sonomamag.com
The ‘New’ Mendocino Is the Perfect Winter Getaway
With so much to see and do in Mendocino County, from touring remote vineyards to hiking through redwood forests, visitors sometimes overlook the simple joy of slowing down and hanging out. Why spend hours driving around the county when you can leave the car at the hotel and find everything you could want within strolling distance? Finding that bliss is easy in the idyllic coastal town of Mendocino.
kymkemp.com
StartUp Mendocino 2023 Business Accelerator Program Participants Announced
West Business Development Center (“West Center”) is pleased to announce that twelve early-stage entrepreneurs have been selected for the StartUp Mendocino 2023 business accelerator program. This no-cost program is designed to give local entrepreneurs with great ideas the opportunity to participate in an intensive training program to spark new thinking about what is possible for their business, their community, and the economy of Mendocino County.
kymkemp.com
Grace Lutheran & Garberville Presbyterian to Hold Christmas Eve Service
Press release from Grace Lutheran and Garberville Presbyterian Churches:. Grace Lutheran Church and Garberville Presbyterian Churches will unite this year to hold a Christmas Eve Service on Saturday, Dec. 24 at 5:30pm at Grace Lutheran in Redway (90 Rusk Lane – across from the Mateel Community Center) All are...
How falling pot prices killed a 3rd generation family farm in California
A 95% drop in wholesale pot prices has made it almost impossible to make money growing legal pot.
Lake County News
Scotts Valley Pomo tribe plans to turn Lucerne Hotel into homeless facility
LUCERNE, Calif. — Concerns and many unanswered questions are arising over the Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians’ plan to turn the historic Lucerne Hotel into a homeless housing facility with a multimillion dollar state grant that the tribe received after claiming the Lake County Office of Education is partnering with it on the project.
California witness describes object as huge X crossing sky
Person standing next to their RV.Photo byFabien RousselotonUnsplash. A California witness at Redwood Valley reported watching a large, X-shaped object crossing the sky at about 9:52 a.m. on October 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
The Mendocino Voice
It’s been six years! Can you believe it?
It’s our birthday this fall: we are celebrating six years!. We started The Mendocino Voice in the fall of 2016 because we believed that we could build a sustainable, independent local news organization that served our community — and we hoped we would be able to last six months. We had big dreams, but no experience starting a digital business. But we knew that residents of Mendocino County, from the hills to the county seat, deserved truly accessible and reliable local news, and now we’re celebrating six years in operation.
mendofever.com
Mendocino County’s Director of Public Health Anne Molgaard Abruptly Retires After Less Than a Year at the Helm
On January 25, 2022, a press release published by the County of Mendocino announced that Anne Molgaard, “a skilled administrator with over 30 years of experience in health and human services,” was appointed to serve as the county’s Director of Public Health. A month and change shy...
mendofever.com
Assault/Battery, Missing Person – Ukiah Police Logs 12.12.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
A New County CEO, the Strategic Plan, PG&E Settlement Funds, Drought Solutions—Supervisor Haschak Looks Back at 2022
The following is a monthly letter written by Mendocino County’s 3rd District Supervisor John Haschak to constituents:. The last Board of Supervisors meeting of 2022 was on Tuesday so I thought that this would be a good time to look back at what has transpired over the year and then look forward to the New Year.
kymkemp.com
Argentinian Man Arrested in Connection With $20,000 Robbery at Boonville Market
On 12-09-2022 at 2:40 PM Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a reported arm robbery at the Mi Esperanza Market located at 14289 Highway 128 in Boonville, California. It was reported a person, possibly an adult male, had entered the business with a handgun and committed an armed...
mendofever.com
Board of Supervisors Approve Minimum Wage of $17.42 for Multiple County of Mendocino Positions
The following is a press release issued by the County of Mendocino:. On December 13, 2022 the Mendocino County Board of Supervisors approved an agreement with County bargaining units raising the minimum wage for County employees to $17.42. In light of the inflation crisis gripping the nation, the County of Mendocino hopes this measure will alleviate some of the burden on staff during these difficult times. Effected positions include:
mendofever.com
Board of Supervisors Consider Cost-Cutting Measures to Address Mendocino County’s $6.1 Million Deficit
The Board of Supervisors is looking for $6.1 million to balance its books for Fiscal Year 2021/22, as costs and interest rates soar and sales tax decreases. The county reached a tentative agreement with its largest employee union for a 2% Cost of Living Adjustment, which it might be able to fund with a pension reserve account. The self-funded healthcare plan that was in place when the county racked up a $3.6 million deficit has now been swapped out for a pool plan that will require an increase in employee contributions. That’s supposed to save the county $685,000 a year, but unknown future obligations are likely to be sizable.
mendofever.com
Subject In Store With Two Firearms, Subject On Over Crossing With Pants Down – Ukiah Police Logs 12.10.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Lake County News
Judge sentences Clearlake Oaks woman to 50 years to life for murder of ex-boyfriend
LAKEPORT, Calif. — A judge on Monday afternoon sentenced a Clearlake Oaks woman to 50 years to life for the premeditated killing of her ex-boyfriend in his own apartment in July 2021. Calling her “remorseless,” and saying her attempts to justify the killing as being in self-defense were disproved...
actionnewsnow.com
Corning woman dies, man hospitalized Friday in crash
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A Corning woman died in a crash at the Tehama and Glenn County line on Friday afternoon, according to the CHP Red Bluff. At about 4:10 p.m., officers received a report of a two-vehicle crash on Malton Switch Road at County Road P. The CHP said...
kymkemp.com
Willits Man Arrested for Assault Contests the Allegations—Law Enforcement Investigation Continues
Both videos provided by Chris Krch. Troubling reports emerged on Monday, December 5, 2022, that a suspected attacker was on the run after striking a Willits man with a baseball bat causing serious injuries to his head and face. The following day, 33-year-old Christopher Roy Krch was arrested as the suspected attacker. However, since then, a video has been released showing a different set of events may have occurred.
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: Traffic Moving]Two-Vehicle Collision Blocks State Route 128 Near Philo—Crews Working to Clear Roadway
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol indicate a two-vehicle collision has blocked State Route 128 near Philo. The Incident Commander said the collision resulted in either minor or no injuries. Reports indicate a Silver Toyota SUV collided with a green Jeep. The reporting party told dispatch they suspected the...
