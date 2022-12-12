ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

Imax China Hires CAA Executive Daniel Manwaring as CEO

By Patrick Brzeski
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A4BB6_0jfPLIAf00

Imax has named veteran Beijijng-based executive Daniel Manwaring CEO of its Imax China subsidiary.

Manwaring, who has been based in China since 2006 and speaks fluent Mandarin, joins the giant screen exhibitor from CAA, where he spent the past decade, most recently leading the agency’s China Motion Pictures Group. He succeeds interim CEO Jiande Chen, who will return to his full-time role as vice chairman of Imax China, the company said.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Imax China, which trades on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, is a vital piece of Imax’s global business. The company operates some 800 Imax theaters in China — with contracts in place for hundreds more — representing a major slice of the company’s approximately 1,700 screens around the world. After a tough year for China business due to the country’s strict “zero COVID” policies, Manwaring joins the exhibitor at an exciting moment, with health restrictions being lifted and James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water set for local release Friday.

“Across his successful, decade-long tenure at CAA, Daniel has proven very adept at fostering blockbuster Chinese filmmaking that connects with audiences — a talent that will serve IMAX well as we strengthen our unique position at the center of the entertainment ecosystem in China,” said Rich Gelfond, CEO of Imax. “Daniel’s expertise, creativity, and years of working with Chinese filmmakers, the China Film Bureau, and top film finance and distribution companies will be deeply valuable to Imax China as we look to grow our industry leadership in this powerful cinema market.”

At CAA, Manwaring represented some of China’s top filmmakers and led CAA’s media finance in the region, putting together more than a dozen local and Hollywood films for release in Chinese theaters. He also played a key role in architecting financing and distribution entities in the region. Not mentioned in Imax’s official communications about the executive appointment were Manwaring’s strong personal connections to the Chinese film industry. He is married to Chinese filmmaker Zhang Mo, the daughter and frequent collaborator of renowned Chinese director Zhang Yimou.

“As a longtime believer in the power of movies and the irreplaceable magic of the theatrical experience, I am thrilled to join Rich and the team at Imax China to further expand this great business, foster new opportunities for growth and diversification, and deepen its connection with Chinese consumers,” Manwaring said in a statement.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Golden Globes: Tom Cruise Snubbed After Returning Past Awards

Tom Cruise did not receive a Golden Globe nomination for his performance in Top Gun: Maverick, which itself was nominated in the best drama category. The snub comes after the actor returned his three Golden Globes statues in 2021 amid the controversy surrounding the show’s governing body, Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The HFPA came under fire after an L.A. Times report detailed that the organization counted zero Black journalists among its then-87 members. At the time, many actors and companies called for changes from the organization, including Netflix, Amazon Studios and Mark Ruffalo. More from The Hollywood ReporterGolden Globes: Disney Empire Leads With 17...
The Hollywood Reporter

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Buy Out Performance of Broadway Show ‘Ain’t No Mo‘

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have bought out a performance of new Broadway play Ain’t No Mo‘ this week, in an effort to help the show stave off its closing notice. The play, written by Jordan E. Cooper and produced by Lee Daniels, is made of a series of sketches that address the question, “What if the U.S. government attempted to solve racism by offering Black Americans one-way plane tickets to Africa?” While well-reviewed, the production announced late last week that it would end its run on Dec. 18, about two weeks after its official opening, due to low ticket...
The Hollywood Reporter

Elon Musk Responds to Being Booed During Dave Chappelle’s Show in San Francisco: “A First for Me in Real Life”

Elon Musk did not get a hero’s welcome when he joined Dave Chappelle on a San Francisco arena stage on Sunday night. “Cheers and boos, I see,” Chappelle said in response to the crowd’s reception of the billionaire businessman and controversial Twitter owner after he asked the audience to “make some noise for the richest man in the world.” After the introduction, Musk walked across the Chase Center stage with his arms raised in the air, seemingly expecting a tidal wave of positive attention.More from The Hollywood ReporterElton John Leaves Twitter, Says Policy Change Will "Allow Misinformation to Flourish Unchecked"Kathy Griffin...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Animation Label Holler Studios Signs With CAA

