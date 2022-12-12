Read full article on original website
Chris Cross Applesauce
3d ago
Who really benefits? Or who pockets get filled? I am sure that someone other than the majority of the people are benefiting from this.
Reply(4)
11
Nick-of-Time
3d ago
Dams do not make water. They merely retain the water that ISN'T falling out of the sky in necessary amounts, largely due to climate change. Studies have shown that recharging ground water is far more beneficial than trying to hold it in giant pools
Reply
8
B.Broderick
2d ago
Beware this is the anti American group that shut off the water to the whole Central Valley in California and let’s ever drop of water run into the ocean so they can tax your water. Don’t let these criminals near your infrastructure , or your tax dollars.
Reply(1)
3
Related
opb.org
Oregon’s Elliott research forest will be North America’s largest
Oregon is on its way to creating North America’s largest research forest, following Tuesday’s decision by top state officials to separate the Elliott State Forest in southwest Oregon from its obligation to fund schools and designate the land as a place for scientific discovery. The State Land Board...
Nation's largest water supplier declares drought emergency
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The nation’s largest water supplier has declared a drought emergency for all of Southern California, clearing the way for potential mandatory water restrictions early next year that could impact 19 million people. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California provides water to 26 different agencies that supply major population centers like Los Angeles and San Diego counties. It doesn’t rain much in Southern California, so the district imports about half of its water from the Colorado River and the northern Sierra Nevada via the State Water Project — a complex system of dams, canals and reservoirs that provides drinking water for much of the state. It’s been so dry the past three years that those water deliveries have hit record lows. Earlier this year, the district declared a drought emergency for the agencies that mostly depend on the State Water Project, which covers about 7 million people.
Phys.org
Household water wells are drying up in record numbers as California drought worsens
For almost four decades, water flowed faithfully from Fred and Robin Imfeld's private well here in rural Tehama County, a region where thirsty orchards of walnuts, almonds, plums and olives stretch across thousands of acres. But that reliable supply of household water began to sputter last year, and then ceased...
nwlaborpress.org
Cities look at banning natural gas
The cities of Eugene and Milwaukie are looking at regulations to ban natural gas connections in new residential construction. A handful of unions say that’s a bad idea, for workers, for energy diversity and for cost. The Oregon cities would follow similar regulations in Washington and California. In Washington,...
California's anti-oil law comes one step closer to repeal
CALIFORNIA, USA — A California law that prohibits new oil and gas wells from being drilled near homes, schools and hospitals could face a referendum in the 2024 election. Stop the Energy Shutdown, a campaign organized by oil and gas industry groups, said Tuesday it has collected enough signatures for a referendum to overturn SB 1137, the law that banned new oil and gas wells within 3,200 feet of highly populated places. It was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom in September.
All Of SoCal Is Now In A (Worse) Drought Emergency
The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California says more mandatory restrictions are in the forecast.
How falling pot prices killed a 3rd generation family farm in California
A 95% drop in wholesale pot prices has made it almost impossible to make money growing legal pot.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 12/13: 75-Year-Old Man Dead in Fight at the Wonder Bur Lounge in Grants Pass, Central Point Police Department Holding Concealed Handgun License Class
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 9:42 PM DEC. 12, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lumber company settles lawsuits from fire that devastated Northern Californian town
An Oregon wood products manufacturer that operates a Northern California lumber mill linked to September’s deadly Mill Fire has reached settlement agreements with most of those who brought claims against the company, attorneys for the company and for fire victims said Tuesday. Roseburg Forest Products Co. in a news...
activenorcal.com
The NorCal Town Named ‘Rough and Ready’ Once Seceded from the United States
The only way you’ve probably heard of Rough and Ready, California is if you’ve driven on Highway 20 between Yuba City and Grass Valley. In fact, the small town in Nevada County has a population of less than 1,000 people, but its rich history, and interesting name, has caught the ire of many local historians.
These California counties soured the most on Gavin Newsom in 2022
Dahle won four counties that voted for Newsom in 2018 and against the recall in 2021.
International Space Station captures glimpse of aftermath of Northern California storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The International Space Station captured some winter views Tuesday following a weekend storm in Northern California. A video posted on the ISS Above You, Twitter account shows views north of Santa Rosa and Sacramento, pans to Lake Almanor, and snow east of Eagle Lake near the Nevada border. The video also […]
Order halting Measure 114 implementation remains in effect
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Harney County judge who blocked Measure 114 from going into effect last week has extended the halt for the time being, citing a need for future hearings about the gun control measure. Oregon voters narrowly approved the gun control measure last month. It has two...
KXL
More Issues For Oregon’s Firearm Background Check Program
Portland, Ore. — As the State of Oregon prepares to fight in Harney County Court to fully implement Measure 114, the number of delayed firearm background checks at Oregon State Police continue to pile up. As of Wednesday afternoon, the number of background checks that were waiting for approval toped 38,500.
Nearly one million Californians sign energy policy referendum petition
(The Center Square) – Nearly one million Californians have signed an energy-related petition over the past two months. More than 978,000 California residents have signed the Stop the Energy Shutdown petition. Those signatures have been turned in to the county registrar of voter offices throughout the state, according to a press release from the California Independent Petroleum Association. The signatures are for a referendum aimed at stopping a new California...
KSBW.com
What does all the rain and snow mean for California's drought?
A parade of storms blasted Northern California with rain and snow in recent weeks, building up the snow pack in the Sierra, replenishing reservoirs and sending rivers rushing. The region saw the biggest storm of the season so far over the weekend, and some of the numbers from this event are impressive: Locations in the coastal mountains of Big Sur recorded over 9 inches of rain, while a gauge at Palisades Tahoe measured 35 inches of snow in 24 hours, the sixth largest one-day snowfall total the ski resort has ever measured.
KATU.com
Q&A with Jim Moore: The political implications of Measure 114
PORTLAND, Ore. — A state judge in Harney County kept parts of Oregon’s new voter-approved gun control law on hold in a ruling Tuesday. Harney County Judge Robert Raschio extended a pause on the permit-to-purchase portions of Measure 114, saying he wants the state to be ready to handle that part of the law before he lets it take effect.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Utah
Alta is a town in eastern Salt Lake County, Utah, United States. Alta is located in the Alta Ski Area, a ski resort that has 500,000 annual visitors. It's famous for its powder skiing and for not allowing snowboarding.
This Is The Coldest City In Washington
Grab your coats! Stacker found the coldest city in every state.
Restraining order extended on Oregon Measure 114′s gun permit program, background check restriction
A Harney County judge Tuesday extended for 10 more days a restraining order that blocks Measure 114′s regulation requiring a permit to buy a gun, as well as its requirement that a background check be completed before a gun is sold or transferred. Circuit Judge Robert S. Raschio said...
Comments / 43