Jks and G2 are working to make crushing win over Outsiders a standard for the CS:GO team

G2 Esports surprised CS:GO fans after crushing the reigning Major champions Outsiders today, and they are doing their best to keep up this dominating form. Justin “jks” Savage spoke about his team’s ambitions following the victory. In an interview with HLTV, the Australian claimed the victory over Outsiders is not an outlier and his team are working towards becoming a title contender.
CS:GO Major champions bomb out of BLAST World Final after 16-1 domination

The reigning IEM CS:GO Rio Major winners, Outsiders, are out of BLAST Premier World Final 2022 after a devastating loss against G2 Esports. The European team defeated Outsiders 2-0 in the lower bracket of Group A. While the first map was even, with Jame and his crew losing 16-12 on Inferno, G2 steamrolled their enemies on Mirage 16-1.
Controversial Dota 2 tournament organizer pays off 5-month debt with teams

Right after the third Dota Pro Circuit tour concluded, the South American region embarked on a new challenge, Hunger Games. As the organizer 4D Esports failed to pay the prize winnings of the participating teams, many organizations and players found themselves struggling with juggling bills and other liabilities. 4D Esports...
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Fan favorite Pentanet.GG trio to reunite at Dire Wolves for 2023 League campaign

Three of the five members of the fan-favorite Pentanet.GG lineup that stunned the League of Legends world at the 2021 Mid-Season Invitational in Iceland will soon reunite on a new-look Oceanic roster for the 2023 LCO season. Mid laner Jesse “Chazz” Mahoney and bot lane duo Mark “Praedyth” Lewis and...
BLAST Premier World Final 2022: Scores, standings, and results

There is one more major CS:GO trophy to be claimed in the 2022 calendar year at the BLAST Premier World Final in Abu Dhabi. Eight of the world’s best teams, including all three of the past three Major winners, will collide beginning Dec. 14 with the goal of securing the lion’s share of $1 million and the final premier trophy of 2022.
Slowly but surely, Catalyst has crept her way into the Apex Legends pro meta

If you’re an Apex Legends fan, you’ve probably been here before: a final zone out in the open, with little to no cover to hide behind. One team holds the god spot while the zone begins to close, forcing the other surviving squads out into the open. You do your best to scramble to an undersized rock or box, but it turns out you’re just easy pickings for the winning squad, who collect the win as you get sent back to the lobby.
Legendary RNG centerpiece Xiaohu finds new home for 2023 LPL season

After nearly eight years together, Royal Never Give Up is parting ways with its franchise League of Legends player Xiaohu. The decorated multi-position talent helped usher in an era of both domestic and international dominance for the team, turning RNG into a constant threat at global events during his extensive tenure with the organization.
How to get your VALORANT recap for 2022

Between map rotation pools, new agents, and the long-awaited Chamber nerfs, it’s been a big year for VALORANT. In 2022, the game has grown both as a popular multiplayer title and thriving esports scene, and there’s a lot more to look forward to in 2023. Before we look...
Jankos pins his roster leak slip-up on League’s announcement culture

Jankos accidentally leaked a League of Legends roster move on Jan. 13, and now he’s defending his blunder. The Team Heretics player leaked Martin “Yike” Sundelin will be G2’s new jungler for the 2023 season. In a recent stream, Jankos pinned the blame on League’s announcement culture. He explained that most roster moves in League are widely known months before they’re made official thanks to journalists.
League Patch 12.23b tackles strong junglers, overtuned preseason items before Riot shutdown

Riot Games wasn’t about to let the year end without addressing some glaring balancing issues plaguing League of Legends in its current preseason. Patch 12.23b is finally live in League after a brief tease through the patch preview earlier this week and a handful of adjustments making their way to the PBE. This mid-patch will be the final large set of balance changes hitting the game this year before Patch 13.1 launches at the beginning of next year—bar the implementation of any hotfixes.
All NA VALORANT Challengers League 2023 teams: All NA VCT tier 2 teams

With only one two-year promotion spot in the VCT Americas league up for grabs, the NA VALORANT Challengers League promises to be an exciting one stacked with top teams. Beginning with January qualifiers, the NA Challengers teams will compete for a chance to attend and win the Ascension tournament later in 2023, which will earn them that coveted but temporary VCT Americas slot.
CS:GO prodigy m0NESY proves why he could be the next s1mple with incredible BLAST World Final performance

Ilya “m0NESY” Osipov is often called an up-and-coming CS:GO star—and possibly the next s1mple. In his last series at BLAST Premier World Final 2022, he showcased why. The Russian was the best player on the server in G2 Esports’ dominating triumph over the IEM CS:GO Rio Major winners, Outsiders. He boasted a 56-20 KDA and pulled off a handful of incredible clutches, which were pivotal in G2 securing the series.
League’s most problematic mechanic will soon be changed by Riot

Healing remains one of the most volatile aspects of League of Legends, having almost completely dominated the various metas of the past year while remaining relatively untouched. In its current state, which is arguably worse than it has been all year, Riot Games has admitted that it needs to step in and tweak the issues before they worsen.
Family over Dota: Topson explains why he joined Old G over a more serious team

Topias “Topson” Taavitsainen decided to take some time off from competitive Dota 2 at the end of 2021 after winning back-to-back The Internationals. The break only lasted less than a year, however, as he made a return to the stage for TI11 with another team. Topson’s comeback with...