Holler Studios, the maker of animated shorts featuring sticker and GIF characters for social media and payment platforms like TikTok and Venmo, has signed with CAA. The Hollywood agency will advise Holler — which was launched by Group Black’s co-founder and CEO Travis Montaque — on bringing its animated characters to new media platforms, including film, TV and brand partnerships.More from The Hollywood ReporterComedian Matt Rife Signs With CAALoni Love Signs With APA (Exclusive)CAA Raises Eight to Agent “When we first met with Travis Montaque and the entire Holler Studios team, we were immediately drawn to their vision for telling universal, diverse,...
The Hollywood Reporter

Singapore Comic Con: Marvel Comics Chief Talks Asian Business, Advice for Creators

C.B. Cebulski, editor-in-chief at Marvel Comics, swept into Singapore Comic Con last week to share his insights on business trends in the Asian comics industry. Held as part of the Singapore Media Festival, Singapore Comic Con saw a 21 percent increase in visitorship this year compared to 2019. Cebulski was featured on a panel discussion titled “Breaking into the International Comics Market,” covering topics ranging from business practices to artistic innovation. “I think we’ll be seeing more up-and-coming artists from Asia looking to focus on interior art and sequential storytelling, rather than just cover assignments,” said Cebulski, on creative shifts he sees...
BBC

Lufthansa announces Belfast to Frankfurt flights

Lufthansa has confirmed it will operate flights from Belfast City Airport to Frankfurt in Germany from 23 April 2023. The airline is entering the Northern Irish market for the first time, and flights to Frankfurt will operate up to four times a week. Katy Best, commercial director at the airport,...
The Hollywood Reporter

Nigerian Film Banner Labari Africa Launches With $3 Million Nollywood Fund (Exclusive)

The already vibrant Nigerian movie industry is getting a further boost with the launch of a new production company and, with it, a new $3 million film fund. Labari Africa Productions has been launched by director Femi D. Ogunsanwo and financial sector execs Tunde Leye and Adedayo Amzat, the three having previously partnered on Nollywood romantic comedy Finding Hubby and its sequel Finding Hubby 2, both directed by Ogunsanwo. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Winnie-the-Pooh' Prequel Feature in Works as Producers Look to Emulate 'Paddington,' 'Peter Rabbit' Reboot SuccessMeet the 2023 European Shooting StarsBanijay Names HBO Max Exec Christian Wikander Global...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Deadpool 3’ Director Shawn Levy Teases New Film’s Violence as “In Your Face and Hardcore”

Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy has every intention of maintaining the same level of carnage that fans have come to expect from the first two films in the Ryan Reynolds-led franchise. Levy gave an update to Collider about the process of working with Reynolds and screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick on the third Deadpool film, which will finally bring the foul-mouthed superhero into Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe fold and is set for release on Nov. 8, 2024. Levy is new to the franchise and follows Tim Miller, who directed the wildly successful 2016 original, and David Leitch, the helmer behind...
The Hollywood Reporter

The Beverly Hills Mansion Where Bugsy Siegel Was Murdered Lists for $17M (Exclusive)

The home where infamous mobster Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel was shot and killed 75 years ago has come on the market in Beverly Hills. Listed with Myra Nourmand of Nourmand & Associates, the Spanish Colonial-style mansion on North Linden Drive has an asking price of $16.995 million. Siegel — the ruthless gangster who socialized with Hollywood stars and also drove the early development of Las Vegas — didn’t own the house. He leased it for his mistress, Virginia Hill, who served as a courier for the mob. On the night of June 20, 1947, Siegel was killed by an assailant who fired at him...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Golden Globe Noms Analysis: Film Contenders From Abroad Boosted, While ‘Yellowstone’ Finally Joins Host of Rookies on TV Side

The allegedly new-and-improved Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed its nominations for the 80th Golden Globe Awards on Monday morning. Chosen by 96 of the organization’s members (a figure that suggests some members may have lost their voting rights since a count was last made public) and 103 international voters (who, unlike members, are not all journalists, include quite a few Black people and won’t be paid $75,000 per year), the announcement of the picks was not aired or streamed live. That’s a departure from tradition and not exactly a ringing endorsement of the Globes telecast from NBC, which recently found...
The Hollywood Reporter

