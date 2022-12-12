ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Gradually warming ahead of late-week front

By Leigh Spann
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Once again, patchy to scattered fog is expected as you head off to work and school this morning. It should burn off by mid morning, and we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of the day.

We do have a 10% chance of a quick, passing shower, and temperatures climb into the mid 70s this afternoon. That’s close to average for mid-December.

Watch for some patchy fog tomorrow morning as well, and tomorrow afternoon will be slightly warmer with highs in the upper 70s. There is just a 10% rain chance Tuesday afternoon for areas east of I-75.

We make it into the low 80s Wednesday before a cold front arrives on Thursday. That front brings us numerous showers and possibly even a few thunderstorms. The rain chance is 80%, and we could have a few showers linger into Friday morning.

Behind the front, it’ll be much cooler. Highs stay in the 60s Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It doesn’t stay dry for long. More rain is possible early next week.

Stay weather aware on the go with the free Max Defender 8 Weather app . You can also sign up to get daily forecast newsletters and weather alert emails sent to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

