T-shirts for Winter 2022. The collection follows the label’s recent collaborations with The Great China Wall for a three-part release and Timberland for an exclusive boat shoe iteration. The line-up serves seven different styles in an array of...
Hypebae
Kate Hudson’s Elevated Double Ponytail Is the Ultimate Party Season Hairstyle
We’ve called it before, but there are many ways to elevate the everyday ponytail. Just in time for the holiday season, Kate Hudson has just revived the double ponytail hairstyle — a classic trend that’s easy to recreate. Styled by celebrity hairstylist Gregory Russell, Hudson’s golden tresses...
Hypebae
ARKET Taps Japanese Artist Takashi Tsushima for the Coziest Blanket Collab
Scandi-chic label ARKET and Japanese artist Takashi Tsushima have joined forces to release the season’s coziest blanket that every home deserves. The jacquard-woven piece, made from soft and warming lambswool by Swedish mill Klippan, arrives in blue, green, pink and black cheerful colorways and depicts whimsical plant and animal life motifs characteristic of Tsushima’s hand-drawn illustrations.
Hypebae
'Bling Empire' Announces New York Edition Release Date
The New York edition of Bling Empire, which was announced at the end of the series’ third season, now has an official release date. The premiere of the buzzy Netflix show was revealed alongside a video clip of Dorothy Wang, who just moved to the Big Apple from Los Angeles. The reality star is seen struggling to grab a taxi on the street, asking each car, “Are you available?” until she finally grabs a ride.
Hypebae
Stay Cozy in Pleasing's New Apparel Capsule
Harry Styles’ Pleasing just debuted its all-new apparel collection, and it might just be the coziest thing we’ve ever seen. Releasing as part of the brand’s Super Magic Family Time collection, the apparel comes in the form of Slouchy Socks, Pleasing Signature Dyed Hoodie, Signature Dyed Tee and Sleepover Short. Arriving in delicate blue and cream hues, the collection was made for lounging around during the holidays and enjoying all the home comforts that the festive period has to offer.
Hypebae
Gucci Hits the Slopes in 2022 Après-Ski Campaign
‘Tis the season of puffer jackets and fuzzy scarves — Gucci has debuted its Après-Ski campaign for the year with snow-ready garments and accessories. The visuals feature some of the Italian house’s most iconic lines updated with cozy detailing. The Gucci Horsebit 1955 arrives in the classic monogram, while the Diana is updated with Trefoil branding, highlighting the luxury brand’s ongoing partnership with adidas. Elsewhere, the GG Marmont comes with fuzzy fleece lining, a detail consistently found throughout the collection on pieces such as double G-branded boots.
Hypebae
Take an Exclusive First Look at HEAT's New Mugler Mystery Box
Luxury mystery box platform HEAT has announced its first-ever womenswear partnership with a brand that’s made for party season: Mugler. The new release marks the first time that HEAT has featured an official women’s partner for its cult-loved boxes, since its inception in 2019. The first menswear partnership came about in 2020, through a collaborative drop with designer Haider Ackermann.
Hypebae
Tribute Brand Starts a New Chapter in Fashion With "PUNK"
Pioneering bespoke digital fashion platform, Tribute Brand continues to push the boundaries of fashion with the debut of its next-gen platform and first phygital fashion drop. Dubbed “PUNK,” the release departs from the once misogynistic and problematic Victoria’s Secret PINK brand moniker. The project strives to give...
Hypebae
Nike Is Dropping an Icy Dunk Low in "Worn Blue"
Nike is adding another sneaker to its lineup of the Dunk Low, this time with an icy color palette perfect for the winter season. The kicks arrive in “Worn Blue,” “Grey Fog” and “White,” with the base of the upper donning the pale gray shade. The overlays on the mudguard, lacing system and rear are covered in the pastel blue shade, while a touch of contrast is added with the use of fleece on the Swooshes on the sides. The fabric extends to the heel tab, which is accentuated with a bold red Swoosh logo. Further texture is added with the striped details on the tongue, while the design is rounded out with Nike’s branding in black on the tongue tag and footbed. The kicks are kept balanced with white midsoles.
Hypebae
BTS' Jin Is Creating a Liquor Brand With Food Expert Paik Jong-Won
He might be enlisting in the military this week, but BTS member Jin has an exciting project in the works — a liquor brand in collaboration with South Korean food expert, Paik Jong-won. For those unfamiliar, Paik is one of the biggest entrepreneurs in the Korean food and beverage...
Hypebae
Eyewear Brand Velvet Canyon Teaches You "How To Be Your Own Lover"
Eyewear brand Velvet Canyon is empowering beauty in all of its many, splendid forms in its new campaign, “How To Be Your Own Lover.”. Founders and sisters Bec Nolan and Cass Moase created a stunning cinematic short film in honor of the new styles, showcasing women of all ages and races. Set in the picturesque South of France, the special video campaign celebrates pleasure, joy and self-determination as each woman is unapologetic in their quest and hunger for happiness and peace.