Nathan Lane, Bernadette Peters Not Starring in Alleged Production of Sondheim’s ‘Square One’

Neither Nathan Lane nor Bernadette Peters is attached to star in a production of Stephen Sondheim’s last written musical Square One, a rep for the Angels in America and Producers star confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. A Twitter account using the musical’s title announced on Thursday morning that the upcoming staged production was set to star Lane opposite fellow stage icon, Peters. Reps for both actors told THR that the news was “not true,” leading to speculation that the announced production was fake. Sondheim’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment. More from The Hollywood Reporter'KPOP' Composer Helen...
The Hollywood Reporter

Feinberg Forecast: Oscars Standings as Dust Settles From ‘Avatar’ Premiere, Flurry of Winner and Nomination Announcements

PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter’s executive editor of awards Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and industry insiders, analysis of marketing and awards campaigns, results of awards ceremonies that precede the Oscars and the history of the Oscars ceremony itself. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments. * * *More from The Hollywood Reporter'World War III' Director Houman Seyyedi on Balancing Absurdity and Tragedy: "It Is Still...
The Hollywood Reporter

Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña on First Diving Into ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’: “How Am I Going to Do This?”

After a whirlwind international press tour, the cast and creatives behind Avatar: The Way of Water finally brought the highly anticipated sequel to Los Angeles on Monday night — though without the team’s fearless leader. Writer-director James Cameron had to miss the event after testing positive for COVID-19, but that did not stop Disney from going all out, transforming Hollywood Boulevard into a real-life Pandora with waterfalls and a recreation of the world’s glowing forest. The L.A. celebration also followed a cascade of positive reception from the London world premiere last week and those who have seen it since, as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Jordan E. Cooper on Saving Broadway’s ‘Ain’t No Mo,’’ His “Love and Loathe” Letter to American Theater

Just one week after its opening, new Broadway play Ain’t No Mo’ announced it would soon be ending its run.  Written by and starring Jordan E. Cooper — the youngest Black American playwright in Broadway history — and produced by Lee Daniels, the play is set to close on Dec. 18, unless the production can rally audiences and boost ticket sales enough to reverse the decision. So far, the production has received support from Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, who bought out a performance of the show this week, with Cooper telling The Hollywood Reporter there’s more still to come. More from The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Patty Jenkins Breaks Silence on ‘Wonder Woman 3’: “There Was Nothing I Could Do to Move Anything Forward”

Patty Jenkins has broken her silence on Wonder Woman 3. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news Dec. 7 that Jenkins iteration of Wonder Woman 3 was not moving forward after she submitted a treatment to Warners leadership.More from The Hollywood Reporter14 Notorious Movies and TV Shows That Have Never Been Released'Pelosi in the House' Review: HBO's Nancy Pelosi Doc Captures the Politician More Than the PersonThe Best Last-Minute Gifts That You Can Pick Up or Get Delivered by Hanukkah and Christmas A day later, The Wrap reported that Jenkins walked away from the project after a dispute over notes...
BBC

Northern Ireland job market strong despite economy worries

Northern Ireland's job market has remained relatively strong despite growing economic worries, the latest official data suggests. The quarterly employment rate, which measures the proportion of people aged 16 to 64 in work, increased by 1.7 percentage points to 71.3%. The level of redundancies is still very low with just...
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Boards ‘My Hero Academia’ Live-Action Movie From Legendary

Netflix has nabbed the live-action film adaptation of the manga sensation My Hero Academia from Legendary Entertainment, best known for its MonsterVerse tentpoles. Joby Harold is penning the screenplay for the live-action feature, which will be director and executive producer Shinsuke Sato’s English-language debut and will see the popular manga property jump to the live-action movie realm. Harold’s credits include Obi-Wan Kenobi and Army of the Dead.More from The Hollywood ReporterMeghan Markle "Fed to the Wolves" in Trailer for Second Half of Netflix's 'Harry & Meghan' Doc SeriesNetflix Greenlights Korean Drama 'Doona!' From 'Crash Landing on You' Director'Heartstopper,' 'Sesame Street' and...
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
62K+
Followers
17K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy