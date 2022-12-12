ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino County, CA

sonomamag.com

The ‘New’ Mendocino Is the Perfect Winter Getaway

With so much to see and do in Mendocino County, from touring remote vineyards to hiking through redwood forests, visitors sometimes overlook the simple joy of slowing down and hanging out. Why spend hours driving around the county when you can leave the car at the hotel and find everything you could want within strolling distance? Finding that bliss is easy in the idyllic coastal town of Mendocino.
kymkemp.com

StartUp Mendocino 2023 Business Accelerator Program Participants Announced

West Business Development Center (“West Center”) is pleased to announce that twelve early-stage entrepreneurs have been selected for the StartUp Mendocino 2023 business accelerator program. This no-cost program is designed to give local entrepreneurs with great ideas the opportunity to participate in an intensive training program to spark new thinking about what is possible for their business, their community, and the economy of Mendocino County.
kymkemp.com

Grace Lutheran & Garberville Presbyterian to Hold Christmas Eve Service

Press release from Grace Lutheran and Garberville Presbyterian Churches:. Grace Lutheran Church and Garberville Presbyterian Churches will unite this year to hold a Christmas Eve Service on Saturday, Dec. 24 at 5:30pm at Grace Lutheran in Redway (90 Rusk Lane – across from the Mateel Community Center) All are...
Lake County News

Scotts Valley Pomo tribe plans to turn Lucerne Hotel into homeless facility

LUCERNE, Calif. — Concerns and many unanswered questions are arising over the Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians’ plan to turn the historic Lucerne Hotel into a homeless housing facility with a multimillion dollar state grant that the tribe received after claiming the Lake County Office of Education is partnering with it on the project.
The Mendocino Voice

It’s been six years! Can you believe it?

It’s our birthday this fall: we are celebrating six years!. We started The Mendocino Voice in the fall of 2016 because we believed that we could build a sustainable, independent local news organization that served our community — and we hoped we would be able to last six months. We had big dreams, but no experience starting a digital business. But we knew that residents of Mendocino County, from the hills to the county seat, deserved truly accessible and reliable local news, and now we’re celebrating six years in operation.
mendofever.com

Assault/Battery, Missing Person – Ukiah Police Logs 12.12.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com

Board of Supervisors Approve Minimum Wage of $17.42 for Multiple County of Mendocino Positions

The following is a press release issued by the County of Mendocino:. On December 13, 2022 the Mendocino County Board of Supervisors approved an agreement with County bargaining units raising the minimum wage for County employees to $17.42. In light of the inflation crisis gripping the nation, the County of Mendocino hopes this measure will alleviate some of the burden on staff during these difficult times. Effected positions include:
mendofever.com

Board of Supervisors Consider Cost-Cutting Measures to Address Mendocino County’s $6.1 Million Deficit

The Board of Supervisors is looking for $6.1 million to balance its books for Fiscal Year 2021/22, as costs and interest rates soar and sales tax decreases. The county reached a tentative agreement with its largest employee union for a 2% Cost of Living Adjustment, which it might be able to fund with a pension reserve account. The self-funded healthcare plan that was in place when the county racked up a $3.6 million deficit has now been swapped out for a pool plan that will require an increase in employee contributions. That’s supposed to save the county $685,000 a year, but unknown future obligations are likely to be sizable.
actionnewsnow.com

Corning woman dies, man hospitalized Friday in crash

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A Corning woman died in a crash at the Tehama and Glenn County line on Friday afternoon, according to the CHP Red Bluff. At about 4:10 p.m., officers received a report of a two-vehicle crash on Malton Switch Road at County Road P. The CHP said...
kymkemp.com

Willits Man Arrested for Assault Contests the Allegations—Law Enforcement Investigation Continues

Both videos provided by Chris Krch. Troubling reports emerged on Monday, December 5, 2022, that a suspected attacker was on the run after striking a Willits man with a baseball bat causing serious injuries to his head and face. The following day, 33-year-old Christopher Roy Krch was arrested as the suspected attacker. However, since then, a video has been released showing a different set of events may have occurred.
